FY 2023
Investor Presentation
March 2024
2
FY 2023
Performance
Chrissy P. Alvarez Corporate Planning Head
3
Stable foundations despite headwinds
Asset Growth
Solid Returns
Capacity Building
- Total assets jumped on the back of 15% increase in customer loans
- More than 1 million cards-in-force for Credit Cards
- Deposit rally driven mostly by CASA
- Upward trajectory of NII for the last 5 years
- Lower NPL ratio despite loan expansion across all segments
- Return on equity closed at 9.5%; return on asset hit 1.1%
- Four digital channels: Pulz App, Boz App, Diskartech and ATMGo
- CAR and CET1 ratio reached 17.4% and 14.7%
- RCBC Trust Corporation started its operations in January 2, 2024
₱1.2T
in total assets; 7.2% higher vs last year
₱50B
all-time high
revenues
₱65M
in gross transaction volume; up 33% YoY
₱622B
in loans; driven by
consumer
₱12.2B
in net income; core
profits up 10%
5,779
ATM Go terminals as of December 31, 2023
458 branches
7,239 ATMs*
6,410 employees
*includes ATM Go terminals--RCBC's handheld ATM facility that enables banking transactions outside branches and ATMs, and through partner merchants
4
Efficient expansion with leaner organization
Assets nearly doubled
after 5 years
1,237
645
Profits on track to triple
after 5 years
12.2
Headcount cut by 7%
after 5 years
6,886
6,410
4.3
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
In PhP Billions, except headcount
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
5
Consolidated key financial items
FY 2023
FY 2022
Change
% Change
INCOME STATEMENT
Gross Income
49,941
44,454
5,487
12.3%
Net Interest Income
33,574
31,216
2,358
7.6%
Fee Income
7,082
5,884
1,198
20.4%
Operating Expenses
29,612
25,100
4,512
18.0%
Impairment Losses
6,914
5,706
1,208
21.2%
Net Income
12,216
12,080
136
1.1%
BALANCE SHEET
Assets
1,237,484
1,154,108
83,376
7.2%
Loans1
622,136
539,849
82,287
15.2%
Investment Securities
330,737
374,365
(43,628)
(11.7%)
Deposits
956,694
857,244
99,450
11.6%
Capital
152,277
116,361
35,916
30.9%
*Amounts in PhP Millions, except % and ratios
[1] Loans and Receivables net of Allowances and Interbank Loans
6
Peak revenue boosted by NII, 8% increase vs. LY
Historical Revenues
In Php Billions, except %
50
▲14%
44
CAGR 2018-
37
16.4
23
36
36
13.2
11.6
7.6
27
13.5
Other Income
6.1
29
31
34
Net Interest Income
26
20
22
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
7
Loan growth better than industry average
Monthly Trend - Loan Portfolio
SMBC Capital
infusion¹
2019 to December 2023
12%
11%
Industry growth
COVID-19 pandemic
5%
1%
Industry growth
12%
5%
Industry growth
Capital limits
6%
14%
Industry growth
14%
YoY growth vs Dec 2022
7%
Industry growth as of Dec 2023
Jan 2019 Feb 2019 Mar 2019 Apr 2019 May 2019 Jun 2019 Jul 2019 Aug 2019 Sep 2019 Oct 2019 Nov 2019 Dec 2019 Jan 2020 Feb 2020 Mar 2020 Apr 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 Aug 2020
Sep 2020 Oct 2020 Nov 2020 Dec 2020 Jan 2021 Feb 2021 Mar 2021 Apr 2021 May 2021 June 2021 July 2021 Aug 2021 Sept 2021 Oct 2021 Nov 2021 Dec 2021 Jan 2022 Feb 2022 Mar 2022
Apr 2022 May 2022 June 2022 July 2022 Aug 2022 Sept 2022 Oct 2022 Nov 2022 Dec 2022 Jan 2023
Feb 2023 Mar 2023 Apr 2023 May 2023 Jun 2023 Jul 2023 Aug 2023 Sep 2023 Oct 2023 Nov 2023 Dec 2023
Source: Internal Loan Report, SOC Reports as of September 2023, BSP UKB report
8
[1] On July 31, 2023, RCBC completes the sale of an additional 15.01%
stake (PHP 27B) to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation "SMBC".
Loans up across all customer segments
Loan Portfolio1
In Php Billions, except %
622
+15%
543
158
204
+29%
107
125
+17%
276
292
+6%
Dec 2022
Dec 2023
Corp
SME
Consumer [2]
- Total loans include microfinance loans of P1.2B as of Dec 2022, and P1.3B as of Dec 2023
- Consumer refers to Auto, Mortgage, Credit Card and Personal/Salary Loans
Loan Mix
As of December 2023
PL/SL 1%
Consumer
SME
Corp
Auto
Housing
21%
Consumer
41%
33%
Loans
47%
622B
Credit
Card
37%
20%
SME and Consumer segment grew by 17% and 29%, respectively.
In particular, credit cards drove consumer loan growth and closed 49% higher along with accelerated bookings in housing loans
9
Beyond a million active credit cards to date
Cards-in-Force
1,014 1,023 1,030 1,042
In 000s,
977
984
992
1,002
969
972
956
962
Jan-23Feb-23Mar-23Apr-23May-23Jun-23Jul-23Aug-23Sep-23Oct-23Nov-23Dec-23
257K
new cards YTD; bring cards-in-force to more than 1M
P139B
in issuing billings; 45% higher compared to year ago levels
P75B
in total balances; 48% improvement from last year's level
1 Acquisition of quality customers
PayDay NOW on full blast since September 2023
P423M
224k
loans disbursed since
Prequalified
employee
public launch; with P6.3K
base; 50%
mobile
average loan amount
adoption rate
- Building revenue per customer
- Controlling credit costs
4 Drive digital transformation
10
