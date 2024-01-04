Official RLI CORP. press release

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2023 earnings after market close on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 10 a.m. CDT. This call is being webcast by Q4 and can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/112063672.

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 48 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 27 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

