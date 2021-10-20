RLI : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K

RLI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

PEORIA, ILLINOIS, October 20, 2021 - RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) - RLI Corp. reported third quarter 2021 net earnings of $29.2 million ($0.64 per share), compared to $42.4 million ($0.93 per share) for the third quarter of 2020. Operating earnings(1) for the third quarter of 2021 were $29.8 million ($0.65 per share), compared to $19.0 million ($0.42 per share) for the same period in 2020.

Third Quarter Year to Date Earnings Per Diluted Share 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings $ 0.64 $ 0.93 $ 4.03 $ 1.62 Operating earnings (1) $ 0.65 $ 0.42 $ 2.61 $ 1.84

(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

Highlights for the quarter included:

• Underwriting income(1) of $13.7 million on a combined ratio(1) of 94.6.

• 18% increase in gross premiums written.

• Favorable development in prior years' loss reserves, resulting in a $25.1 million net increase in underwriting income.

• Losses from third quarter hurricanes, resulting in a $28.9 million net decrease in underwriting income.

• Book value per share of $27.63, an increase of 13% (inclusive of dividends) from year-end 2020.

"Despite the impact of Hurricane Ida and other catastrophes that occurred during the quarter, we delivered strong underwriting results and a 95 combined ratio," said RLI Corp. Chairman & CEO Jonathan E. Michael. "We experienced growth in gross written premium across all three segments, reflecting favorable market conditions for most product lines. Although catastrophe activity impacted our bottom line results, these events reinforce our purpose and promise to be there for our customers in times of need. I'm proud of our team's ongoing efforts to deliver outstanding service and value to all stakeholders we serve."

Underwriting Income

RLI achieved $13.7 million of underwriting income in the third quarter of 2021 on a 94.6 combined ratio, compared to $1.2 million on a 99.5 combined ratio in 2020.

The following table highlights underwriting income and combined ratios by segment.

Underwriting Income (Loss)(1) Combined Ratio(1) (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Casualty $ 22.9 $ 14.0 Casualty 85.9 90.2 Property (16.5 ) (19.9 ) Property 127.2 144.0 Surety 7.3 7.1 Surety 75.3 74.8 Total $ 13.7 $ 1.2 Total 94.6 99.5

(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

Other Income

Net investment income for the quarter increased 7.9% to $17.8 million, compared to the same period in 2020. The investment portfolio's total return was 0.1% for the quarter and 3.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

RLI's comprehensive earnings were $17.0 million for the quarter ($0.37 per share), compared to $51.9 million ($1.14 per share) for the same quarter in 2020. In addition to net earnings, comprehensive earnings (loss) included after-tax unrealized gains/(losses) from the fixed income portfolio.

Equity in earnings of Maui Jim, Inc., a producer of premium sunglasses, was $5.4 million for the quarter. Equity in earnings of Prime Holdings Insurance Services, Inc., a specialty insurance company, was $4.4 million. Comparatively, for the third quarter of 2020, equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees from Maui Jim and Prime was $6.2 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

Dividends Paid in the Third Quarter of 2021

On September 20, 2021, the company paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, the same amount as the prior quarter. RLI's cumulative dividends total more than $500 million paid over the last five years.

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures

Management has included certain non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures in presenting the company's results. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures further explain the company's results of operations and allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the company's business. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, our definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Operating earnings and earnings per share (EPS) from operations consist of our GAAP net earnings adjusted by the net realized gains/(losses), net unrealized gains/(losses) on equity securities and taxes related thereto. Net earnings and net earnings per share are the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and EPS from operations. A reconciliation of the operating earnings and EPS from operations to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the 2021 financial highlights below.

Underwriting income or profit represents the pretax profitability of our insurance operations and is derived by subtracting loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses from net premium earned, which are all GAAP financial measures. The combined ratio, which is derived from components of underwriting income, is a performance measure commonly used by property and casualty insurance companies and is calculated as the sum of loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses, divided by net premiums earned, which are all GAAP measures.

Other News

On July 20, 2021, RLI was named as one of the insurance industry's top performing companies by Ward benchmarking, a business unit of Aon, for the 31st consecutive year. RLI is one of only two property-casualty insurers to be recognized as a Ward's 50® Top P&C Performer every year since the list's inception in 1991.

At 10 a.m. central daylight time (CDT) tomorrow, October 21, 2021, RLI management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fyykgewf.

Except for historical information, this news release may include forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) including, without limitation, statements reflecting our current expectations about the future performance of our company or our business segments or about future market conditions. These statements are subject to certain risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Various risk factors that could affect future results are listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI's products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries - RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI's insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 46 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 25 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

Supplemental disclosure regarding the earnings impact of specific items:

Reserve Development and Catastrophe Losses, Net of Reinsurance Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves $ 26.4 $ 22.0 $ 83.8 $ 49.5 Favorable development in property prior years' reserves $ 0.5 $ 4.0 $ 8.4 $ 9.5 Favorable development in surety prior years' reserves $ 2.5 $ 3.2 $ 2.6 $ 11.1 Net incurred losses related to: 2021 storms $ (1.0 ) $ - $ (25.0 ) $ - 3Q 2021 hurricanes $ (34.0 ) $ - $ (34.0 ) $ - 2020 and prior events(4) $ 0.1 $ (38.1 ) $ 2.1 $ (55.1 ) Operating Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Earnings Per Share(1) $ 0.65 $ 0.42 $ 2.61 $ 1.84 Specific items included in operating earnings per share:(2) (3) Net favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 1.30 $ 0.78 Net favorable development in property prior years' reserves $ - $ 0.01 $ 0.09 $ 0.05 Net favorable development in surety prior years' reserves $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.01 $ 0.16 Net incurred losses related to: 2021 storms $ (0.01 ) $ - $ (0.37 ) $ - 3Q 2021 hurricanes $ (0.50 ) $ - $ (0.50 ) $ - 2020 and prior events(4) $ - $ (0.60 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.85 )

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

(2) Includes incentive and profit sharing-related impacts which affected policy acquisition, insurance operating and general corporate expenses.

(3) Reserve development reflects changes from previously estimated losses.

(4) Includes COVID-19 reserves established in 2020.

RLI CORP

2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, SUMMARIZED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net premiums earned $ 253,389 $ 216,630 17.0 % $ 722,984 $ 640,946 12.8 % Net investment income 17,844 16,543 7.9 % 50,929 51,238 (0.6 ) % Net realized gains 1,829 1,512 21.0 % 52,442 14,555 NM Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (2,592 ) 28,126 NM 29,526 (27,564 ) NM Consolidated revenue $ 270,470 $ 262,811 2.9 % $ 855,881 $ 679,175 26.0 % Loss and settlement expenses 143,656 127,596 12.6 % 355,574 339,819 4.6 % Policy acquisition costs 80,449 71,032 13.3 % 232,674 213,436 9.0 % Insurance operating expenses 15,560 16,850 (7.7 ) % 54,504 45,137 20.8 % Interest expense on debt 1,906 1,901 0.3 % 5,711 5,701 0.2 % General corporate expenses 2,505 2,668 (6.1 ) % 9,533 6,417 48.6 % Total expenses $ 244,076 $ 220,047 10.9 % $ 657,996 $ 610,510 7.8 % Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees 9,043 8,745 3.4 % 29,407 18,359 60.2 % Earnings before income taxes $ 35,437 $ 51,509 (31.2 ) % $ 227,292 $ 87,024 161.2 % Income tax expense 6,194 9,122 (32.1 ) % 43,222 13,738 NM Net earnings $ 29,243 $ 42,387 (31.0 ) % $ 184,070 $ 73,286 151.2 % Other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax (12,240 ) 9,550 NM (41,810 ) 50,090 NM Comprehensive earnings $ 17,003 $ 51,937 (67.3 ) % $ 142,260 $ 123,376 15.3 % Operating earnings(1): Net earnings $ 29,243 $ 42,387 (31.0 ) % $ 184,070 $ 73,286 151.2 % Less: Realized gains (1,829 ) (1,512 ) 21.0 % (52,442 ) (14,555 ) NM Income tax on realized gains 385 318 21.1 % 11,013 3,057 NM Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities 2,592 (28,126 ) NM (29,526 ) 27,564 NM Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (544 ) 5,905 NM 6,200 (5,789 ) NM Operating earnings $ 29,847 $ 18,972 57.3 % $ 119,315 $ 83,563 42.8 % Return on Equity: Net earnings (trailing four quarters) 22.8 % 12.5 % Comprehensive earnings (trailing four quarters) 19.7 % 16.9 % Per Share Data: Diluted: Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's) 45,689 45,426 45,714 45,339 Net earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.93 (31.2 ) % $ 4.03 $ 1.62 148.8 % Less: Realized gains (0.04 ) (0.03 ) 33.3 % (1.15 ) (0.32 ) NM Income tax on realized gains 0.01 0.01 0.0 % 0.24 0.07 NM Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities 0.05 (0.62 ) (108.1 ) % (0.65 ) 0.60 NM Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (0.01 ) 0.13 (107.7 ) % 0.14 (0.13 ) NM EPS from operations(1) $ 0.65 $ 0.42 54.8 % $ 2.61 $ 1.84 41.8 % Comprehensive earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 1.14 (67.5 ) % $ 3.11 $ 2.72 14.3 % Cash dividends per share - ordinary $ 0.25 $ 0.24 4.2 % $ 0.74 $ 0.71 4.2 % Net Cash Flow provided by Operations $ 115,932 $ 79,471 45.9 % $ 280,441 $ 163,244 71.8 %

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

NM = Not Meaningful

RLI CORP

2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 % Change SUMMARIZED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Fixed income, at fair value $ 2,394,669 $ 2,196,626 9.0 % (amortized cost - $2,310,314 at 9/30/21) (amortized cost - $2,061,467 at 12/31/20) Equity securities, at fair value 565,238 524,006 7.9 % (cost - $311,392 at 9/30/21) (cost - $293,190 at 12/31/20) Other invested assets 52,480 54,232 (3.2 ) % Cash and cash equivalents 89,618 62,217 44.0 % Total investments and cash $ 3,102,005 $ 2,837,081 9.3 % Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable 177,162 174,628 1.5 % Ceded unearned premiums 127,765 113,488 12.6 % Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses 602,154 443,729 35.7 % Deferred policy acquisition costs 104,309 88,425 18.0 % Property and equipment 50,860 51,406 (1.1 ) % Investment in unconsolidated investees 158,721 128,382 23.6 % Goodwill and intangibles 53,562 53,719 (0.3 ) % Other assets 56,128 47,627 17.8 % Total assets $ 4,432,666 $ 3,938,485 12.5 % Unpaid losses and settlement expenses $ 2,033,517 $ 1,750,049 16.2 % Unearned premiums 673,809 586,386 14.9 % Reinsurance balances payable 38,093 42,265 (9.9 ) % Funds held 89,288 81,747 9.2 % Income taxes - deferred 78,308 80,235 (2.4 ) % Bonds payable, long-term debt 149,629 149,489 0.1 % Accrued expenses 74,155 75,925 (2.3 ) % Other liabilities 45,611 36,411 25.3 % Total liabilities $ 3,182,410 $ 2,802,507 13.6 % Shareholders' equity 1,250,256 1,135,978 10.1 % Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 4,432,666 $ 3,938,485 12.5 % OTHER DATA: Common shares outstanding (in 000's) 45,245 45,143 Book value per share $ 27.63 $ 25.16 9.8 % Closing stock price per share $ 100.27 $ 104.15 (3.7 ) % Statutory surplus $ 1,220,341 $ 1,121,592 8.8 %

RLI CORP

2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

UNDERWRITING SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP Casualty Ratios Property Ratios Surety Ratios Total Ratios 2021 Gross premiums written $ 232,796 $ 90,148 $ 33,302 $ 356,246 Net premiums written 178,586 68,444 31,623 278,653 Net premiums earned 162,852 60,886 29,651 253,389 Net loss & settlement expenses 84,139 51.7 % 55,695 91.5 % 3,822 12.9 % 143,656 56.7 % Net operating expenses 55,764 34.2 % 21,749 35.7 % 18,496 62.4 % 96,009 37.9 % Underwriting income (loss)(1) $ 22,949 85.9 % $ (16,558 ) 127.2 % $ 7,333 75.3 % $ 13,724 94.6 % 2020 Gross premiums written $ 204,008 $ 68,535 $ 30,320 $ 302,863 Net premiums written 157,330 48,895 28,823 235,048 Net premiums earned 143,002 45,380 28,248 216,630 Net loss & settlement expenses 78,076 54.6 % 46,874 103.3 % 2,646 9.4 % 127,596 58.9 % Net operating expenses 50,933 35.6 % 18,457 40.7 % 18,492 65.4 % 87,882 40.6 % Underwriting income (loss)(1) $ 13,993 90.2 % $ (19,951 ) 144.0 % $ 7,110 74.8 % $ 1,152 99.5 % Nine Months Ended September 30, GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP Casualty Ratios Property Ratios Surety Ratios Total Ratios 2021 Gross premiums written $ 658,021 $ 256,596 $ 95,508 $ 1,010,125 Net premiums written 510,913 194,373 90,842 796,128 Net premiums earned 467,817 168,393 86,774 722,984 Net loss & settlement expenses 228,807 48.9 % 111,643 66.3 % 15,124 17.4 % 355,574 49.2 % Net operating expenses 164,756 35.2 % 65,434 38.9 % 56,988 65.7 % 287,178 39.7 % Underwriting income (loss)(1) $ 74,254 84.1 % $ (8,684 ) 105.2 % $ 14,662 83.1 % $ 80,232 88.9 % 2020 Gross premiums written $ 553,291 $ 194,542 $ 88,015 $ 835,848 Net premiums written 436,621 141,885 83,735 662,241 Net premiums earned 421,637 135,115 84,194 640,946 Net loss & settlement expenses 249,992 59.3 % 84,395 62.5 % 5,432 6.5 % 339,819 53.0 % Net operating expenses 149,242 35.4 % 54,596 40.4 % 54,735 65.0 % 258,573 40.4 % Underwriting income (loss)(1) $ 22,403 94.7 % $ (3,876 ) 102.9 % $ 24,027 71.5 % $ 42,554 93.4 %

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

