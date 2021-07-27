Log in
RLI : Investor Presentation 2nd Quarter, 2021

07/27/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
RLI INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Quarter 2, 2021

INTRODUCTION

STRATEGY

From our niche product offerings to our business model, our culture to our results - we're different. We will continue to:

Be a premier specialty underwriting company that achieves long-term industry leading combined ratios and book value growth.

Remain a destination for talented, entrepreneurial underwriters with 'narrow & deep' expertise.

Seek out difficult markets while maintaining a highly diverse product portfolio.

Emphasize profit maximization and enhance our ability to grow over the long term, with a focus on organic opportunities and acquisitions that preserve the unique culture that has made RLI successful.

FINANCIAL STRENGTH AND STABILITY

Our financial track record has been stellar for decades - a testament to our culture and reputation as an excellent underwriting company.

A+

A

WARD'S

4.7/5

SUPERIOR

STRONG

50 TOP

STARS ON

P&C PERFORMER

FOR 31 YEARS

SELECT MARKET INFORMATION

RLI has a rich history as a publicly traded company and consistently creates value for its shareholders.

Ticker / Exchange

RLI / NYSE

Share Price (as of 6/30/2021)

$104.59

Annual Dividend / Yield (as of 6/30/2021)

$1.00 / 1.0%

Market Cap

$4.73 billion

Annual Gross Premium (Trailing 4 qtr.)

$1,257 million

Employees

882

20 Year Annual Shareholder Return

16.3%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RLI Corporation published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 17:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
