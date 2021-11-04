[Amend-3]Legal Proceedings

Inang Nag-aaruga Sa Anak Foundation and others collectively complain against the Respondents for supposedly violating Section 56 of Republic Act No. 8791, otherwise known as the General Banking Law of 2000, in relation to Section 37 of Republic Act No. 7653, or the New Central Bank Act, as amended, for alleged fraud committed against the Complainants, specifically by Ms. Liza P. Arzaga, a former and dismissed employee of the RCBC Garnet Business Center. RCBC was not impleaded in this administrative case. RCBC however will monitor the filing of the respondents of their answer to the BSP.



In a Resolution dated 20 August 2021, the Investigation and Prosecution Group of the Office of the General Counsel and Legal Services of the BSP dismissed the administrative complaint filed by Inang Nag-aaruga sa Anak Foundation and several complainants against former and current directors of the Bank for lack of basis, both in fact and in law,



The Bank received a Motion for Partial Reconsideration of the Resolution (dated 20 August 2021) of the Office of Special Investigation of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, which dismissed the complaint filed by Inang Nag-aaruga sa Anak Foundation and other individual complainants against current and past directors of the Bank. The Bank will oppose the Motion in due course.



In a Resolution dated 22 October 2021, the Investigation and Prosecution Group of the Office of the General Counsel and Legal Services of the BSP denied with finality the Motion for Partial Reconsideration of the Complainants for lack of merit.