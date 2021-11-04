[Amend-3]Legal Proceedings

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Nov 4, 20212. SEC Identification Number 175143. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-599-760-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 6819 Ayala cor. Gil J. Puyat Ave., Makati CityPostal Code07278. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 8894-90009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report -10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common
2,037,478,896
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -
Rizal Commercial Banking CorporationRCB
PSE Disclosure Form 4-26 - Legal Proceedings References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Resolution dated 22 October 2021 of the Office of the General Counsel and Legal Services Investigation and Prosecution Group of the BSP.
Background/Description of the Disclosure
The President of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation ("RCBC") received the Order dated 14 July 2020 of the BSP, attached to which is the Complaint-Affidavit dated 23 June 2020.
In a Resolution dated 20 August 2021, the Investigation and Prosecution Group of the Office of the General Counsel and Legal Services of the BSP dismissed the administrative complaint filed by Inang Nag-aaruga sa Anak Foundation and several complainants against former and current directors of the Bank for lack of basis, both in fact and in law.
The Bank received a Motion for Partial Reconsideration of the Resolution (dated 20 August 2021) of the Office of Special Investigation of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, which dismissed the complaint filed by Inang Nag-aaruga sa Anak Foundation and other individual complainants against current and past directors of the Bank. The Bank will oppose the Motion in due course.
In a Resolution dated 22 October 2021, the Investigation and Prosecution Group of the Office of the General Counsel and Legal Services of the BSP denied with finality the Motion for Partial Reconsideration of the Complainants for lack of merit.
Name of the court or agency in which the proceedings are pending
The administrative case is pending before the Office of the General Counsel and Legal Services - Investigation and Prosecution Group of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Date Instituted
Jun 29, 2020
Docket Number
IPG A.C. No. 2020-005
Principal Parties
Complainants
Inang Nag-Aaruga sa Anak Foundation, represented by Ma. Asuncion L. Yu; and Ma. Teresa P. Cruz-Evangelista, Felipe Ferdinand P. Cruz III, Christopher P. De Venecia, Ma. Georgina V. Perez-De Venecia, Ma. Asuncion P. Ampil and Veronica F. Roxas.
Respondents
The President of RCBC and the current and former members of the board of directors of RCBC and former RCBC employee, Liza P. Arzaga.
Nature and description of the legal proceedings
Inang Nag-aaruga Sa Anak Foundation and others collectively complain against the Respondents for supposedly violating Section 56 of Republic Act No. 8791, otherwise known as the General Banking Law of 2000, in relation to Section 37 of Republic Act No. 7653, or the New Central Bank Act, as amended, for alleged fraud committed against the Complainants, specifically by Ms. Liza P. Arzaga, a former and dismissed employee of the RCBC Garnet Business Center. RCBC was not impleaded in this administrative case. RCBC however will monitor the filing of the respondents of their answer to the BSP.
In a Resolution dated 20 August 2021, the Investigation and Prosecution Group of the Office of the General Counsel and Legal Services of the BSP dismissed the administrative complaint filed by Inang Nag-aaruga sa Anak Foundation and several complainants against former and current directors of the Bank for lack of basis, both in fact and in law,
The Bank received a Motion for Partial Reconsideration of the Resolution (dated 20 August 2021) of the Office of Special Investigation of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, which dismissed the complaint filed by Inang Nag-aaruga sa Anak Foundation and other individual complainants against current and past directors of the Bank. The Bank will oppose the Motion in due course.
In a Resolution dated 22 October 2021, the Investigation and Prosecution Group of the Office of the General Counsel and Legal Services of the BSP denied with finality the Motion for Partial Reconsideration of the Complainants for lack of merit.
The effect(s) on the Issuer's business or operations, if any
No material impact.
Other Relevant Information
The following information have been amended based on the Resolution dated 22 October 2021 of the Office of the General Counsel and Legal Services Investigation and Prosecution Group of the BSP: (1) Subject of Disclosure; (2) Background/Description of the Disclosure; and (3) Nature and description of the legal proceedings.
