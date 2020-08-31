RJK EXPLORATIONS : DRILLS KIMBERLITE IN SIX HOLES AT PARADIS POND

Kirkland Lake, Ontario - August 31, 2020 - RJK Explorations Ltd. ('RJK' or 'the Company') (TSXV: RJX.A, US OTC: RJKAF) is pleased to announce that the Company has intersected kimberlite in six drill holes in the Paradis Pond area of the Bishop Property, located approximately 11 km southeast of Cobalt, Ontario. These new intersections are proximal and visually correspond to RJK's previously reported kimberlite drill intersections, from the 2019 drilling campaign, which returned 18 micro diamonds varying in colour, and twenty-eight diamond inclusion indicator minerals, from a 22.4 kg (50 pound) sample ( News Release April 1, 2020 ). The kimberlite breccia phase is uniform, varying between 7 m-16 m in true thickness, while appearing to expand to the west. The kimberlite is draped on top of granitic bedrock and was intersected as shallow as 4 m from surface, flanking Paradis Pond. The dimensions drilled thus far represent a 3.75 hectare area.

All kimberlite intersections to date fall within the footprint of the regional airborne conductance anomaly. The tuffisitic, sandy kimberlite diatreme breccias possibly originate from a volcaniclastic eruption and are more competent than the overlying boulder glacial tills. All kimberlite breccia core sections are saturated with groundwater near-surface with increasing competency at greater depths. The kimberlite intersections may correlate with the regional airborne conductance anomaly, and step-out drilling is ongoing to test this theory. The Company has applied for permits to drill on the west side of the Cross Lake fault, allowing RJK to test the full electromagnetic anomaly.

The two overlaid magnetic maps total 140 hectares, tying onto the original survey flown in 2019. A 2 km long linear magnetic feature has been identified with these surveys trending from northwest to southeast. This magnetic trend does not outcrop and flanks the east side of the Cross Lake fault underlying Goodwin lake. Drill hole PP-20-04 confirms the presence of two mafic dikes intersected at 42.5m to 50.6m and 73.9m to 83.7m intruding Lorrain granites. Both mafic dikes are moderately magnetic containing disseminated sulphide mineralization. Additional drilling is planned to test the magnetic dike trend as well as magnetic low features along the Cross Lake fault within the footprint of the conductance anomaly.

Peter Hubacheck, Project Manager for RJK explained, 'It is exceptionally rare for a flat-lying kimberlitic feature in northern Canada to be intact above a granite body and below such shallow overburden. As opposed to Kon 1, which was dated back 153 million years, early indications suggest this kimberlite deposition could be much younger than any others in the region. As RJK searches for the Paradis source kimberlite pipe, and continues step-out drilling, we will be able to better explain this rare phenomenon.'

Earlier this summer, RJK completed four drill holes testing various geological and geophysical targets located up-ice of kimberlite indicator mineral trains in the Little Grassy Lake area. These holes did not intersect kimberlite, thus far failing to explain RJK's strongest kimberlite indicator mineral train results. The Company intends to fly additional drone mag surveys northeast of Little Grassy Lake as well as expanding west to the Criostal Lake area in the fall season.

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P. Geo., Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the geotechnical disclosure in this release.

