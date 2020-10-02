RJK Explorations : Nipissing Diamond Exploration Update by Peter Hubacheck

RJK's Project Manager and Principal Geologist Peter Hubacheck explains the Company's Paradis and Kon kimberlite discoveries in detail. We have learned a great deal this year and we're excited to share this updated information on the resource potential of our properties.
0:00-1:08 - Introduction: Peter Hubacheck discusses his long history of exploration of diamonds and base metals in the area
1:09-2:47 - Geological boundaries and structural fault controls found in the vicinity of the Cobalt Mining Camp
2:48-3:52 - Cobalt seismic cross section highlighting the depths of the local faulting
3:52-4:37 - Grenville Geological Province overview and its importance to the project
4:38-5:43 - Cross Lake/Latour Thrust Faults from the lithoprobe seismic survey carried out by the Geological Survey of Canada.
5:44-6:40 - The Grenville Front and craton in relation to the Paradis and Kon kimberlites
6:41-7:40 - Structural cross section of the Schumann Arch and the Goodwin Lake Basin. Highlights how these structures correlate with the Lightning Lake fault and the Cross Lake fault
7:41- 8:37 - 2020 Paradis drilling campaign explained with the geophysical data and highlighting the conductance trend on the immediate area.
8:38-8:59 - Paradis Pond northwest/southeast drill fence
9:00-10:04 - Kon kimberlite geological controls breakdown
10:05-10:36 - Magnetic surveys over the Kon claim
10:37-11:54 - Kon 1 drilling and geophysical interpretation
11:55-13:10 - Kon kimberlite drill fence with an explanation of the different phases of kimberlite observed.
13:10-14:11 - Conclusion and end credits
