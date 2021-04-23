Log in
    6117   CNE100003KK7

RIZHAO PORT JURONG CO., LTD.

(6117)
Rizhao Port Jurong : PROXY FORM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

04/23/2021 | 06:08am EDT
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6117)

PROXY FORM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Number of shares to which

Domestic shares

this form of proxy relates(Note 1)

H shares

I/We(Note 2)

(address)

being the holder of

Domestic shares/H shares(Note 3)

of RMB1.00 each of Rizhao Port

Jurong Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting or

(Note 4)

of (address)

as my/our proxy(ies) to attend the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 9 June 2021 at the Office Building of Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. or any adjournment thereof and to vote at such meeting in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice of EGM dated 23 April 2021 (the "Notice") as hereunder indicated on behalf of me/us, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR(Note 5)

AGAINST(Note 5)

ABSTAIN(Note 5)

  1. To consider and approve the Property Lease Second Supplemental Agreement, the Property Lease Annual Caps, the Property Lease Third Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.
  2. To consider and approve the Shandong Port International Trade Rizhao Company Framework Agreement, the Shandong Port International Trade Rizhao Company Annual Caps and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

Dated this

day of

, 2021

Signature(s) (Note 6)

Notes:

  1. Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If a number is inserted, this Proxy Form will be deemed to relate only to those shares. If no number is inserted, this Proxy Form will be deemed to relate to all shares of the Company registered in your name(s) (whether alone or jointly with others).
  2. Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) as registered in the register of members of the Company in BLOCK LETTERS.
  3. Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s) and delete as appropriate.
  4. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting of the Company is preferred, please strike out the words "the Chairman of the meeting or" and insert the name of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/ her behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Any alteration made to this Proxy Form must be initialed by the person who signs it.
  5. Important: If you wish to vote for any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked "FOR" or insert the number of shares held by you. If you wish to vote against any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked "AGAINST" or insert the number of shares held by you. If you wish to vote abstention on any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked "ABSTAIN" or insert the number of shares held by you. If no direction is given, your proxy shall vote at his/her own discretion. The shares abstained will be counted in the calculation of the required majority.
  6. This Proxy Form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its director or attorney or other officer duly authorized. In case of joint holders, this Proxy Form may be signed by any of such joint holders.
  7. To be valid, this Proxy Form and, if such proxy is signed by a person on behalf of the appointer pursuant to a power of attorney or other authority, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority must be delivered to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares of the Company) or the Company's registered office in the PRC at South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao, City, Shandong Province, the PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof in order for such documents to be valid.
  8. In the case of joint holders of shares of the Company, any one of such holders may vote at the EGM either in person or by proxy in respect of such shares as if he/she was solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders are present at the EGM in person or by proxy, then the vote cast, in person or by proxy, by the holder whose name appears in prior sequence shall be regarded as the sole and exclusive vote on behalf of all the rest of the joint holders. For the purpose of such voting, the shareholder's priority shall be determined in accordance with the sequence of the joint holders of the Company as prescribed in the Company's register of shareholders.
  9. You are reminded that completion and return of the this Proxy Form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof if you so wish.

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 10:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RIZHAO PORT JURONG CO., LTD.
06:08aRIZHAO PORT JURONG  : Proxy form for the extraordinary general meeting
PU
06:06a(1) CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION : Shandong port international trade rizhao ..
PU
04/22RIZHAO PORT JURONG  : Appointment of member of audit committee
PU
04/20RIZHAO PORT JURONG  : Proxy form for the 2020 annual general meeting
PU
04/20RIZHAO PORT JURONG  : (1) proposed election of non-executive director; (2) budge..
PU
04/19RIZHAO PORT JURONG  : Continuing connected transaction in relation to further am..
PU
04/04Rizhao Port Upsizes Cap of Deposit Service Deal with RPG Finance
MT
04/01RIZHAO PORT JURONG  : Continuing connected transaction and major transaction in ..
PU
03/19RIZHAO PORT JURONG  : Delay in dispatch of circular
PU
03/19RIZHAO PORT JURONG  : Net Profit, Revenue Climb in 2020; Shares Slump 6%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 615 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
Net income 2020 151 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net cash 2020 72,4 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 875 M 135 M 135 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,74x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 329
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart RIZHAO PORT JURONG CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zhaodi He Executive Director & General Manager
Hui Feng Finance Director
Yu Fu Wang Chairman
Baojun Liu Operations Director
Zixue Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIZHAO PORT JURONG CO., LTD.6.78%135
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED52.52%20 058
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.66%16 212
NINGBO ZHOUSHAN PORT COMPANY LIMITED3.57%9 889
MISC-0.87%7 391
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.1.67%6 232
