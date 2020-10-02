Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  RJK Explorations Ltd.    RJX.A   CA74960G4043

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD.

(RJX.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RJK Explorations : Nipissing Diamond Exploration Update by Peter Hubacheck

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

RJK's Project Manager and Principal Geologist Peter Hubacheck explains the Company's Paradis and Kon kimberlite discoveries in detail. We have learned a great deal this year and we're excited to share this updated information on the resource potential of our properties.

0:00-1:08 - Introduction: Peter Hubacheck discusses his long history of exploration of diamonds and base metals in the area

1:09-2:47 - Geological boundaries and structural fault controls found in the vicinity of the Cobalt Mining Camp

2:48-3:52 - Cobalt seismic cross section highlighting the depths of the local faulting

3:52-4:37 - Grenville Geological Province overview and its importance to the project

4:38-5:43 - Cross Lake/Latour Thrust Faults from the lithoprobe seismic survey carried out by the Geological Survey of Canada.

5:44-6:40 - The Grenville Front and craton in relation to the Paradis and Kon kimberlites

6:41-7:40 - Structural cross section of the Schumann Arch and the Goodwin Lake Basin. Highlights how these structures correlate with the Lightning Lake fault and the Cross Lake fault

7:41- 8:37 - 2020 Paradis drilling campaign explained with the geophysical data and highlighting the conductance trend on the immediate area.

8:38-8:59 - Paradis Pond northwest/southeast drill fence

9:00-10:04 - Kon kimberlite geological controls breakdown

10:05-10:36 - Magnetic surveys over the Kon claim

10:37-11:54 - Kon 1 drilling and geophysical interpretation

11:55-13:10 - Kon kimberlite drill fence with an explanation of the different phases of kimberlite observed.

13:10-14:11 - Conclusion and end credits

Disclaimer

RJK Explorations Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 20:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD.
04:20p
PU
09/30RJK EXPLORATIONS : Drills kimberlite in four additional holes at paradis pond pr..
AQ
09/29RJK Explorations Drills Kimberlite in Four Additional Holes at Paradis Pond
NE
09/29RJK EXPLORATIONS : Drills kimberlite in four additional holes at paradis pond, p..
PU
08/31RJK EXPLORATIONS : IIROC Trading Resumption - RJX.A
AQ
08/31RJK EXPLORATIONS : Drills kimberlite in six holes at paradis pond
PU
08/31RJK EXPLORATIONS : IIROC Trading Halt - RJX.A
AQ
07/21RJK EXPLORATIONS : Discovers second diamondiferous kimberlite in historic cobalt..
PU
07/21RJK Explorations Discovers Second Diamondiferous Kimberlite in Historic Cobal..
NE
07/07RJK Explorations Announces Closing of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Priva..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -2,68 M -2,01 M -2,01 M
Net cash 2019 0,81 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,64x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 9,07 M 6,82 M 6,81 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD.
Duration : Period :
RJK Explorations Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn C. Kasner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. MacKay Executive Chairman
Amanda J. Kasner Chief Financial Officer & Director
Daniel A. Mackie Independent Director
William E. MacRae Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD.-17.95%7
BHP GROUP-9.76%121 659
RIO TINTO PLC3.23%100 082
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.49%29 916
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.53%19 208
FRESNILLO PLC92.05%11 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group