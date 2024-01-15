(Alliance News) - Eprcomunicazione Spa announced Monday that it has signed a contract with the European University of Rome to support its press office and media relations activities with the aim of continuing to strengthen its reputation and positioning through the enhancement of its educational offerings and the excellence of its faculty.

Led by Fr. Pedro Barrajón LC, the European University of Rome, year after year, is establishing itself as a constantly growing reality in the national university scene. The latest Censis 2023-2024 ranking on Italian universities placed UER, for the fourth consecutive year, in second place among "small non-state universities" and fourth among all "non-state universities of all sizes," behind only Luiss, Bocconi and the University of Bolzano.

The university, which is based in the capital city on a modernly organized campus, is founded on a high-level academic education with a focus on the centrality of the student throughout his or her university life.

"Beginning the new year alongside the European University of Rome is a new challenge for us and a reason for great satisfaction because-as the first Italian communications agency to be recognized as a benefit company and B-Corp-we share an action in a responsible, sustainable and transparent key, pursuing objectives also aimed at the common welfare and the enhancement of the centrality of the person," said Camillo Ricci, CEO of Eprcomunicazione.

"For European University of Rome, a further phase of growth is foreshadowed, to follow the extraordinary one of the last few years, and therefore we are particularly confident to have entrusted the press office and media relations activities to a particularly structured partner, to whom we are united by a strong sharing of values, and who will be fundamental in assisting us in this period of particular development," commented Marco Brotto Rizzo, director of Promotion and Communication of European University of Rome.

Eprcomunicazione's stock closed Monday unchanged at EUR1.70 per share.

