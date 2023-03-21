Advanced search
    RLI   US7496071074

RLI CORP.

(RLI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-21 pm EDT
130.80 USD   +0.97%
04:06pRLI Launches RLI Safety Solutions, a Full-Service Safety and Compliance Consulting Service for the Commercial Transportation Industry
BU
02/27RLI CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/24RLI CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
RLI Launches RLI Safety Solutions, a Full-Service Safety and Compliance Consulting Service for the Commercial Transportation Industry

03/21/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Insurance Company announced today the launch of RLI Safety Solutions™, a comprehensive suite of safety consulting services for small and midsized commercial transportation fleet operators.

RLI Safety Solutions services are available nationwide to small and midsized commercial transportation fleet operators insured by RLI or other carriers. Consulting services offered include Department of Transportation compliance reviews, customized driver training programs, compliance and safety practices evaluations, telematics and camera strategy development and other customized safety programs.

“Our suite of safety solutions is designed for commercial transportation companies that want to proactively increase safety, improve compliance and better manage risk,” said RLI Transportation President Dan Meyer. “Our consultants have extensive experience in transportation safety and risk management and work side-by-side with fleet operators to improve their financials and the overall safety of their fleet through customized programs designed to meet their unique needs.”

Learn more about RLI Safety Solutions or contact us for a free consultation at RLICORP.COM/rli-safety-solutions.

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 47 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 27 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 395 M - -
Net income 2023 213 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,0x
Yield 2023 2,37%
Capitalization 5 896 M 5 896 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 001
Free-Float 63,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 129,54 $
Average target price 147,00 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Managers and Directors
Craig William Kliethermes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd Wayne Bryant Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jonathan E. Michael Chairman
Bryan T. Fowler Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jennifer L. Klobnak Senior Vice President-Risk Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RLI CORP.-1.32%5 896
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-10.02%39 157
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.73%38 751
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-22.75%36 015
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-19.47%28 756
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION-2.97%24 232