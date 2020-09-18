MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. 6117 CNE100003KK7 RIZHAO PORT JURONG CO., LTD. (6117) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/17 0.64 HKD +3.23% 04:45a RIZHAO PORT JURONG : 2020 interim report PU Summary Charts News Company Financials Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Rizhao Port Jurong : 2020 INTERIM REPORT 0 09/18/2020 | 04:45am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) Stock Code: 6117 2020 INTERIM REPORT Contents Corporate Information 2 Definitions 4 Management Discussion and Analysis 6 Other Information 15 Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 19 Condensed Statement of Financial Position 20 Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity 22 Condensed Statement of Cash Flows 23 Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements 24 Corporate Information COMPANY NAME (IN CHINESE) STOCK SHORT NAME (IN ENGLISH) 日照港裕廊股份有限公司 RIZHAO PORT JR COMPANY NAME (IN ENGLISH) STOCK SHORT NAME (IN CHINESE) RIZHAO PORT JURONG CO., LTD. 日照港裕廊 LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE STOCK CODE Mr. Wang Yufu 6117 REGISTERED OFFICE AND TELEPHONE HEADQUARTERS IN THE PRC +86 0633 7381 569 South End FACSIMILE Haibin 5th Road Rizhao City, Shandong Province PRC +86 0633 7381 530 PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG 40/F, Sunlight Tower 248 Queen's Road East Wanchai Hong Kong E-MAIL rzgyl@rzportjurong.com COMPANY'S WEBSITE www.rzportjurong.com LISTING DATE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 19 June 2019 Mr. He Zhaodi PLACE OF LISTING NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Mr. Wang Yufu (Chairman) Mr. Ooi Boon Hoe Mr. Pay Cher Wee Mr. Shi Ruxin Mr. Jiang Zidan 2 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. Zhang Zixue Mr. Lee Man Tai Mr. Wu Xibin SUPERVISORS Mr. Wang Wei (Chairman) Mr. Li Weiqing Mr. Tham Wai Kong JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES Mr. Zheng Shiqiang Ms. Fok Po Yi (CPA) AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES Mr. He Zhaodi Ms. Fok Po Yi AUDIT COMMITTEE Mr. Lee Man Tai (Chairman) Mr. Zhang Zixue Mr. Shi Ruxin REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Mr. Zhang Zixue (Chairman) Mr. Wu Xinbin Mr. Jiang Zidan NOMINATION COMMITTEE Mr. Wang Yufu (Chairman) Mr. Lee Man Tai Mr. Zhang Zixue Mr. Wu Xinbin Mr. Pay Cher Wee Corporate Information (Continued) AUDITOR Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited COMPLIANCE ADVISER China Industrial Securities International Capital Limited 7/F, Three Exchange Square 8 Connaught Place Central Hong Kong LEGAL ADVISERS As to Hong Kong laws: Jun He Law Offices As to PRC laws: JunHe LLP H SHARE REGISTRAR IN HONG KONG Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Shops 1712-1716 17th Floor Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Wanchai Hong Kong PRINCIPAL BANKER Agricultural Bank of China Rizhao Branch 2020 Interim Report 3 Deﬁnitions In this interim report, the following expressions have the following meanings unless otherwise specified: "Asia Symbol" Asia Symbol Shandong Co., Ltd. (亞太森博（山東）漿紙有限公司) "Board" board of Directors "CG Code" the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules "China" or "PRC" the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this interim report shall exclude Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan "Company" Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. (日照港裕廊股份有限公司) "Director(s)" director(s) of the Company "Domestic Share(s)" ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and paid up in RMB by PRC natural persons or entities established under PRC laws "H Share(s)" overseas listed shares in the share capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and traded in HK$ "HK$" or "Hong Kong dollars" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Listing Date" 19 June 2019 "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time) "Model Code" Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules "Nomination Committee" the nomination committee of the Company 4 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Deﬁnitions (Continued) "Prospectus" the prospectus of the Company dated 31 May 2019 "Reporting Period" the six months ended 30 June 2020 "Rizhao Municipal Government" Rizhao Municipal People's Government "Rizhao Port" Rizhao Port Co., Ltd. (日照港股份有限公司) "Rizhao Port Group" Rizhao Port Group Co., Ltd. (日照港集團有限公司) "RMB" or "Renminbi" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "SFO" Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time) "Shandong Port Group" Shandong Port Group Co., Ltd. (山東省港口集團有限公司) "Shandong SASAC" Shandong Provincial State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission "Share(s)" share(s) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, comprising the Domestic Shares and the H Shares "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the Shares "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Supervisor(s)" supervisor(s) of the Company "Takeovers Code" the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers "%" per cent 2020 Interim Report 5 Management Discussion and Analysis INTERNATIONAL AND DOMESTIC SITUATION Overall Situation In the first half of 2020, despite the severe challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the complex and changing domestic and international environment, the pandemic prevention and control in China continued to improve, the resumption of work, production and business as well as the market were expedited, the economy recovered gradually, and the livelihood of the people was secured. The market expectations were generally optimistic and the overall social development was stable. Goods imports and exports were better than expected, and the trade structure continued to improve. General trade imports and exports accounted for 60.1% of total imports and exports, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.4 percentage point. (Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China) Driven by domestic market demand, China's grain imports increased significantly. In the first half of 2020, China's total grain import volume was 60.9 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 20.6%, among which soybean import volume was 45.04 million tonnes, accounting for 74.0% of the total grain import volume in the first half of 2020. China's import volume in June sets a monthly record of 11.16 million tonnes, with import volume of soybeans, wheat, maize and sorghum increased. (Source: General Administration of Customs of China) Overall Throughput at Chinese Ports From January to June 2020, the cargo throughput of China's ports amounted to 6,752.13 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.6% and achieved an increase of 5.2% in the second quarter of 2020, and maintained growth for three consecutive months since April. In terms of sectors, domestic trade throughput dropped by 0.1%, and foreign trade throughput increased by 2.2%. (Source: Ministry of Transport of China) Under the circumstance that global ports and shipping businesses are generally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Shandong Port Group has made two-way efforts through both land and sea to create an international logistics channel which aims to realize "two-way mutual assistance from east to west and linkage between land and sea". In the first half of 2020, the cargo throughput of the coastal ports in the Shandong province exceeded 700 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.1%; and the container throughput of the coastal ports in the Shandong province amounted to 14.78 million TEUs, representing a year-on-year increase of 2.5%. The year-on-year growth rates of cargo throughput and container throughput of the coastal ports in the Shandong province significantly outpaced other coastal ports in China. (Source: Shandong Port Group) 6 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL REVIEW Overall Review In the first half of 2020, the Company focused on serving customers, strengthened resource coordination and supplier management, strived to overcome the adverse effects of the market environment. The Company actively explored opportunities in maize, sorghum and other agricultural products and expanded on the diversified development of grain imports. The Company also provided one-stop services to extend the range of its port services through its logistics agency offerings, which resulted in the improvement of revenue generation and upgrade of port efficiency and service levels. During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved cargo throughput of 13.76 million tonnes, representing an increase of 0.1% as compared with the same period in 2019. In terms of cargo types, the throughput of woodchips declined significantly as compared with the same period of 2019, the throughput of dried tapioca decreased slightly as compared with the same period of 2019, and the throughput of soybean, maize and other cargos increased as compared with the same period of 2019. The increase of grain cargo types has made up for the impact of the decline in woodchips throughput on the Company's revenue and profit. The Company's major performance indicators remained stable as follows: Comparison of Major Performance Indicators 350,000 Unit: RMB'000 293,518 300,000 266,527 250,000 200,000 140,653 137,499 150,000 120,421 105,034 100,000 91,382 80,599 50,000 0 Operating revenue Gross prot Prot before tax Net prot For the six months ended 30 June 2020 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved an operating revenue of RMB293.518 million, increased by RMB26.991 million or 10.1% as compared with the same period of 2019. During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved a gross profit of RMB140.653 million, increased by RMB3.154 million or 2.3% as compared with the same period of 2019. During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved a profit before income tax of RMB120.421 million, increased by RMB15.387 million or 14.6% as compared with the same period of 2019. During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved a net profit of RMB91.382 million, increased by RMB10.783 million or 13.4% as compared with the same period of 2019. 2020 Interim Report 7 Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) Business Review During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded a year-on-year increase of RMB26.991 million or 10.1% in operating revenue, mainly attributable to the increase of RMB23.509 million in revenue from stevedoring service and RMB3.429 million from leasing business. Revenue increase in logistics agency services offset the decrease in revenue from storage service. During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded a year-on-year revenue increase of 11.9% from stevedoring service, attributable to the business increase of grain imports. During the Reporting Period, the Company introduced four types of new services in respect of logistics agency services, including railway and road transportation, which resulted in significant increase in revenue from logistics agency services with a year-on-year increase of 95.7%. During the Reporting Period, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, logistics work resumed late and the shipping of some goods was affected. In order to maintain good and long-term cooperative relationship with our customers, overcome the difficulties brought by COVID-19 pandemic to corporations, and demonstrate good social responsibility, the Company provides certain concessions to our customers suffered in logistics shipping under COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in grain import volume in the second quarter of 2020 and the timely discharge of cargoes and some cargoes having been kept within the free storage period, resulted in a decrease in revenue from storage service during the Reporting Period. During the Reporting Period, the revenue from port management services maintained a relatively stable revenue level and slightly increased as compared with the same period of 2019. During the Reporting Period, our berth handled cargoes including soybeans, woodchips, dried tapioca and other cargo types such as maize and wheat. The following table sets forth the throughput breakdown by cargo types. Throughput Segment Unit: 0'000 tonnes, except percentage For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Throughput segment Throughput Proportion Throughput Proportion Change Soybeans 404 29.4% 374 27.2% 8.0% Woodchips 131 9.5% 212 15.4% -38.2% Dried tapioca 67 4.9% 68 4.9% -1.5% Other cargo types 141 10.2% 68 4.9% 107.4% Berth leasing (Asia Symbol) 633 46.0% 653 47.6% -3.1% Total 1,376 100.0% 1,375 100.0% 0.1% 8 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) Comparision of Throughput of Various Cargo Segments Unit: 0'000 tonnes 700 633 653 600 500 400 404 374 300 200 212 131 141 100 67 68 68 0 Soybeans Woodchips Dried tapioca Other cargo types Berth leasing During the six months ended 30 June 2020 During the six months ended 30 June 2019 Soybeans From January to June 2020, the PRC imported 45.04 million tonnes of soybeans (Source: General Administration of Customs of the PRC), representing an increase of 17.9% as compared with the same period of 2019. The Company's soybean imports accounted for 8.6% of the PRC's soybean imports in the first half of 2020. Especially since the second quarter of 2020, the arrival of soybeans to the port has increased, with a cumulative discharge of 2.39 million tonnes, an increase of 740,000 tonnes compared with the first quarter of 2020, and 1.08 million tonnes of soybeans were unloaded in May 2020, creating several production records and reflecting good overall business performance. Woodchips The woodchip business of the Company substantially decreased compared with the same period of 2019, the throughput of which in the first half of 2020 was 1.31 million tonnes, decreased by 38.2% as compared with the same period of 2019. In view of the adverse factor of decrease in woodchips purchase arising from the market adjustment of existing customers for woodchips, the Company has actively explored new customers in the hinterland to promote the sea-rail transportation logistics model, expand the import of woodchips, and make up for the decline in woodchips supply. Dried tapioca During the Reporting Period, the Company's dried tapioca business remained stable and the throughput of which during the Reporting Period decreased by 10,000 tonnes only compared with the same period of 2019. Other cargo types From January to June 2020, the Company strengthened the development of agricultural products, such as maize and vegetable oil, and at the same time utilised the berths to unload other goods. The total throughput of other cargo types was 1.41 million tonnes, representing an increase of 730,000 tonnes compared with the same period of 2019, to make up for the decline in the woodchips supply. 2020 Interim Report 9 Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) Berth leasing The Company entered into a long-term lease agreement to lease the West-4 berth, Wood-2 berth and Wood-3 berth owned by the Company to Asia Symbol, an independent third party engaged in wood pulp production. The business volume of berth leasing is mainly derived from the throughput of woodchips imported and transferred by Asia Symbol. Asia Symbol pays the Company a fixed rent each year, and is responsible for the maintenance of the leased berth and related berthing equipment. Financial Review Revenue During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved an operating revenue of RMB293.518 million, increased by RMB26.991 million or 10.1% as compared with the same period of 2019. Revenue by segment is as follows: Total Revenue For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue from contracts with customers - Provision of services 251,597 228,035 Rental income from investment properties 41,921 38,492 Total revenue 293,518 266,527 Revenue from contracts with customers by service type During the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Types of services Stevedoring service 221,196 197,687 Storage service 5,048 14,705 Port management services 6,222 5,868 Logistics agency services 19,131 9,775 Total 251,597 228,035 10 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) Cost of Sales During the Reporting Period, the cost of sales of the Company amounted to RMB152.865 million, representing an increase of RMB23.837 million or 18.5% as compared with RMB129.028 million for the same period of 2019, mainly attributable to the increase of approximately RMB11.781 million in logistics agency costs, the increase of approximately RMB10.126 million in business outsourcing costs and the increase in safety production costs. Gross Profit During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved a gross profit of RMB140.653 million, increased by RMB3.154 million or 2.3% as compared with the same period of 2019. Administrative Expenses During the Reporting Period, the total administrative expenses of the Company amounted to RMB6.297 million, representing a decrease of RMB2.257 million or 26.4% as compared with RMB8.554 million for the same period of 2019, mainly attributable to (1) the decrease in the amount of social insurance expenses of the PRC leading to the decrease in staff costs, and (2) more travelling and publicity expenses incurred in connection with the listing in 2019. Other Income During the Reporting Period, other income of the Company amounted to RMB0.926 million, representing a decrease of RMB0.862 million or 48.2% as compared with RMB1.788 million for the same period of 2019, mainly attributable to the government listing incentives of RMB1.0 million for the same period in 2019. The interest income during the period increased by RMB0.206 million for the same period of 2019. Finance Cost During the Reporting Period, finance cost of the Company amounted to RMB12.782 million, representing an increase of RMB0.397 million, or 3.2% as compared with RMB12.385 million for the same period of 2019, mainly attributable to the increase of RMB0.781 million in the interest of bank borrowings and the decrease of RMB0.384 million in the interest of lease liabilities. Income Tax Expense During the Reporting Period, the income tax expense of the Company amounted to RMB29.039 million, representing an increase of RMB4.610 million or 18.9% as compared with RMB24.429 million for the same period of 2019, mainly attributable to the increase in the profit before income tax of the Company. Total Comprehensive Income for the Period As a result of the foregoing, during the Reporting Period, the total comprehensive income of the Company amounted to RMB91.382 million, representing an increase of RMB10.783 million or 13.4% as compared with RMB80.599 million for the same period of 2019. 2020 Interim Report 11 Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES The Company adopts a prudent treasury management policy to maintain a solid and healthy financial position. The Company monitors the cash flows and cash balance on a regular basis and strives to maintain an optimum liquidity that can meet its working capital needs. The Company funds its operations principally from cash flow generated from operating activities and bank borrowings. The Company's primary uses of cash are for working capital and to satisfy the capital expenditure needs of the Company. As at 30 June 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB282.435 million (31 December 2019: RMB198.107 million). As at 30 June 2020, the Company's total bank borrowings amounted to RMB100 million (31 December 2019: RMB100 million), were denominated in RMB at fixed rate, and due within one year. The Company's current ratio (being the ratio of total current assets to total current liabilities) was 2.43 as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: 3.24). As at 30 June 2020, the Company's gearing ratio (being the ratio of total interest- bearing borrowings to total equity) was 14.6% (31 December 2019: 15.2%). During the Reporting Period, the Company's net cash from operating activities amounted to RMB125.327 million (the corresponding period of 2019: RMB124.416 million). The Company's net cash used in investing activities during the Reporting Period amounted to RMB19.337 million (the corresponding period of 2019: RMB2.624 million). The Company's net cash used in financing activities during the Reporting Period amounted to RMB21.662 million (the corresponding period of 2019: net cash from financing activities of RMB429.683 million). PLEDGE OF ASSETS As at 30 June 2020, the Company did not have any pledge of assets (31 December 2019: nil). CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As at 30 June 2020, the Company did not have any contingent liabilities (31 December 2019: nil). CAPITAL EXPENDITURE The Company's capital expenditure comprised mainly additions to property, plant and equipment. The Company's capital expenditure in the Reporting Period amounted to RMB23.2 million (the corresponding period of 2019: RMB3.9 million). 12 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) CAPITAL COMMITMENTS The Company's capital commitments primarily consist of capital expenditures contracted for but not yet paid in relation to property, plant and equipment. The Company's capital commitments decreased from RMB99.406 million as at 31 December 2019 to RMB98 million as at 30 June 2020, which comprises the agreement entered into by the Company for the reconstruction of the West-6 berth at a consideration of RMB72 million, the agreement for the second phase of bulk grain loading and unloading of maize at a consideration of RMB14 million, and the procurement agreement for three gantry cranes at a consideration of RMB12 million. After the Company successfully acquired the West-6 berth in November 2019, due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and market factors, the Company slightly delayed the berth reconstruction project, with the further improvement of the pandemic control and gradual stabilization of market development, the reconstruction of the West-6 berth is expected to move forward by the end of 2020. The Company will work out an appropriate arrangement to ensure that suitable economic benefits accrue to the Company after the acquisition West-Berth 6. SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS During the Reporting Period, no significant investment was made by the Company. MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS During the Reporting Period, the Company had no material acquisitions and disposal of subsidiaries or associated companies. FUTURE PLANS FOR MATERIAL INVESTMENTS AND CAPITAL ASSETS The Company had no plans authorised by the Board for material investments or additions of capital assets as at the date of this interim report. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD There are no material events affecting the Company after the Reporting Period. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RISK MANAGEMENT The operations of the Company are mainly located in the PRC, and substantially all of business assets, liabilities, operating revenue and expenses of the Company are denominated in or settled in RMB, while liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are mainly used to pay overseas agency fees. As such, the Company considers there is no material foreign exchange exposure. As at 30 June 2020, the Company did not enter into any derivative contracts to hedge the foreign exchange exposure. EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICIES As at 30 June 2020, the Company had a total of 304 full-time employees, all of whom are based in the PRC (31 December 2019: 309 employees). During the Reporting Period, the employees costs of the Company amounted to RMB23.287 million (the corresponding period of 2019: RMB24.693 million). 2020 Interim Report 13 Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) The remuneration policy of the Company links the remunerations of employees with performance, according to their positions, qualifications, work performance and the Company's production and operation results. For the senior management of the Company, the Company implements a basic salary and a performance-based salary policy. The employees' remunerations are reviewed and adjusted by the Company annually. The Company also provides employees with various benefits in accordance with the relevant national, municipal and city-level laws and regulations in the PRC. In addition, to actively establish a learning enterprise and cultivate employees with active learning, the Company offers internal trainings on safety and security, business operations and technical skills to the employees for their improvement of skills related to their positions. FUTURE PROSPECTS With the current backdrop of a challenging global environment for international trade brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, China's economy is among the first to show early signs of recovery from the impact of the pandemic. However, the impact of the pandemic globally on shipping logistics and trade remains uncertain. For grain trading, China has actively promoted free trade, the development of world food trade and deepened international cooperation in the field of food and agriculture as a responsible country. China remains highly dependent on soybean imports subject to the limits of arable land area and planting cost in China. Complemented by the signing of the first phase of the Sino-US Economic and Trade Agreement, the purchase of soybeans, sorghum, maize and other agricultural products from the United States showed an increased trend. We expect that the import trade of agricultural products will bring opportunities for our business. Based on the analysis of grain types and the import volume trend, the total amount of grains import volume is expected to increase in the future. With the development of China's economy, the improvement in the level of production and consumption is well underway with the consumption of feed and industrial growth of grains continuing to improve. The total grain consumption has increased steadily with continued improvement in the supply chain development within the grains industry. The future outlook for the grain imports for China is one of diversification of grain types to include more import grain varieties, primarily maize, barley, wheat, sorghum and other grains. In this regard, the Company will focus on the following: 1. Increasing efforts in market development The Company will seize the opportunities brought by new production capacity of the industry, actively acquire new cargo types, new customers and new hinterland to increase market development of maize, sorghum, wheat, peas and other agricultural products, leveraging on its railways connection, increasing diversification development efforts for new key cargo, seizing the opportunities brought by the "truck to rail" mode of transportation to focus on further development of the markets in mid-western inland regions of the PRC to acquire new customers. 2. Improvement of customer service standards The Company will continue its focus on providing "customer first, high-quality service", continue to refine its service standards, establish a one-stop service window platform, realize one-stop business handling, and specially enhance the customer experience, so as to meet customer needs. 14 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Other Information CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Company is committed to maintaining a high standard of corporate governance to safeguard the interests of the shareholders of the Company and to enhance corporate value and accountability. The Company has adopted the CG Code as its own code of corporate governance. Save for the deviations disclosed below, the Company has complied with the relevant requirements of the applicable code provisions of the CG Code during the Reporting Period. Mr. Zhang Baohua resigned as a non-executive Director and the chairman of the Board and ceased to serve as the chairman of the Nomination Committee with effect from 3 April 2020. As a result, the positions of the chairman of the Board and the chairman of the Nomination Committee fell vacant which deviated from the requirements under code provisions A.2.1 and A.5.1 of the CG Code. Following the appointment of Mr. Wang Yufu as a non-executive Director at the 2019 annual general meeting of the Company held on 18 May 2020, Mr. Wang Yufu was also appointed as the chairman of the Board and the chairman of the Nomination Committee. Accordingly, the Company has been in compliance with code provisions A.2.1 and A.5.1 of the CG Code thereafter. MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS The Company has adopted the Model Code as its own code of conduct for the Directors and the Supervisors to conduct securities transactions. Having made specific enquiry of all the Directors and Supervisors, each of the Directors and the Supervisors has confirmed that he/she has complied with the required standard as set out in the Model Code during the Reporting Period. INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board does not recommend the payment of interim dividend as at 30 June 2020. AUDIT COMMITTEE The unaudited interim condensed financial statements of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee. CHANGE IN INFORMATION OF DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE Mr. Zhang Baohua has resigned as a non-executive Director and the chairman of the Board due to change in work arrangements to serve as member of party committee and deputy general manager of Qingdao Port (Group) Co., Ltd. (青 島港（集團）有限公司), and ceased to serve as the chairman of the Nomination Committee, with effect from 3 April 2020. Mr. Ng Chee Keong has resigned as a non-executive Director and deputy chairman of the Board due to his other business engagements, and ceased to serve as a member of the Nomination Committee, with effect from 3 April 2020. 2020 Interim Report 15 Other Information (Continued) At the 2019 annual general meeting of the Company held on 18 May 2020, each of Mr. Wang Yufu and Mr. Pay Cher Wee was appointed as a non-executive Director. Mr. Wang Yufu had also been appointed as the chairman of the Board and the chairman of the Nomination Committee, while Mr. Pay Cher Wee had been appointed as a member of the Nomination Committee. Save as disclosed in this interim report, there was no change in the information of Directors, Supervisors and the chief executive of the Company required to be disclosed under Rule 13.51B(1) of the Listing Rules. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES During the Reporting Period, no purchase, sale or redemption of the Company's listed securities were made. USE OF NET PROCEEDS FROM THE LISTING The Company was listed on the Stock Exchange on 19 June 2019 by way of a global offering, under which a total of 460,000,000 H Shares (including H Shares issued upon full exercise of the over-allotment option) were issued at an offer price HK$1.50 per share, raising a total net proceeds of RMB546.41 million after deducting professional fees, underwriting commissions and other related listing expenses (the "IPO Proceeds"). As set out in the Prospectus, the Company had planned to use the IPO Proceeds. As at 30 June 2020, the Company had used approximately RMB382.49 million for the acquisition of the West-6 berth; approximately RMB7.62 million for the procurement of equipment and machinery for the West-6 berth; and approximately RMB54.64 million for working capital and general corporate purposes. Utilized Utilized amount from the amount from Unutilized Listing Date to 1 January amount Expected timeline 31 December 2020 to as at 30 June for utilizing the remaining 2019 30 June 2020 2020 IPO Proceeds(Note) RMB Million RMB Million RMB Million Acquisition of West-6 berth 364.26 18.23 0 - Procurement of equipment 7.62 0 101.67 Expected to be fully utilized and machinery on or before 31 December 2020 Working capital and general 54.64 0 0 - corporate use Total 426.52 18.23 101.67 Note: The expected timeline for utilizing the remaining IPO Proceeds is based on the best estimation of the Company. It will be subject to change based on the current and future development of the Company. The Company does not have any intention to change the purposes of the IPO Proceeds as set out in the Prospectus, and will gradually utilize the residual amount of the IPO Proceeds in accordance with the intended purposes. 16 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Other Information (Continued) DIRECTORS', SUPERVISORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES OR DEBENTURES As at 30 June 2020, to the best knowledge of the Directors, none of the Directors, the Supervisors or the chief executives of the Company had or was deemed to have any interest or short position in the Shares, underlying Shares or debentures of the Company or its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) that was required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which they were taken or deemed to have taken under such provisions), or required to be recorded in the register required to be kept under Section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. DIRECTORS', SUPERVISORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S RIGHTS TO ACQUIRE SHARES OR DEBENTURES Save as otherwise disclosed in this interim report, at no time during the Reporting Period was the Company, its parent company or any of its subsidiaries or fellow subsidiaries, a party to any arrangement that would enable the Directors, the Supervisors and chief executive of the Company, or their respective spouse or children under the age of 18 to acquire benefits by means of acquisition of shares in, or debentures of, the Company or any other body corporate, and none of the Directors, the Supervisors and chief executive of the Company, or their respective spouse or children under the age of 18 were granted any right to subscribe for the equity or debt securities of the Company or any other body corporate or had exercised any such right. SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES As at 30 June 2020, to the best knowledge of the Directors, the following persons (not being a Director, Supervisor or chief executive of the Company) had interests or short positions in the Shares or underlying Shares which fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to section 336 of the SFO: Percentage of shareholding to Percentage to Name of Capacity/Nature Number of Class of Long/ the relevant total issued Shareholder of Interest shares interested shares short position class of shares (3) share capital (4) (%) (%) Shandong Port Group (1) Interest in controlled 840,000,000 Domestic Shares Long position 100 50.60 corporation Rizhao Port Group (1) Interest in controlled 840,000,000 Domestic Shares Long position 100 50.60 corporation Rizhao Port Beneficial owner 840,000,000 Domestic Shares Long position 100 50.60 Jurong Port Pte Ltd Interest in controlled 360,000,000 H Shares Long position 43.90 21.69 ("Jurong Port")(2) corporation Jurong Port Rizhao Holding Pte Beneficial owner 360,000,000 H Shares Long position 43.90 21.69 Ltd ("Jurong Port Holding") Orient Fund Management Co., Ltd. Trustee 58,520,000 H Shares Long position 7.14 3.52 2020 Interim Report 17 Other Information (Continued) Rizhao Port Group is the controlling shareholder of Rizhao Port and directly held 43.58% of the equity interest in Rizhao Port, and indirectly held 0.88% of the equity interest in Rizhao Port through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rizhao Port Group Lanshan Port Company Limited ( 日照港集團嵐山港務有限公司 ), as at 30 June 2020. Therefore, Rizhao Port Group is deemed to be interested in the 840,000,000 Domestic Shares held by Rizhao Port. On 22 August 2019, Rizhao Municipal Government entered into an equity transfer agreement with Shandong SASAC and Shandong Port Group, pursuant to which inter alias, Rizhao Municipal Government agreed to gratuitously transfer the 100% equity interests in Rizhao Port Group held by it to Shandong Port Group (the " Proposed Restructuring "). Upon completion of the Proposed Restructuring, Shandong Port Group will directly own 100% of the equity interests in Rizhao Port Group, which in turn holds, in aggregate, 44.46% of the equity interests in Rizhao Port. Therefore, Shandong Port Group is deemed to be interested in the 840,000,000 Domestic Shares held by Rizhao Port. On 8 June 2020, Shandong SASAC issued the Reply on Approval of the Gratuitous Transfer of 100% state-owned property rights of Rizhao Port Group Co., Ltd. by the Shandong SASAC 《 ( 山東省國資委關於批准山東省國資委無償轉讓日照港集團有限公 司 100% 國有產權的批覆》 ), pursuant to which Shandong SASAC agreed with the gratuitous transfer of the 100% state-owned property rights of Rizhao Port Group held by the Rizhao Municipal Government and the entitlement of equity interests thereof to Shandong Port Group. As at 30 June 2020, the Proposed Restructuring has not been completed. For details of the Proposed Restructuring, please refer to the announcements of the Company dated 22 August 2019 and 8 June 2020. The Company will make further announcement(s) with regard to the progress of the Proposed Restructuring as and when required under the Takeovers Code and/or the Listing Rules. Jurong Port directly held 100% of the equity interest of Jurong Port Holding as at 30 June 2020. Therefore, Jurong Port is deemed to be interested in the 360,000,000 H Shares held by Jurong Port Holding. The calculation is based on the percentage of shareholding in the Domestic Shares or H Shares (as the case may be) as at 30 June 2020. The calculation is based on the total number of 1,660,000,000 Shares in issue comprising 840,000,000 Domestic Shares and 820,000,000 H Shares as at 30 June 2020. Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, the Directors were not aware of any persons (who were not Directors, Supervisors or chief executive of the Company) who had an interest or short position in the Shares or underlying Shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed under Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO, or which would be required, pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO, to be entered in the register referred to therein. SHARE OPTION SCHEME As at 30 June 2020, the Company has not implemented any share option scheme. 18 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Condensed Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the six months ended 30 June 2020 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 4 293,518 266,527 Cost of sales (152,865) (129,028) Gross profit 140,653 137,499 Other income 6 926 1,788 Other gains 6 - 4 Impairment losses, net of reversal 7 (467) (1,112) Selling and distribution expenses (1,612) (1,224) Administrative expenses (6,297) (8,554) Listing expenses - (10,982) Finance costs 8 (12,782) (12,385) Profit before income tax 9 120,421 105,034 Income tax expense 10 (29,039) (24,429) Profit for the period 91,382 80,605 Other comprehensive loss for the period Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Change in fair value of bills receivables - (6) Total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Company for the period 91,382 80,599 Earnings per share for profit attributable to the owners of the Company during the period (RMB cents) 12 5.50 6.57 2020 Interim Report 19 Condensed Statement of Financial Position As at 30 June 2020 As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS AND LIABILITIES Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 13 1,883,247 1,917,310 Deposits for purchase of property, plant and equipment 915 985 Investment properties 14 306,884 310,771 Intangible assets 15 1,752 1,888 Other non-current assets 16 1,309 1,375 2,194,107 2,232,329 Current assets Inventories 4,201 4,097 Trade and other receivables 17 77,624 67,020 Bills receivables at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") 18 28,386 7,956 Contract assets - 1,733 Cash and cash equivalents 282,435 198,107 392,646 278,913 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 19 23,100 38,014 Contract liabilities 84 84 Lease liabilities 20 8,082 13,312 Advance payments from lease contract 21 2,375 2,375 Bank borrowings 22 75,000 25,000 Income tax payable 12,809 7,171 Dividends payable 40,000 - 161,450 85,956 Net current assets 231,196 192,957 Total assets less current liabilities 2,425,303 2,425,286 20 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Condensed Statement of Financial Position (Continued) As at 30 June 2020 As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 20 207,645 207,875 Advance payments from lease contract 21 21,446 21,969 Bank borrowings 22 25,000 75,000 Deferred tax liabilities 5,838 6,450 259,929 311,294 Net assets 2,165,374 2,113,992 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Share capital 23 1,660,000 1,660,000 Reserves 505,374 453,992 Total equity 2,165,374 2,113,992 2020 Interim Report 21 Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Share Share Capital Statutory FVTOCI Retained capital premium reserve reserve reserve profits Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance at 1 January 2020 (Audited) 1,660,000 105,245 159,077 30,763 - 158,907 2,113,992 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period - - - - - 91,382 91,382 Transaction with owners Dividends - - - - - (40,000) (40,000) Balance at 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) 1,660,000 105,245 159,077 30,763 - 210,289 2,165,374 Balance at 1 January 2019 (Audited) 1,200,000 - 159,077 16,385 - 32,154 1,407,616 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period - - - - - 80,605 80,605 Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (6) - (6) - - - - (6) 80,605 80,599 Transaction with owners Issue of new shares in the public offer (Note 23) 400,000 127,820 - - - - 527,820 Listing expense (Note 23) - (37,992) - - - - (37,992) Total transaction with owners 400,000 89,828 - - - - 489,828 Balance at 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 1,600,000 89,828 159,077 16,385 (6) 112,759 1,978,043 22 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Condensed Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended 30 June 2020 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 149,340 142,225 Income tax paid (24,013) (17,809) Net cash from operating activities 125,327 124,416 Cash flows from investing activities Payments and deposits placed for property, plant and equipment (19,685) (2,666) Payments of intangible assets - (100) Interest received 348 142 Net cash used in investing activities (19,337) (2,624) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank borrowings - 150,000 Decrease in amounts due to related parties (3,420) - Proceeds from issuing shares - 527,820 Interest paid (12,782) (12,385) Payment of lease liabilities (5,460) (4,824) Dividends paid - (202,000) Payments of costs of issuing shares - (22,190) Deferred costs of issuing shares - (6,738) Net cash (used in)/from financing activities (21,662) 429,683 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 84,328 551,475 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 198,107 55,491 Cash and cash equivalents as at 30 June, represented by bank balance and cash 282,435 606,966 2020 Interim Report 23 Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 1. CORPORATE INFORMATION Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") with limited liability. The registered office and headquarter of the Company is at South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao City, Shandong Province, the PRC. The Company's immediate holding company is Rizhao Port Co., Ltd. ("Rizhao Port"), a joint stock company with limited liability company incorporated in the PRC and its shares are listed for trading on the Main Board of Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600017). The directors of the Company consider the intermediate holding company and ultimate holding company to be Rizhao Port Group Co., Ltd. ("Rizhao Port Group") and Shandong Port Group Co., Ltd. respectively, both are companies incorporated in the PRC with limited liability. The Company is primarily engaged in port operation in Rizhao City, Shandong Province of the PRC, which includes handling grains, woodchips and dried tapioca along with berth leasing, port services such as warehousing, cargo storage, transportation, and related supporting business. The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The condensed interim financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The board of directors (the "Board of Directors") of the Company is pleased to present the unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 together with the unaudited comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2019 and the relevant explanatory notes as set out below. The condensed interim financial statements have not been audited but have been reviewed by the audit committee. Unless otherwise stated, condensed interim financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), which is also the functional currency of the Company. 24 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for certain financial instruments which are measured at fair values. The condensed interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. The accounting policies and calculations used in preparing the condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the new and amended International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), amendments and interpretations (collectively "new and amended standards") issued by IASB and become effective during the current accounting period. The adoption of the new and amended IFRSs has no material impact on the accounting policies in the Company's condensed interim financial statements for the period. 3. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS The preparation of condensed interim financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates. In preparing these condensed interim financial statements, the significant judgments made by management in applying the Company's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. 4. REVENUE For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue from contracts with customers - Provision of services 251,597 228,035 Rental income from investment properties 41,921 38,492 Total revenue 293,518 266,527 2020 Interim Report 25 Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 4. REVENUE (CONTINUED) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Types of services Stevedoring service 221,196 197,687 Storage service 5,048 14,705 Port management services 6,222 5,868 Logistics agency services 19,131 9,775 Total 251,597 228,035 Timing of revenue recognition Over time 232,466 218,260 At a point in time 19,131 9,775 Total 251,597 228,035 26 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 5. SEGMENT INFORMATION Information reported to the Board of Directors of the Company, being the chief operating decision maker, for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of performance focuses on revenue from rendering stevedoring and storage goods and ancillary services. The management of the Company considers that the Company has one reportable operating segment. No operating segment information is presented other than the entity-wide disclosures. Geographic information The Company's revenue and profit are all derived from the PRC. All non-current assets are located in the PRC. Information about major customers The following table sets out the revenue from customers contributing over 10% of the total revenue of the Company during the reporting period. For the six months ended 30 June 20202019 RMB'000RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Customer A 37,244 40,603 Customer B 36,445 (Note) Note: The Company had transactions with this customer but the amount of the transactions was less than 10% of revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2019. 2020 Interim Report 27 Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 6. OTHER INCOME AND OTHER GAINS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Other income Interest income 348 142 Others 578 1,646 Total 926 1,788 Other gains Others - 4 7. IMPAIRMENT LOSSES, NET OF REVERSAL For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Impairment losses on trade receivables 497 1,317 Impairment losses on other receivables 8 7 Impairment losses reversed on contract assets (38) (212) 467 1,112 28 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 8. FINANCE COSTS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest expense －Interest on bank borrowings 2,274 1,493 －Interest on lease liabilities 10,508 10,892 12,782 12,385 9. PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX Profit before income tax is arrived at after (crediting)/charging the following: For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Rental income from investment properties 41,921 38,492 Less: direct operating expenses incurred from investment properties (3,887) (3,906) Net rental income from investment properties 38,034 34,586 Depreciation: －Property, plant and equipment 44,004 41,148 －Right-of-use assets 9,814 9,347 －Investment properties 3,887 3,887 Amortisation of intangible assets 136 132 Total depreciation and amortisation charged to profit or loss 57,841 54,514 2020 Interim Report 29 Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 9. PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX (CONTINUED) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Lease charges: －Short-term leases or leases with lease term less than 12 months 284 312 －Leases of low-value items 137 135 Staff costs: －Directors' and supervisors' emoluments 423 391 －Other staff costs (exclude directors' and supervisors' emoluments): －Salaries, allowances and other benefits 17,229 17,285 －Retirement benefit scheme contributions 5,635 7,017 Total staff costs 23,287 24,693 10. INCOME TAX EXPENSE For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Current tax - PRC enterprise income tax 29,651 26,387 Deferred tax (612) (1,958) 29,039 24,429 11. DIVIDENDS The Company declared 2019 final dividends of approximately RMB40,000,000 during the period, which will be paid on 31 August 2020 to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 27 May 2020 (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: nil).The Board of directors does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend as of June 30, 2020. 30 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 12. EARNINGS PER SHARE For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Earnings Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company (RMB'000) 91,382 80,605 Number of shares Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of basic earnings per share 1,660,000,000 1,226,519,337 Basic earnings per share (RMB cents) 5.50 6.57 The weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of calculating basic earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 comprises (i) 1,200,000,000 ordinary shares issued during the period; and 26,519,337 ordinary shares represent the weighted average number of 400,000,000 ordinary shares issued under the offering (Note 23). There were no dilutive potential ordinary shares in issue for the periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019. Therefore, the diluted earnings per share are equals to the basic earnings per share. 13. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Company had additions of property, plant and equipment at a total cost of RMB19,755,000 (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB3,859,000), mainly included additions in construction in progress of approximately RMB18,814,000 and loading equipment of approximately RMB575,000 (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: buildings of approximately RMB1,996,000 and communication facilities and other equipment of approximately RMB1,008,000). As at 30 June 2020, the carrying amount of right-of-use assets of the Company amounted to RMB233,732,000 (31 December 2019: RMB243,546,000). For the six months ended 30 June 2020, depreciation of right-of-use assets and other property, plant and equipment during the period was RMB53,818,000 (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB50,495,000). 2020 Interim Report 31 Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 14. INVESTMENT PROPERTIES Terminal facilities RMB'000 (Unaudited) As at 1 January 2019 Cost 399,318 Accumulated depreciation (80,772) Net book amount 318,546 Year ended 31 December 2019 Opening net book amount 318,546 Depreciation (7,775) Closing net book amount 310,771 As at 31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020 Cost 399,318 Accumulated depreciation (88,547) Net book amount 310,771 For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Opening net book amount 310,771 Depreciation (3,887) Closing net book amount 306,884 As at 30 June 2020 Cost 399,318 Accumulated depreciation (92,434) Net book amount 306,884 32 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 15. INTANGIBLE ASSETS Rights to Software use sea area Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) As at 1 January 2019 Cost 2,620 - 2,620 Accumulated amortisation (581) - (581) Net book amount 2,039 - 2,039 Year ended 31 December 2019 Opening net book amount 2,039 - 2,039 Additions 99 18 117 Amortisation (267) (1) (268) Closing net book amount 1,871 17 1,888 As at 31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020 Cost 2,719 18 2,737 Accumulated amortisation (848) (1) (849) Net book amount 1,871 17 1,888 For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Opening net book amount 1,871 17 1,888 Amortisation (136) - (136) Closing net book amount 1,735 17 1,752 As at 30 June 2020 Cost 2,719 18 2,737 Accumulated amortisation (984) (1) (985) Net book amount 1,735 17 1,752 2020 Interim Report 33 Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 16. OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Taxes prepaid for rental income from properties under operating lease arrangement 1,309 1,375 17. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade receivables 51,893 32,700 Less: expected credit loss ("ECL") allowance of trade receivables (1,344) (847) 50,549 31,853 Other receivables 237 - Less: ECL allowance of other receivables (8) - 229 - Prepayments 3,272 272 Value-added tax receivables 23,574 34,895 27,075 35,167 Total trade and other receivables 77,624 67,020 34 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 17. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES (CONTINUED) The following is an ageing analysis of trade receivables, net of ECL allowance, presented based on the invoice dates: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) 0 - 30 days 37,647 20,383 31 - 60 days 5,953 9,057 61 - 90 days 3,041 2,048 Over 90 days 3,908 365 50,549 31,853 18. BILLS RECEIVABLES AT FVTOCI The following is an ageing analysis of the bills receivables based on the maturity dates: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Within 3 months 15,240 7,956 Over 3 months but within 1 year 13,146 - 28,386 7,956 The valuation method and major data of bills receivables of the Company as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 includes discounted cash flow at a discount rate that reflects the current borrowing rate at the end of the reporting period. 2020 Interim Report 35 Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 19. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade payables －Due to related parties 3,149 7,519 －Due to third parties 2,625 6,835 5,774 14,354 Other payables －Amounts due to related parties 11,252 14,672 －Other tax payables 81 409 －Payroll payable 3,039 2,779 －Retention payable due within one year 1,461 1,576 －Other payables 1,493 4,224 17,326 23,660 Total trade and other payables 23,100 38,014 The following is an ageing analysis of trade payables of the Company pursuant to invoice dates: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) 0 - 30 days 4,283 11,674 31 - 60 days 227 1,419 61 - 90 days 239 947 Over 90 days 1,025 314 5,774 14,354 36 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 20. LEASE LIABILITIES As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Total minimum lease payments: Due within 1 year 28,532 34,136 Due within 2 to 5 years 86,260 86,441 Due more than 5 years (include reasonably certain to be exercised of renewal options) 598,315 634,971 713,107 755,548 Less: future lease liabilities finance charges (497,380) (534,361) Present value of lease liabilities 215,727 221,187 Present value of minimum lease payments: Due within 1 year 8,082 13,312 Due within 2 to 5 years 6,535 6,465 Due more than 5 years 201,110 201,410 215,727 221,187 Less: payment due within 1 year (presented under current liabilities) (8,082) (13,312) Payment due after 1 year 207,645 207,875 Note: Included in the above balances, the present value of RMB5,498,000 and RMB210,229,000 (31 December 2019: RMB10,820,000 and RMB210,367,000) with total minimum lease payments of RMB5,603,000 and RMB707,504,000 (31 December 2019: RMB11,207,000 and RMB744,341,000) represent lease liabilities payable to Rizhao Port and Rizhao Port Group, respectively. 2020 Interim Report 37 Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 21. ADVANCE PAYMENTS FROM LEASE CONTRACT As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Lease payments received in advance 23,821 24,344 Less: Advance payments from lease contract (2,375) (2,375) Non-current portion of lease payments 21,446 21,969 22. BANK BORROWINGS As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Fixed-rate bank borrowings - Unsecured and unguaranteed 100,000 100,000 At the reporting date, the Company's bank borrowings were repayable as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Within 1 year or on demand 75,000 25,000 After 1 year but within 2 years 25,000 75,000 100,000 100,000 Less: Amount due within 1 year or on demand shown under current liabilities (75,000) (25,000) Amount due after 1 year shown under non-current liabilities 25,000 75,000 38 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 23. SHARE CAPITAL Foreign shares Domestic shares H shares Number of shares RMB'000 (Unaudited) Issued and fully paid-up ordinary shares with par value of RMB1 each As at 1 January 2019 360,000,000 840,000,000 - 1,200,000,000 1,200,000 Foreign shares converted to H shares (360,000,000) - 360,000,000 - - Issue of share capital - - 460,000,000 460,000,000 460,000 As at 31 December 2019, 1 January 2020 and 30 June 2020 - 840,000,000 820,000,000 1,660,000,000 1,660,000 360,000,000 shares were foreign shares as at 1 January 2019, which were converted into H shares upon the listing on 19 June 2019. On 19 June 2019, 400,000,000 H shares of the Company with par value of RMB1 have been issued at an issue price of HK$1.50 each. During the six months ended 30 June 2019, issued at offer price of HK$1.50 per share, with proceeds raised from the issue amounted to RMB527,820,000 on the main board of the Stock Exchange after deduction of professional fees, underwriting commissions and other related listing expenses of RMB55,442,000, of which RMB37,992,000 were capitalised and RMB17,450,000 were expensed, the aggregate net proceeds amounted to RMB472,378,000. On 12 July 2019, additional 60,000,000 over-allotment were exercised and correspondingly issued 60,000,000 H shares of the Company with par value of RMB1 each have been issued at an issue price of HK$1.50 each. 24. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Capital expenditure contracted but not provided for acquisition of property, plant and equipment 98,000 99,406 2020 Interim Report 39 Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 25. CONNECTED AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Saved as transactions/information disclosed elsewhere in the condensed interim financial statements, the Company had material transactions with connected persons during the period as follows: During the period, the connected and related parties that had transactions with the Company were as follows: Name of related parties Relationship with the Company Rizhao Port Group Ultimate holding company Rizhao Port Immediate holding company Rizhao Port Logistics Co., Ltd# Subsidiary of Rizhao Port Group (日照港物流有限公司) ("Rizhao Port Logistics") Rizhao Port Information Technology Co., Ltd.# Subsidiary of Rizhao Port Group (日照口岸信息技術有限公司) ("Rizhao Port Information") Rizhao Port Power Engineering Co., Ltd.# Subsidiary of Rizhao Port Group (日照港動力工程有限公司) ("Rizhao Port Power") Shandong Gangwan Construction Group Co., Ltd.# Subsidiary of Rizhao Port Group (山東港灣建設集團有限公司) ("Shandong Gangwan") Rizhao Port Construction and Supervision Co., Ltd.# Subsidiary of Rizhao Port Group (日照港建設監理有限公司) ("Rizhao Port Supervision") Rizhao Port Machinery Engineering Co., Ltd.# Subsidiary of Rizhao Port Group (日照港機工程有限公司) ("Rizhao Port Machinery") Rizhao Port Handling Co., Ltd.# Subsidiary of Rizhao Port Group (日照海港裝卸有限公司) ("Rizhao Port Handling") Rizhao Port Container Development Co., Ltd.# Subsidiary of Rizhao Port Group (日照港集裝箱發展有限公司) ("Rizhao Port Container") Rizhao Port Group Finance Co., Ltd. Subsidiary of Rizhao Port Group (日照港集團財務有限公司) ("RPG Finance") Rizhao Port Property Co., Ltd.# Subsidiary of Rizhao Port Group (日照港物業有限公司) ("Rizhao Port Property") Rizhao Port Property Co., Ltd. Youth Hostel Subsidiary of Rizhao Port Group (日照港物業有限公司青年公寓) ("Rizhao Port Youth Hostel") Shandong Lanxiang Construction Engineering Co. Ltd. Subsidiary of Rizhao Port Group (山東藍象建築工程有限公司) ("Shandong Lanxiang") Lanshan Branch of Rizhao Port Co., Ltd. Subsidiary of Rizhao Port Group (日照港股份有限公司嵐山裝卸分公司) ("Lanshan Branch of Rizhao Port") The English translation of the name of the company established in the PRC is for reference only. The official name of this company is in Chinese. 40 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 25. CONNECTED AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (CONTINUED) During the period, the material transactions with related parties of the Company were as follows: For six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 Name of related parties Nature of transactions (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Rizhao Port Group Interest paid on lease liabilities 10,226 10,273 Rizhao Port Power Procurement of utility services 8,053 9,055 Shandong Gangwan Procurement of construction service 25,773 428 Rizhao Port Handling Procurement of port related services 22,655 21,662 Rizhao Port Procurement of utility services and berth leasing expense 5,169 11,714 Rizhao Port Interest paid on lease liabilities 282 619 Rizhao Port Berth leasing income 600 - Rizhao Port Container Berth leasing income 3,509 3,778 RPG Finance Interest income 123 127 Rizhao Port Logistics Stevedoring service income 16,878 5,220 (c) Related party balances Amounts due to related parties (non-trade nature) As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Rizhao Port Machinery 141 72 Rizhao Port Power - 52 Rizhao Port Supervision 25 25 Shandong Gangwan 10,980 14,441 Rizhao Port Information 19 19 Rizhao Port Property 49 49 Shandong Lanxiang 38 14 Total 11,252 14,672 2020 Interim Report 41 Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 25. CONNECTED AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (CONTINUED) (c) Related party balances (Continued) Amounts due to related parties (trade nature) As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Lanshan Branch of Rizhao Port 2,307 7,519 Rizhao Port 842 - Total 3,149 7,519 Deposits paid to related party for acquisition of property, plant and equipment As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Rizhao Port Youth Hostel - 101 Lease liabilities payables As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Rizhao Port 5,498 10,820 Rizhao Port Group 210,229 210,367 Total 215,727 221,187 42 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 25. CONNECTED AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (CONTINUED) (c) Related party balances (Continued) Right-of-use assets - Prepaid lease payments As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Rizhao Port Group 3,829 4,594 Cash and cash equivalents balances placed with related company As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) RPG Finance 129,671 86,610 Compensation of key management personnel The remuneration of directors and other members of key management during the period were as follows: For six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Basic salaries 586 479 Bonus 499 362 Retirement benefit scheme contributions 210 267 1,295 1,108 2020 Interim Report 43 Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 26. MAJOR NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS During the period ended 30 June 2020, the Company did not have any major non-cash transaction. During the period ended 30 June 2019, in addition to the transactions/information disclosed elsewhere in the interim financial statements, the Company had the following major non-cash transactions: During the period ended 30 June 2019, the Company entered into certain lease contracts in which additions to right-of-use assets and lease liabilities amounting to RMB10,423,000 was recognised at the lease commencement date. During the period ended 30 June 2019, the Company settled dividend payable to an intermediate holding company by bills receivables of RMB8,000,000. 44 Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 08:44:06 UTC 0 All news about RIZHAO PORT JURONG CO., LTD. 04:45a RIZHAO PORT JURONG : 2020 interim report PU Financials CNY USD Sales 2019 543 M 80,4 M 80,4 M Net income 2019 141 M 20,9 M 20,9 M Net Debt 2019 123 M 18,2 M 18,2 M P/E ratio 2019 9,41x Yield 2019 2,61% Capitalization 927 M 137 M 137 M EV / Sales 2018 - EV / Sales 2019 2,74x Nbr of Employees 304 Free-Float 61,0% Chart RIZHAO PORT JURONG CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Zhaodi He Executive Director & General Manager Yu Fu Wang Chairman Baojun Liu Operations Director Hui Feng Finance Director Boon Hoe Ooi Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) RIZHAO PORT JURONG CO., LTD. -30.43% 137 SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD. -25.13% 14 801 DP WORLD PLC --.--% 13 471 ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE -5.44% 9 553 MISC -9.22% 8 174 INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC. -15.63% 4 476