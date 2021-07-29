Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RLI Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLI   US7496071074

RLI CORP.

(RLI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/29 04:10:00 pm
109.55 USD   +2.13%
05:59pRLI : DECLARES REGULAR DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)
PU
04:21pRLI CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pRLI : Declares Regular Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RLI : DECLARES REGULAR DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)

07/29/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RLI DECLARES REGULAR DIVIDEND

PEORIA, ILLINOIS, July 29, 2021 -- RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) - RLI Corp. announced today its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on September 20, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2021.

RLI has increased dividends in each of the last 46 years. The company's dividend yield would be 0.93% based on the $1.00 indicated annual dividend and yesterday's closing stock price of $107.27.

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI's products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI's subsidiaries are rated A+ 'Superior' by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 46 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 25 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Aaron Diefenthaler
Vice President, Chief Investment Officer & Treasurer
309-693-5846
Aaron.Diefenthaler@rlicorp.com

###

Disclaimer

RLI Corporation published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 21:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RLI CORP.
05:59pRLI : DECLARES REGULAR DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)
PU
04:21pRLI CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pRLI : Declares Regular Dividend
BU
07/27RLI : Investor Presentation 2nd Quarter, 2021
PU
07/23OPERATOR : Good morning, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the RLI Corp. Sec..
PU
07/23RLI CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
07/23RLI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
07/21RLI : Q2 Non-GAAP EPS Increases; Revenue Flat
MT
07/21RLI CORP. : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/21RLI : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 126 M - -
Net income 2021 225 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 4 851 M 4 851 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart RLI CORP.
Duration : Period :
RLI Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RLI CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 107,27 $
Average target price 118,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan E. Michael Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Craig William Kliethermes President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Todd Wayne Bryant Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bryan T. Fowler Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Aaron P. Diefenthaler Treasurer, Chief Investment Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RLI CORP.3.34%4 851
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.24.01%40 290
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION18.63%39 037
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.60%36 631
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.60%33 337
SAMPO OYJ17.65%26 666