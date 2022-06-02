Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation
  News
  Summary
    RCB   PHY7311H1463

RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORPORATION

(RCB)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-31
19.94 PHP   -0.55%
RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING : Investor Presentation (1st Quarter 2022)
PU
Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation Announces Resignation of Marita Ellazar Bueno as First Senior Vice President, Effective June 1, 2022
CI
Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Rizal Commercial Banking : Investor Presentation (1st Quarter 2022)

06/02/2022 | 04:47am EDT
Investor Presentation

1Q 2022

2

Disclaimer

ANY INVESTMENT DECISION TO PURCHASE SECURITIES IN THE CONTEXT OF A PROPOSED OFFERING, IF ANY, SHOULD BE MADE ON THE BASIS OF THE FINAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE SECURITIES AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE OFFERING CIRCULAR PUBLISHED IN RELATION TO SUCH AN OFFERING AND NOT ON THE BASIS OF THIS DOCUMENT WHICH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SECURITIES.

The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the information or opinions contained herein. The information set out herein does not purport to be complete, may be subject to revision and may change materially. RCBC is under no obligation to keep current the information contained in this document and any opinions expressed in it are subject to change without notice. None of RCBC or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document (whether direct, indirect, consequential or other). The information in this document should not be considered as a recommendation or advice to holding or purchasing securities or any other financial product, and does not take into account your particular investment objectives, needs or financial situation.

This document is highly confidential and is being given solely for your information and for your use and may not be shared, copied, reproduced or redistributed to any other person in any manner.

This document contains "forward-looking statements", which include all statements other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "will", "would", "aim", "aimed", "will likely result", "is likely", "are likely", "believe", "expect", "expected to", "will continue", "will achieve", "anticipate", "estimate", "estimating", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "seeking to", "trying to", "target", "propose to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "can", "could", "may", "will pursue" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond RCBC's control, that may change at any time, and could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of RCBC to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Recipients are cautioned not to place substantial or undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation and neither RCBC, the Dealers, nor any of their respective affiliates, agents, advisors or representatives (including directors, officers and employees) intend or has any duty or obligation to supplement, amend, update or revise any of the forward- looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or any other factors.

Recipients of this presentation are required to make their own independent investigation and appraisal of the business and financial condition of RCBC, and any tax, legal, accounting and economic considerations relevant to the situation. The Dealers may act as market makers or trade on a principal basis, or have undertaken or may undertake to trade for their own accounts, transactions in the Securities or related instruments of RCBC and may act as underwriter, placement agent, advisor or lender to RCBC. The Dealers and/or their respective employees may hold a position in any Securities mentioned herein. This document contains data sourced from and the views of independent third parties. In replicating such data in this document, neither RCBC nor the Dealers make any representation, whether express or implied, as to the accuracy of such data. The replication of any views in this document should not be treated as an indication that RCBC or the Dealers agree with or concurs with such views.

3

1

2

3

4

Economic Overview

Signs of economic recovery

RCBC 1Q 2022 Overview

Sustained core business growth

General Information

Investment information and ownership

Appendix

Other financial information

1 Economic Overview

The Bank expects recovery in 2022 and beyond

Economic Indicators*

2023

2022

2021

Forecast

Forecast

Actual

GDP Growth

6.0%-6.5%

6.0%-6.5%

5.7%

USD/PhP (Year-End)

52.50-53.50

52.00-53.00

50.999

USD/PhP (Average)

52.75-53.75

51.50-52.50

49.25

Inflation (Average)

3.0%-3.5%

3.5%-4.5%

3.9%

BSP Policy Rate

3.25%-3.50%

2.75%-3.00%

2.00%

PSEi

8,100-8,600

7,500-8,000

7,122.63

*As of April 2022

6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RCBC - Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 08:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
