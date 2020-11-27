Log in
RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD.

(RJX.A)
RJK Receives Stripping, Pitting and Trenching Permits for Three Kimberlites and Initiates a Four Ton Sample from the Paradis Pond Kimberlite Discovery

11/27/2020 | 03:05pm EST
Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2020) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC: RJKAF) ('RJK' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that permits for stripping, pitting, trenching and ground geophysics have been received for the Paradis, Robin's Place, and Gleeson kimberlites, to take samples in areas greater than 100m2, within a 200m radius, enabling the company to take large tonnage samples.

RJK is initiating a sample of approximately four tons from three drill hole locations, with spacing distances of 225m, 420m and 330m from each other in a triangular pattern on the Paradis Pond kimberlite. The location of these samples was chosen to extend the kimberlite testing of the Paradis EM signature.

Microlithics Laboratories Inc., a diamond processing facility located in Thunder Bay, Ontario will process RJK's first 4 ton sample for kimberlite indicator minerals as well as diamond observation and counts. The results will be sent to CFM labs in Kelowna for probing and classification. In addition, a second sample consisting of 160kg from the Company's Kon kimberlite discovered earlier this year will be processed by Microlithics.

Glenn Kasner, CEO of RJK stated, "Receiving these permits is a big step forward for us. We have a unique opportunity to increase the sample size of our kimberlites for processing at very low extraction costs, given that the Paradis, Gleeson, and Robin's Place discoveries are unique and lie under very shallow overburden, and therefore traditional drilling and blasting procedures are not required. The company would like to thank a major shareholder of RJK who provided us with his new excavator to dig this first bulk sample from our Cobalt kimberlites."

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P. Geo., Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the technical disclosure in this release.

Contact Information
Glenn Kasner, President
Mobile: (705) 568-7567
info@rjkexplorations.com

Web Site: https://www.rjkexplorations.com/
Company Information: Tel: (705) 568-7445

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future mineral exploration and property option payments. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the financial resources of the Corporation being inadequate to carry out its stated plans. RJK assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69114


© Newsfilecorp 2020
