RLI : Investor Presentation 3rd Quarter, 2022

RLI INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Quarter 3, 2022
STRATEGY
From our niche product offerings to our business model, our culture to our results - we're different. We will continue to:
Be a premier specialty underwriting company that achieves long-term industry leading combined ratios and book value growth.
Remain a destination for talented, entrepreneurial underwriters with 'narrow & deep' expertise.
Seek out difficult markets while maintaining a highly diverse product portfolio.
Emphasize profit maximization and enhance our ability to grow over the long term, with a focus on organic opportunities and acquisitions that preserve the unique culture that has made RLI successful.
FINANCIAL STRENGTH AND STABILITY
Our financial track record has been stellar for decades - a testament to our culture and reputation as an excellent underwriting company.
|
A+
|
|
A
|
|
WARD'S
|
|
4.7/5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPERIOR
|
|
STRONG
|
|
50 TOP
|
|
STARS ON
|
|
|
|
|
P&C PERFORMER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR 32 YEARS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELECT MARKET INFORMATION
RLI has a rich history as a publicly traded company and consistently creates value for its shareholders.
|
Ticker / Exchange
|
RLI / NYSE
|
|
|
Share Price (as of 9/30/2022)
|
$102.38
|
|
|
Annual Dividend / Yield (as of 9/30/2022)
|
$1.04 / 1.0%
|
|
|
Market Cap
|
$4.65 billion
|
|
|
Annual Gross Premium (Trailing 4 qtr.)
|
$1,519 million
|
|
|
Employees
|
962
|
|
|
20 Year Annual Shareholder Return
|
15.2%
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.