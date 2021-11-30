Log in
AM Best Affirms A+ (Superior) Rating for RLI Corp., RLI Insurance Co., Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Co.

11/30/2021 | 04:11pm EST
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today that its A+ (Superior) financial strength rating (FSR) has been affirmed by AM Best Company for the following insurance subsidiaries: RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company (CBIC).

AM Best also affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (ICR) for each RLI company. The RLI Corp. ICR of “a” (Excellent) was affirmed and the ICRs of “aa” (Superior) have been affirmed for the following subsidiaries: RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and CBIC.

AM Best, a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry, stated in its press release that the ratings “reflect RLI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management.”

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 46 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 25 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 134 M - -
Net income 2021 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 4 766 M 4 766 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart RLI CORP.
Duration : Period :
RLI Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RLI CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 105,33 $
Average target price 119,50 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan E. Michael Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Craig William Kliethermes President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Todd Wayne Bryant Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bryan T. Fowler Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Aaron P. Diefenthaler Treasurer, Chief Investment Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RLI CORP.4.38%4 766
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.45.14%45 625
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.57%37 492
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.7.54%35 052
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.92%32 435
SAMPO OYJ24.56%26 692