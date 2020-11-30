Log in
RJD Green Inc. Executes a Definitive Purchase Agreement for the Silex Holdings Division

11/30/2020 | 08:29am EST
TULSA, OK, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) announced they have executed a definitive purchase agreement with a premier mid-west regional fabricator of stone and engineered stone products. The closing date is scheduled for February 1, 2021.

The Company, formed in 1995, is a leading regional provider of premium quality natural stone and engineered stone products, with totally automated fabrication systems in place to achieve highest quality control and premium products.

The Company combined with the existing Silex Interiors fabrication operations creates over $10,000,000 in annual revenues for the Silex Holdings Division prior to the immediate growth opportunities.  

Ron Brewer, CEO, stated, “This acquisition solidifies our construction products and services division by combining two excellent profit centers with symmetrical regional markets. Post-closing, we fully explore the synergistic operational and administrative opportunities available that create substantial efficiencies and greater customer outreach. Growth should occur through the planned introduction of new products and services by both operations along with current contracts that will begin in 2021.

“RJG Green can now focus its outreach to possible acquisitions in the healthcare sector and green environmental products and services to continue completing its business model in 2021.”

About Silex Holdings Inc.

Silex Holdings is engaged in specialty construction and industrial services sectors and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed stone and engineered stone counter tops, cabinets and related products for the residential builders, commercial projects, remodel contractors, and retail customers on a regional basis.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

Forward-looking Statement: 

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact: 

RJD Green, Inc. 

Ron Brewer, CEO 

918.551.7883 

ronb@rjdgreen.com


Company Publicist:

Kenneth Quist

918.261.8126

thekwister@aol.com



© GlobeNewswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Ron Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerry J. Niblett Chief Operating Officer & Director
John Rabbitt Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Billings Technology Director
Bryan Porto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RJD GREEN, INC.84.40%2
ACCENTURE PLC18.78%158 468
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES23.96%135 819
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.23%110 803
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.79%75 150
INFOSYS LIMITED50.45%63 038
