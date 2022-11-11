Advanced search
    RLI   US7496071074

RLI CORP.

(RLI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:01 2022-11-11 am EST
128.05 USD   -2.36%
10:22aRli : Investor Presentation 3rd Quarter, 2022
PU
11/10RLI Declares Regular & Special Dividends
BU
11/10Rli Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
RLI : Investor Presentation 3rd Quarter, 2022

11/11/2022 | 10:22am EST
RLI INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Quarter 3, 2022

INTRODUCTION

STRATEGY

From our niche product offerings to our business model, our culture to our results - we're different. We will continue to:

Be a premier specialty underwriting company that achieves long-term industry leading combined ratios and book value growth.

Remain a destination for talented, entrepreneurial underwriters with 'narrow & deep' expertise.

Seek out difficult markets while maintaining a highly diverse product portfolio.

Emphasize profit maximization and enhance our ability to grow over the long term, with a focus on organic opportunities and acquisitions that preserve the unique culture that has made RLI successful.

FINANCIAL STRENGTH AND STABILITY

Our financial track record has been stellar for decades - a testament to our culture and reputation as an excellent underwriting company.

A+

A

WARD'S

4.7/5

SUPERIOR

STRONG

50 TOP

STARS ON

P&C PERFORMER

FOR 32 YEARS

SELECT MARKET INFORMATION

RLI has a rich history as a publicly traded company and consistently creates value for its shareholders.

Ticker / Exchange

RLI / NYSE

Share Price (as of 9/30/2022)

$102.38

Annual Dividend / Yield (as of 9/30/2022)

$1.04 / 1.0%

Market Cap

$4.65 billion

Annual Gross Premium (Trailing 4 qtr.)

$1,519 million

Employees

962

20 Year Annual Shareholder Return

15.2%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RLI Corporation published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 15:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
