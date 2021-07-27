RLI : Investor Presentation 2nd Quarter, 2021

RLI INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Quarter 2, 2021
STRATEGY
From our niche product offerings to our business model, our culture to our results - we're different. We will continue to:
Be a premier specialty underwriting company that achieves long-term industry leading combined ratios and book value growth.
Remain a destination for talented, entrepreneurial underwriters with 'narrow & deep' expertise.
Seek out difficult markets while maintaining a highly diverse product portfolio.
Emphasize profit maximization and enhance our ability to grow over the long term, with a focus on organic opportunities and acquisitions that preserve the unique culture that has made RLI successful.
FINANCIAL STRENGTH AND STABILITY
Our financial track record has been stellar for decades - a testament to our culture and reputation as an excellent underwriting company.
|
A+
|
|
A
|
|
WARD'S
|
|
4.7/5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPERIOR
|
|
STRONG
|
|
50 TOP
|
|
STARS ON
|
|
|
|
|
P&C PERFORMER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR 31 YEARS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELECT MARKET INFORMATION
RLI has a rich history as a publicly traded company and consistently creates value for its shareholders.
|
Ticker / Exchange
|
RLI / NYSE
|
|
|
Share Price (as of 6/30/2021)
|
$104.59
|
|
|
Annual Dividend / Yield (as of 6/30/2021)
|
$1.00 / 1.0%
|
|
|
Market Cap
|
$4.73 billion
|
|
|
Annual Gross Premium (Trailing 4 qtr.)
|
$1,257 million
|
|
|
Employees
|
882
|
|
|
20 Year Annual Shareholder Return
|
16.3%
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
RLI Corporation published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 17:49:04 UTC.