Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RLI Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLI   US7496071074

RLI CORP.

(RLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RLI Declares Regular Dividend

02/15/2022 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. announced today its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on March 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2022.

RLI has increased dividends in each of the last 46 years. The company’s dividend yield would be 1.01% based on the $1.00 indicated annual dividend and yesterday’s closing stock price of $99.24.

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 46 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 26 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RLI CORP.
04:12pRLI CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pRLI Declares Regular Dividend
BU
01/28RLI : Transcript of Conference Call on January 27, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
01/28RLI CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/27TRANSCRIPT : RLI Corp., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2022
CI
01/26RLI CORP. : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/26RLI : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
01/26RLI Tops Street View on Higher Q4 Results; Pays Special, Regular Dividends
MT
01/26Earnings Flash (RLI) RLI Reports Q4 Revenue $323.4M, vs. Street Est of $278.5M
MT
01/26Earnings Flash (RLI) RLI Posts Q4 EPS $1.26, vs. Street Est of $0.93
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RLI CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 134 M - -
Net income 2021 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 4 494 M 4 494 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart RLI CORP.
Duration : Period :
RLI Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RLI CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 99,24 $
Average target price 120,25 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig William Kliethermes President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Wayne Bryant Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jonathan E. Michael Chairman
Bryan T. Fowler Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jennifer L. Klobnak Senior Vice President-Risk Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RLI CORP.-11.66%4 494
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.3.75%48 979
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.10.14%41 549
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.17%41 190
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.87%35 019
SAMPO OYJ0.54%27 198