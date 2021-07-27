RLI : Investor Presentation 2nd Quarter, 2021

RLI INVESTOR PRESENTATION Quarter 2, 2021

INTRODUCTION

STRATEGY From our niche product offerings to our business model, our culture to our results - we're different. We will continue to: Be a premier specialty underwriting company that achieves long-term industry leading combined ratios and book value growth. Remain a destination for talented, entrepreneurial underwriters with 'narrow & deep' expertise. Seek out difficult markets while maintaining a highly diverse product portfolio. Emphasize profit maximization and enhance our ability to grow over the long term, with a focus on organic opportunities and acquisitions that preserve the unique culture that has made RLI successful.

FINANCIAL STRENGTH AND STABILITY Our financial track record has been stellar for decades - a testament to our culture and reputation as an excellent underwriting company. A+ A WARD'S 4.7/5 SUPERIOR STRONG 50 TOP STARS ON P&C PERFORMER FOR 31 YEARS

SELECT MARKET INFORMATION RLI has a rich history as a publicly traded company and consistently creates value for its shareholders. Ticker / Exchange RLI / NYSE Share Price (as of 6/30/2021) $104.59 Annual Dividend / Yield (as of 6/30/2021) $1.00 / 1.0% Market Cap $4.73 billion Annual Gross Premium (Trailing 4 qtr.) $1,257 million Employees 882 20 Year Annual Shareholder Return 16.3%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.