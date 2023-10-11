RLI Corp. is a specialty insurer company that underwrites select property, casualty and surety products through subsidiaries, as well as insurance coverage in the specialty admitted and excess and surplus markets. The Company's segment includes Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment consists of commercial excess and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products and other casualty. The Property segment consists of commercial property, marine and other property. The Surety segment consists of commercial, miscellaneous and contract. Its small commercial business offers property and casualty insurance coverage for small to mid-sized contractors, focused on the construction industry. It conducts operations principally through three insurance companies, including RLI Insurance Company (RLI Ins.), Mt. Hawley Insurance Company (Mt. Hawley) and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company (CBIC).

Sector Financials