Contextual Information Company Details Name of Organization Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation Location of Headquarters Yuchengco Tower, RCBC Plaza, 6819 Ayala Avenue, Makati City Location of Operations Philippines Report Boundary: Legal entities Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (e.g. subsidiaries) included in this www.rcbc.com report Business Model, including Primary Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC or the Bank) is a Activities, Brands, Products, and universal bank in the Philippines that provides a wide range of Services banking and financial products and services. The Bank offers commercial, corporate, and consumer lending products, cash management products, treasury products, and remittance services. The Bank and its subsidiaries are engaged in all aspects of traditional banking, investment banking, retail financing (auto, mortgage/housing loans, credit cards, and microfinance loans), remittance, leasing, foreign exchange, and stock brokering. Reporting Period January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023 Highest Ranking Person Eugene S. Acevedo responsible for this report President and Chief Executive Officer RCBC started operations in the province of Rizal and was incorporated on September 23, 1960 under the name Rizal Development Bank. RCBC received approvals from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to operate as a commercial bank in 1963 under its present name and then as a universal bank in 1989. For over sixty years, the Bank has been a pillar of the banking industry in the Philippines with a wide range of services in investments, microfinancing and overseas remittances among many others. RCBC is majority owned by a Filipino conglomerate known as the Yuchengco Group of Companies (YGC), a premier business organization in the Philippines covering over 60 businesses involved in a wide range of financial and non-financial services. YGC is recognized as one of the oldest and largest conglomerates in Southeast Asia. RCBC solidified its position as the fifth largest private universal bank in the Philippines posting a consolidated net income of Php 12.22 billion in 2023 and total assets of over Php 1.2 trillion. The Bank also hit record high profits with customer loans increased by 15% year-on-year performing better than industry average. RCBC is a publicly-listed company (Stock Code: RCB) in the Philippine Stock Exchange. As of end 2023, the Bank had a total consolidated network of 458 branches and 1,460 ATMs. As a diversified financial institution, RCBC serves corporate and individual banking needs through multiple customer channels offering innovative products and services to various markets. RCBC's inclusive financial business model expanded in 2010 when it ventured into the microfinance business via Rizal MicroBank (RMB, the thrift bank subsidiary) to serve the unbanked and underserved segments of the country's population. RMB is one of the more recent affiliates of YGC. RMB mainly provides loans to microenterprise and small business operators as well as agricultural value chain players. RCBC aligns its business strategy to support the development needs of the environment and society, as articulated in the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement 2

on Climate Change. RCBC institutionalizes awareness of environmental and social (E&S) issues within the organization, with its clients, and communities served. The Bank believes that sustainable practices are a key pillar of responsible lending which delivers meaningful impact on the environment and communities. In December 2020, RCBC committed to cease funding of the construction of new coal power plants in the country or anywhere else in the world as reinforced in the RCBC Sustainability Forum conducted in October 2023. The Bank's remaining exposure to coal-fired power projects will be zeroed out by 2031, initially disclosed in RCBC's 2021 Sustainability Report and re-confirmed by RCBC's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eugene S. Acevedo through a press release in March 2022. This commitment has been echoed in all succeeding public pronouncements of the RCBC management team and was re-captured in the 2022 Sustainability and Impact Report. RCBC continues to be recognized in the international and local scenes for its highly innovative digital solutions alongside financial inclusion efforts and empathy-driven engagements. For the past four years, RCBC won Best Bank for Digital Solutions from AsiaMoney, with the prestigious award giving body releasing a statement: "When it comes to digital solutions, RCBC remains the bank to beat." This is among others accolades which include: Bankers Institute of the Philippines (BAIPHIL) - Grand Champion, Digital Payments and Financial Inclusion 2023 Balikat ng Bayan Awards - Best SSS Disbursement Partner for Digital Bank Category Retail Bankers International - Best CSR Initiative - Financial Literacy Global Business Review Magazine Award Best Digital Bank Philippines 2023 Best Innovation Management Team Philippines 2023 Global Business Magazine 2023 Most Innovative Internet Banking Service Philippines 2023 Best Digital Bank 2023 World Economic Magazine - Best Bank for Digital 2023 Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards 2023 - Gold Award, Ecosystem-Led Innovation ABF Retail Banking Awards - Marketing & Brand Initiative of the Year The Asian Banker Excellence in Retail Financial Services and Technology Innovation Philippines Awards 2023 - Best Financial Inclusion Initiative - RCBC ATM Go & Moneybela Barangayan Banking International Business Magazine Awards 2023 - Best Digital Bank Philippines 2023 The Digital Banker 6th Annual Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2023 - Best Financial Inclusion Initiative The Asset ESG Corporate Awards - Best Initiative in Social Responsibility Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 - Inspirational Brand Award 5th Bank Marketing Awards Best Program in Digital Marketing - Pulz Best Electronic Channel Program -

ATM GO Best Brand Program - DiskarTech International Innovation Awards - Service and Solution Category - RCBC DiskartechPreneur RCBC similarly leads the way in sustainable banking - having received a total of sixteen sustainability- related (16) awards since 2019. In the past year, RCBC has been lauded as (i) "Best Bank for Sustainable Development Philippines " at the 2024 Global Banking & Finance Awards, (ii) "3G Eco-Friendly Financial Services Award 2023" at the 8th Global Good Governance Awards in May 2023, (iii) "Top Community Centric Companies in Asia, 2023" at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2023 , and (iv) "The Asset Benchmarking Award for Excellence in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) - Platinum Award, 2023" by the Asset ESG Corporate Award. 3

Materiality Process Explain how you applied the materiality principle (or the materiality process) in identifying your material topics. Financial institutions provide an essential backbone towards the country's development. Intertwinedwith this responsibility are significant economic, environmental and social impacts which banks bear in terms of direct operations and financing different sectors. RCBC ranked as the fifth largest private universal bank in the country in 2022 and continues to expand through strategic partnerships in 2023. Asthe Bank continues to lead forward and energize the economy, focus on the following areas remain paramount in the way that RCBC conducts its business: Trailblazing Digital Transformation - Digital platforms provide avenues to meet the requirements of the underserved and the unserved communities while innovative products and services are made available to particular sectors such as micro entrepreneurs. These are anchored on cyber security and safeguards against fraudulent activities.

Scaling Financial Inclusion - The Philippines remains to be among countries with unmet demands for financial services and low proficiency in terms of basic financial know-hows. The Bank continues its physical-digital approach through digital products and services and through the Rizal Microbank (RMB) focused mainly to microenterprises and small business operators such as those in the agricultural value chain.

Leading in Business Continuity and Sustainable Finance - With emerging climate shifts, the Bank strengthens the Business Continuity Plan ensuring that operations are unhampered by natural calamities and even cyber-attacks. In the same manner, environmental and social (E&S) aspects of the Bank's activities and directions are paramount as detailed in the Bank's Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) and the Sustainable Finance Framework. Awareness of climate-related risks and opportunities are regularly monitored along with the use of globally accepted tools. This report covers the topics considered material to the Bank's operations with management approach to risks and opportunities detailed to the extent possible. The information provided substantively influences assessments and decisions of various stakeholders (including investors). Topics include the following: Compliance with BSP Circulars and applicable national and local regulations

Bank policies on business ethics, code of conduct, supplier accreditation and vetting

Information on data security, management against cyber security threats and fraudulent activities.

Disclosures covering financial aspects (loan portfolio and concentration of credit), workforce readiness programs, talent acquisition and retention, training and development

Strategy to invest in green and social projects, support to MSMEs

Products, programs and initiatives including relationship with communities Significant economic, environmental, and social impacts of the organization: The Philippines' post- pandemic recovery remains on course and this is echoed by agencies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF)1. RCBC continues to support this growth anchored on the following focus areas: Strategic digitalization and innovations . The Bank relentlessly pursued and launched digital product and service innovations for stronger customer experience, while safeguarding against cyber-security threats/fraud, and for sustaining operational efficiencies. 1 Department of Finance (DOF), News and View. "IMF lauds strong PH post-pandemic recovery." https://www.dof.gov.ph/imf-lauds-strong-ph-post-pandemic-recovery-growth-initiatives/ 4

Revitalizing financial inclusion model . RCBC continues to embrace a customer-centric culture and widen its reach while tapping advanced technology to make the RCBC banking experience more accessible to the agricultural communities (through RMB), to far-flung areas, and to micro- entrepreneurs throughout the country.

. RCBC continues to embrace a customer-centric culture and widen its reach while tapping advanced technology to make the RCBC banking experience more accessible to the agricultural communities (through RMB), to far-flung areas, and to micro- entrepreneurs throughout the country. Continuous improvement and striving for operational excellence . RCBC cultivated a transformational journey for its people through customer-centric and digitalization training programs, business continuity initiatives, sustainability eLearning materials which promote depth in understanding the UN SDGs, and the continual application of appropriate due diligence tools as well as the sharing of RCBC's sustainability practices in various platforms. In this report, topics considered material are those relevant to and centered on the above significant impacts. Information that substantively influences the assessments and decisions of stakeholders, including investors: Data on the following have remained essential as the economy continues to recover andbusinesses restore their pre-pandemicstrength: Information in fostering customer trust given the unabated dependence on digital banking . Examples are data on customer engagement/customer satisfaction, business continuity, customer privacy, upholding the rights of the customer, data security, risk management of cyber security threats/fraud, and business ethics.

RCBC's transparency . This includes all of the Bank's disclosures (e.g. financial results, workforce readiness program, talent acquisition, training and development, technological advancements, risk management strategies, implementation of ESG best practices).

. This includes all of the Bank's disclosures (e.g. financial results, workforce readiness program, talent acquisition, training and development, technological advancements, risk management strategies, implementation of ESG best practices). RCBC's compliance . This covers documents / processes to address the requirements of BSP Circulars (including all subsequent updates on such) and all relevant laws and regulations. Matters that substantively affect the organization's ability to create value over the short-, medium- and long-term: Adapting to evolving environment, its economic results and financial well-being;

well-being; Ensuring the welfare of employees and investments in human capital;

Developing innovations to respond to customer needs and circumstances; and

Ensuring sustainability across the value chain (including lending units, suppliers and partners). 5

ECONOMIC Economic Performance Direct Economic Value Generated and Distributed Disclosure (January 1 - December 31, 2023) Amount Units (consolidated) 2023: 49.997 Billion Direct economic value generated (revenue) 2022: 44.454 Billion Php 2021: 36.394 Billion Direct economic value distributed: a. Total operating costs 2023: 38.587 Billion 2022: 30.457 Billion Php 2021: 24.984 Billion b. Employee wages and benefits 2023: 7.150 Billion 2022: 6.563 Billion Php 2021: 6.371 Billion c. Payments to suppliers, other operating costs 2023: 18.099 Billion 2022: 14.732 Billion Php 2021: 12.272 Billion d. Dividends given to stockholders 2023: 3.289 Billion 2022: 2.308 Billion Php 2021: 1.897 Billion e. Taxes given to government 2023: 9.867 Billion 2022: 6.747 Billion Php 2021: 4.365 Billion f. Investments to community (e.g. donations, CSR) 2023: 182 Million 2022: 107 Million Php 2021: 79 Million Which stakeholders are affected? Stakeholder Issues That Influence Their Assessments and Decisions (in relation to economic value generated & distributed by the organization) Stockholders - Financial performance/health: Revenue, operating costs, remaining value retained in the company for liquidity and future investments - Fiscal and risk management to enhance profitability and bank operations - Regulatory compliance with BSP, SEC and PSE and international best practices - Economic contribution to the country - Dividends - Community investments Loan/Fund Providers & - Equitable interest rates and sound financial advice Creditors/Depositors - Value creation: financial contribution and impact to UN SDGs Customers/Clients - Evidence of financial capacity - Reliability and continuity of operations, unusual decline in financial results Employees - Equitable wages and benefits 7

Suppliers - Payments made Government - Taxes paid - Corporate Social Responsibility Community - Community investments with positive impact - Periodic partnerships and sponsorships - Participation in and support of worthy causes What is the impact and where does it occur? What is the organization's involvement in the impact? The impacts are the following: Value generation for stakeholders Assurance on financial well-being for customers, employees Benefits to the environment and society through lending activities 2 o Promotion of fiscal growth through taxes contribution

o Demonstration of resilience and stability in the banking sector These occur in the primary business operations and supply chain, and are caused by the organization. Management Approach to Impact RCBC upholds an inclusive financial business model that effectively serves its stakeholders through: revenue generated; economic value deployed through employee wages and benefits, payments made to suppliers, dividends for stockholders, taxes paid to the government; investments in local communities as well as core industries supporting the country's economic growth; and expansion of banking access to the unbanked and underserved parts of the country What are the risks identified? Revenue generation may be challenged by the following risks: Climate change-related calamities, public health crises and macroeconomic environment which influence customer behavior, constrain access to financial services (especially for the unbanked and underserved communities), or adversely affect employee well-being. Cyber security/ information security attacks, breaches and fraud as the financial system has significantly expanded through online banking and digital finance - an offshoot of the lockdowns and prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic. More high profile fraud and more sophisticated scams have proliferated alongside the development of innovative electronic channels and services. These may pose risk on the overall consumer confidence in the banking system and may lead to diminishing trust on digitalization / online banking as a secure and sound means of transacting with banks, as recognized by BSP Circular 1140. Financing support to sectors with elevated environmental risks. This leads to vulnerability toward transition risk, as acknowledged by BSP Circulars 1085 and 1128. Management Approach to Risks RCBC: A Domestic Systemically Important Bank (DSIB) As a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (DSIB), RCBC must demonstrate the capacity to maintain resilience against distress that will affect the financial system as a whole, and the economy at large. RCBC (like other DSIBs) needs to have higher loss absorbency (HLA). The HLA requirement is attained through the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) which establishes a maximum degree of effective loss absorbing capacity. In the event of any breach in the HLA capital requirement, concrete and reasonable recovery plans shall be implemented as 2 RCBC. Sustainability.https://www.rcbc.com/sustainability. 8

outlined in RCBC's Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) document. The implementation of recovery plans is aimed at improving capital position and restoring financial condition to viable levels in cases ofsignificant deterioration under certain scenarios. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank's CET1 ratio is 14.47% (solo) and 14.69% (consolidated), both of which are above the regulatory requirement. Business Continuity Program RCBC has a Crisis Management Team (CMT) headed by the President and CEO. The CMT oversees the implementation of the comprehensive Crisis Management Framework which equips the Bank in responding to anevent-led disruption in operations. The CMT's role is integral to the Bank's Business Continuity Program as it is responsible for synchronizing all measures for the Bank to contain losses and recover operations as quickly aspossible. The Bank's Business Resiliency Department under the Risk Management Group (RMG) ensures preparedness for any disaster/crisis by coordinating with all teams in developing and maintaining a bank-wide Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and identifying critical products/services as well as required operational support to sustain operations. The BCP identifies the necessary resources (people, processes, IT systems, and other equipment)and includes contingency procedures to guide all units on how to respond, recover, resume, and restore operations following the disaster/crisis. The BCP complies with the BSP Circular 951 on Business Continuity and business continuity management (BCM) standards such as ISO 22301 and BS25999.3 The BIG ONE In a joint study with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) looked at 18 earthquake scenarios to identify the greatest risk to Metro Manila. The three organizations selected threescenarios: 7.2-magnitude earthquake from the West Valley Fault offshore 7.9-magnitude earthquake from the Manila Trench, and 6.5-magnitude earthquake hitting Manila Bay. The first scenario, popularly known as the "Big One", is predicted to traverse a 100-kilometer fault that runs through six cities in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. Should it happen, it could result in a disaster of never- before-seen proportions. The scenario is characterized by at least the following events: The collapse of 170,000 residential houses and the death of about 34,000 people. Another 114,000 individuals will be injured while 340,000 houses will be partly damaged;

At least seven bridges will fall, while 10% of public buildings will be heavily damaged;

The 4,615 kilometers of water distribution pipes will suffer 4,000 points of breakage. Thirty kilometers' worth of electric cables will be cut and 95 kilometers of communication cables will be disconnected. Cellular phone service will be congested and out of use;

Several fires will originate from factories, hospitals and kitchens. The scenario, which is assumed to occur at nighttime, predicts the fires will burn 1,710 hectares of land, claiming 18,000 lives; 3 ISO 22301 is the international standard for business continuity management, and builds on the success of British Standard BS 25999 and other regional standards. It is designed to protect business from potential disruption, which includes extreme weather, fire, flood, natural disaster, theft, IT outage, staff illness or terrorist attack. BS25999, the world's first British standard for BCM has been developed to help minimize the risk of such disruptions. 9