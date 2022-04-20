RLI : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K

RLI REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

PEORIA, ILLINOIS, April 20, 2022 - RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) - RLI Corp. reported first quarter 2022 net earnings of $47.9 million ($1.05 per share), compared to $73.0 million ($1.60 per share) for the first quarter of 2021. Operating earnings(1) for the first quarter of 2022 were $65.5 million ($1.43 per share), compared to $39.6 million ($0.87 per share) for the same period in 2021.

First Quarter Earnings Per Diluted Share 2022 2021 Net earnings $ 1.05 $ 1.60 Operating earnings (1) $ 1.43 $ 0.87

(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

Highlights for the quarter included:

• Underwriting income(1) of $59.5 million on a combined ratio(1) of 77.9.

• 22% increase in gross premiums written.

• 9% increase in net investment income.

• Favorable development in prior years' loss reserves, resulting in a $39.6 million net increase in underwriting income.

• Book value per share of $25.45, a decrease of 5% (inclusive of dividends) from year-end 2021.

"We started the year with positive momentum, achieving a 22% increase in gross premiums written and an excellent 78 combined ratio," said RLI Corp. President & CEO Craig Kliethermes. "All three product segments were solid contributors in the quarter, as market conditions continue to be favorable. Strong underwriting and investment income produced operating earnings of $1.43 per share. However, these positive earnings were offset by negative portfolio returns in the quarter, resulting in a decline in book value of 5%, inclusive of dividends."

"We believe serving our customers through tailored products, superior service and financial stability is critically important in all markets. Our exceptional underwriting discipline delivered again this quarter and I want to thank our associates for a remarkable start to the year."

Underwriting Income

RLI achieved $59.5 million of underwriting income in the first quarter of 2022 on a 77.9 combined ratio, compared to $29.9 million on an 86.9 combined ratio in 2021.

Results for both years include favorable development in prior years' loss reserves, which resulted in a $39.6 million and $31.4 million net increase to underwriting income for 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The following table highlights underwriting income and combined ratios by segment.

Underwriting Income (Loss)(1) Combined Ratio(1) (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Casualty $ 27.6 $ 24.9 Casualty 83.9 83.3 Property 22.5 (1.0 ) Property 66.7 101.9 Surety 9.4 6.0 Surety 68.8 78.5 Total $ 59.5 $ 29.9 Total 77.9 86.9

(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

Other Income

Net investment income for the quarter increased 8.9% to $17.9 million, compared to the same period in 2021. The investment portfolio's total return was -4.7% for the quarter.

RLI's comprehensive loss was $67.7 million for the quarter (-$1.48 per share), compared to $28.3 million ($0.62 per share) of comprehensive earnings for the same quarter in 2021. In addition to net earnings, comprehensive loss included after-tax unrealized losses from the fixed income portfolio, due to rising interest rates.

Equity in earnings of Maui Jim, Inc. (Maui Jim), a producer of premium sunglasses, was $6.4 million for the quarter. Equity in earnings of Prime Holdings Insurance Services, Inc. (Prime), a specialty insurance company, was $2.8 million. Comparatively, for the first quarter of 2021, equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees from Maui Jim and Prime was $3.7 million and $3.7 million, respectively.

Dividends Paid in First Quarter of 2022

On March 18, 2022, the company paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, the same amount as the prior quarter. RLI's cumulative dividends total more than $508 million paid over the last five years.

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures

Management has included certain non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures in presenting the company's results. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures further explain the company's results of operations and allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the company's business. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, our definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Operating earnings and earnings per share (EPS) from operations consist of our GAAP net earnings adjusted by the net realized gains/(losses), net unrealized gains/(losses) on equity securities and taxes related thereto. Net earnings and net earnings per share are the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and EPS from operations. A reconciliation of the operating earnings and EPS from operations to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the 2022 financial highlights below.

Underwriting income or profit represents the pretax profitability of our insurance operations and is derived by subtracting loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses from net premium earned, which are all GAAP financial measures. The combined ratio, which is derived from components of underwriting income, is a performance measure commonly used by property and casualty insurance companies and is calculated as the sum of loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses, divided by net premiums earned, which are all GAAP measures.

Other News

On March 14, 2022, RLI Corp. announced that it has agreed to sell its minority interest in Maui Jim, Inc. RLI's net after-tax purchase price proceeds from the sale will be approximately $500 million, with the final proceeds to be determined at closing, based on adjustments to the purchase price for working capital and other items.

"A successful completion of the sale will result in capital generated to RLI's benefit," said RLI Corp. President & CEO Craig Kliethermes. "As always, our top priority is to ensure we have adequate capital to support our business. However, we have demonstrated discipline in returning capital to shareholders if it exceeds our near-term needs."

Except for historical information, this news release may include forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) including, without limitation, statements reflecting our current expectations about the future performance of our company or our business segments or about future market conditions. These statements are subject to certain risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Various risk factors that could affect future results are listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021.

About RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI's products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries - RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI's insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 46 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 26 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

Supplemental disclosure regarding the earnings impact of specific items:

Reserve Development and Catastrophe Losses, Net of Reinsurance Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves $ 27.8 $ 28.2 Favorable development in property prior years' reserves $ 13.2 $ 6.1 Favorable development in surety prior years' reserves $ 4.5 $ 2.8 Net incurred losses related to: 2022 storms $ (2.0 ) $ - 2021 and prior events $ - $ (16.0 ) Operating Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating Earnings Per Share(1) $ 1.43 $ 0.87 Specific items included in operating earnings per share:(2) (3) Net favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves $ 0.41 $ 0.44 Net favorable development in property prior years' reserves $ 0.21 $ 0.08 Net favorable development in surety prior years' reserves $ 0.06 $ 0.03 Net incurred losses related to: 2022 storms $ (0.03 ) $ - 2021 and prior events $ - $ (0.24 )

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

(2) Includes incentive and profit sharing-related impacts which affected policy acquisition, insurance operating and general corporate expenses.

(3) Reserve development reflects changes from previously estimated losses.

RLI CORP

2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, SUMMARIZED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: 2022 2021 % Change Net premiums earned $ 269,152 $ 228,595 17.7 % Net investment income 17,883 16,424 8.9 % Net realized gains 5,588 14,150 (60.5 ) % Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (27,810 ) 28,162 NM Consolidated revenue $ 264,813 $ 287,331 (7.8 ) % Loss and settlement expenses 105,524 104,892 0.6 % Policy acquisition costs 85,287 74,990 13.7 % Insurance operating expenses 18,863 18,796 0.4 % Interest expense on debt 2,010 1,901 5.7 % General corporate expenses 3,363 3,342 0.6 % Total expenses $ 215,047 $ 203,921 5.5 % Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees 8,759 6,424 36.3 % Earnings before income taxes $ 58,525 $ 89,834 (34.9 ) % Income tax expense 10,602 16,822 (37.0 ) % Net earnings $ 47,923 $ 73,012 (34.4 ) % Other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax (115,581 ) (44,747 ) 158.3 % Comprehensive earnings (loss) $ (67,658 ) $ 28,265 NM Operating earnings(1): Net earnings $ 47,923 $ 73,012 (34.4 ) % Less: Realized gains (5,588 ) (14,150 ) (60.5 ) % Income tax on realized gains 1,173 2,972 (60.5 ) % Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities 27,810 (28,162 ) NM Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (5,840 ) 5,914 NM Operating earnings $ 65,478 $ 39,586 65.4 % Return on Equity: Net earnings 21.1 % 27.2 % Comprehensive earnings 10.3 % 29.5 % Per Share Data: Diluted: Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's) 45,714 45,674 Net earnings per share $ 1.05 $ 1.60 (34.4 ) % Less: Realized gains (0.12 ) (0.31 ) (61.3 ) % Income tax on realized gains 0.03 0.07 (57.1 ) % Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities 0.60 (0.62 ) NM Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (0.13 ) 0.13 NM EPS from operations(1) $ 1.43 $ 0.87 64.4 % Comprehensive earnings per share $ (1.48 ) $ 0.62 NM Cash dividends per share - ordinary $ 0.25 $ 0.24 4.2 % Net Cash Flow provided by Operations $ 39,014 $ 60,287 (35.3 ) %

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

NM = Not Meaningful

RLI CORP

2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 % Change SUMMARIZED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Fixed income, at fair value $ 2,292,378 $ 2,409,887 (4.9 ) % (amortized cost - $2,374,256 at 3/31/22) (amortized cost - $2,346,267 at 12/31/21) Equity securities, at fair value 608,180 613,776 (0.9 ) % (cost - $347,354 at 3/31/22) (cost - $324,501 at 12/31/21) Other invested assets 52,406 50,501 3.8 % Cash and cash equivalents 72,148 88,804 (18.8 ) % Total investments and cash $ 3,025,112 $ 3,162,968 (4.4 ) % Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable 170,501 167,279 1.9 % Ceded unearned premiums 126,311 130,916 (3.5 ) % Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses 631,445 608,086 3.8 % Deferred policy acquisition costs 112,004 103,553 8.2 % Property and equipment 52,124 52,161 (0.1 ) % Investment in unconsolidated investees 179,351 171,311 4.7 % Goodwill and intangibles 53,562 53,562 0.0 % Other assets 57,225 58,466 (2.1 ) % Total assets $ 4,407,635 $ 4,508,302 (2.2 ) % Unpaid losses and settlement expenses $ 2,081,712 $ 2,043,555 1.9 % Unearned premiums 696,577 680,444 2.4 % Reinsurance balances payable 26,264 42,851 (38.7 ) % Funds held 89,735 89,773 (0.0 ) % Income taxes - deferred 47,412 83,509 (43.2 ) % Long-term debt 199,723 199,676 0.0 % Accrued expenses 57,101 98,274 (41.9 ) % Other liabilities 55,689 40,859 36.3 % Total liabilities $ 3,254,213 $ 3,278,941 (0.8 ) % Shareholders' equity 1,153,422 1,229,361 (6.2 ) % Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 4,407,635 $ 4,508,302 (2.2 ) % OTHER DATA: Common shares outstanding (in 000's) 45,316 45,289 Book value per share $ 25.45 $ 27.14 (6.2 ) % Closing stock price per share $ 110.63 $ 112.10 (1.3 ) % Statutory surplus $ 1,261,620 $ 1,240,649 1.7 %

RLI CORP

2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

UNDERWRITING SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP Casualty Ratios Property Ratios Surety Ratios Total Ratios 2022 Gross premiums written $ 215,821 $ 109,598 $ 33,740 $ 359,159 Net premiums written 175,613 81,995 32,282 289,890 Net premiums earned 171,756 67,440 29,956 269,152 Net loss & settlement expenses 83,849 48.8 % 20,363 30.2 % 1,312 4.4 % 105,524 39.2 % Net operating expenses 60,260 35.1 % 24,601 36.5 % 19,289 64.4 % 104,150 38.7 % Underwriting income (loss)(1) $ 27,647 83.9 % $ 22,476 66.7 % $ 9,355 68.8 % $ 59,478 77.9 % 2021 Gross premiums written $ 188,896 $ 74,537 $ 31,462 $ 294,895 Net premiums written 148,891 55,986 30,112 234,989 Net premiums earned 148,770 51,642 28,183 228,595 Net loss & settlement expenses 70,247 47.2 % 31,637 61.3 % 3,008 10.7 % 104,892 45.9 % Net operating expenses 53,656 36.1 % 21,010 40.6 % 19,120 67.8 % 93,786 41.0 % Underwriting income (loss)(1) $ 24,867 83.3 % $ (1,005 ) 101.9 % $ 6,055 78.5 % $ 29,917 86.9 %

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

