94,050,065 Ordinary Shares of RLF AgTech Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-APR-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 740 days starting from 12-APR-2022 to 21-APR-2024.



94,050,065 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 21 April 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



2,999,760 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 3 June 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



1,574,874 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 24 June 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



6,107,146 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 2 December 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



17,694,444 options exercisable at AUD 0.54 on or before 21 April 2027,classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 21 April 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



7,500,000 options exercisable at AUD 0.54 on or before 14 April 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 21 April 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



6,000,000 performance rights classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 21 April 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation