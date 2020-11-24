Log in
RJK Explorations : DISCOVERS TWO NEW KIMBERLITES, EXPANDS THE PARADIS POND KIMBERLITE

11/24/2020 | 02:05pm EST
Kirkland Lake, Ontario - November 24, 2020 - RJK Explorations Ltd. ('RJK' or 'the Company') (TSXV: RJX.A, US OTC: RJKAF) is pleased to announce that the Company has discovered two new kimberlites in its ongoing drilling program and extended the length of the Paradis Pond kimberlite to approximately 1.2 km's.

The two new kimberlites (Robin's Place and Gleeson) are located 200 meters south and 900 meters southeast of the Paradis Pond kimberlite. Kimberlite drill intercepts from Paradis, Robin's Place and Gleeson all lie within conductance anomalies of 87, 10, and 40 hectares, respectively. To date, drill holes located outside these conductance zones have not intersected kimberlite.

The Robin's Place conductance anomaly was tested with two vertical drill holes. RP-20-1 intersected 33.6 meters of kimberlite before being lost due to difficult drilling conditions. Drill hole RP-20-2 was collared 180 meters to the southeast and intersected 15.2 meters of kimberlite. RP-20-1 is the thickest intersection of kimberlite drilled to date, which may represent a feeder zone originating from the Cross Lake Fault structure. This anomaly is approximately 450 meters in length and 300 meters in width representing a perimeter area of 10 hectares.

The Gleeson conductance anomaly was tested in two vertical drill holes aligned along a West to East fence and collared 600 meters apart within a larger conductance anomaly measuring approximately 1,400 meters in length by 600 meters in width representing a perimeter area of 40 hectares. Hole GL-20-1 and hole GL-20-2 intersected 4 meters and 9.8 meters of kimberlite under shallow overburden depths of 3 meters and 4.5 meters respectively.

Drilling of the Paradis Pond kimberlite now shows that that body extends for some 1.2 kilometers in length and a minimum of 400 meters wide with an average thickness of 11 meters. Approximately 55% of this conductance anomaly has been tested by widely spaced drill holes within a perimeter area of 87 hectares measuring approximately 2,000 m in length and by widths varying from 400 meters to 600 meters.

Additional in-fill drilling is required to further define the boundaries of each of the conductance anomalies.

In the vicinity of Paradis Pond, only three holes have not intersected kimberlite while testing geophysical anomalies outside of the EM conductance anomalies. All three kimberlite bodies discovered to date visually appear to have similar phase lithologies and deposited in similar geologic settings. Other untested conductance signatures are located within the company's land holdings.

The 160kg sample (news release September 29,2020) has been processed by Charles E Fipke's CFM Lab in Kelowna BC and results are expected shortly.

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P. Geo., Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the technical disclosure in this release.

Contact Information

Glenn Kasner, President

Mobile: (705) 568-7567

info@rjkexplorations.com

Web Site: https://www.rjkexplorations.com/

Company Information: Tel: (705) 568-7445

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future mineral exploration and property option payments. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions 'will', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'plan', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'propose' and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the financial resources of the Corporation being inadequate to carry out its stated plans. RJK assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

RJK Explorations Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 19:03:59 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
