(Alliance News) - SolidWorld Group Spa announced Tuesday that it has finalized the acquisition, previously announced on July 27, of the entire share capital of Valore BF 3d Srl, a newly formed company into which the seller BF Forniture Ufficio Srl has contributed the technology business active in the marketing of SolidWorks 3D CAD software, software developed by Dassault Systèmes SE of which SolidWorld is also an authorized reseller in Italy.

The transaction "is strategic," the company points out, "as it allows SolidWorld to acquire about 1,000 additional customers, increasing its market share and improving its margins."

The economic value of the acquisition is approximately EUR2.6 million.

The final revenues of the business as of June 30, 2023 were about EUR1.9 million with a margin of 13.7 percent.

This is the comment of Solid World Group President Roberto Rizzo: "Thanks to this acquisition SolidWorld strengthens its position in the Italian market, particularly in the 3D design and software segment. We thus expand our team to a high-profile team of 3D printing software engineers and, at the same time, we acquire an important customer package in the domestic market. We have reached an important understanding with BF Office Supplies, in the continuation of the growth and development path, both from the product and commercial and human resources point of view."

SolidWorld's stock on Tuesday closed down 0.5 percent at EUR3.67 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.