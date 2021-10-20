Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RLI Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLI   US7496071074

RLI CORP.

(RLI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/20 04:10:00 pm
106.55 USD   +1.45%
04:30pRLI CORP. : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:27pRLI : Books Lower Q3 GAAP Earnings, Higher Revenue
MT
04:23pRLI : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RLI : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K

10/20/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RLI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

PEORIA, ILLINOIS, October 20, 2021 - RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) - RLI Corp. reported third quarter 2021 net earnings of $29.2 million ($0.64 per share), compared to $42.4 million ($0.93 per share) for the third quarter of 2020. Operating earnings(1) for the third quarter of 2021 were $29.8 million ($0.65 per share), compared to $19.0 million ($0.42 per share) for the same period in 2020.

Third Quarter

Year to Date

Earnings Per Diluted Share

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net earnings

$

0.64

$

0.93

$

4.03

$

1.62

Operating earnings (1)

$

0.65

$

0.42

$

2.61

$

1.84

(1)

See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

Highlights for the quarter included:

Underwriting income(1) of $13.7 million on a combined ratio(1) of 94.6.

18% increase in gross premiums written.

Favorable development in prior years' loss reserves, resulting in a $25.1 million net increase in underwriting income.

Losses from third quarter hurricanes, resulting in a $28.9 million net decrease in underwriting income.

Book value per share of $27.63, an increase of 13% (inclusive of dividends) from year-end 2020.

"Despite the impact of Hurricane Ida and other catastrophes that occurred during the quarter, we delivered strong underwriting results and a 95 combined ratio," said RLI Corp. Chairman & CEO Jonathan E. Michael. "We experienced growth in gross written premium across all three segments, reflecting favorable market conditions for most product lines. Although catastrophe activity impacted our bottom line results, these events reinforce our purpose and promise to be there for our customers in times of need. I'm proud of our team's ongoing efforts to deliver outstanding service and value to all stakeholders we serve."

Underwriting Income

RLI achieved $13.7 million of underwriting income in the third quarter of 2021 on a 94.6 combined ratio, compared to $1.2 million on a 99.5 combined ratio in 2020.

The following table highlights underwriting income and combined ratios by segment.

Underwriting Income (Loss)(1)

Combined Ratio(1)

(in millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Casualty

$

22.9

$

14.0

Casualty

85.9

90.2

Property

(16.5

)

(19.9

)

Property

127.2

144.0

Surety

7.3

7.1

Surety

75.3

74.8

Total

$

13.7

$

1.2

Total

94.6

99.5

(1)

See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

--more--

Other Income

Net investment income for the quarter increased 7.9% to $17.8 million, compared to the same period in 2020. The investment portfolio's total return was 0.1% for the quarter and 3.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

RLI's comprehensive earnings were $17.0 million for the quarter ($0.37 per share), compared to $51.9 million ($1.14 per share) for the same quarter in 2020. In addition to net earnings, comprehensive earnings (loss) included after-tax unrealized gains/(losses) from the fixed income portfolio.

Equity in earnings of Maui Jim, Inc., a producer of premium sunglasses, was $5.4 million for the quarter. Equity in earnings of Prime Holdings Insurance Services, Inc., a specialty insurance company, was $4.4 million. Comparatively, for the third quarter of 2020, equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees from Maui Jim and Prime was $6.2 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

Dividends Paid in the Third Quarter of 2021

On September 20, 2021, the company paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, the same amount as the prior quarter. RLI's cumulative dividends total more than $500 million paid over the last five years.

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures

Management has included certain non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures in presenting the company's results. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures further explain the company's results of operations and allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the company's business. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, our definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Operating earnings and earnings per share (EPS) from operations consist of our GAAP net earnings adjusted by the net realized gains/(losses), net unrealized gains/(losses) on equity securities and taxes related thereto. Net earnings and net earnings per share are the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and EPS from operations. A reconciliation of the operating earnings and EPS from operations to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the 2021 financial highlights below.

Underwriting income or profit represents the pretax profitability of our insurance operations and is derived by subtracting loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses from net premium earned, which are all GAAP financial measures. The combined ratio, which is derived from components of underwriting income, is a performance measure commonly used by property and casualty insurance companies and is calculated as the sum of loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses, divided by net premiums earned, which are all GAAP measures.

Other News

On July 20, 2021, RLI was named as one of the insurance industry's top performing companies by Ward benchmarking, a business unit of Aon, for the 31st consecutive year. RLI is one of only two property-casualty insurers to be recognized as a Ward's 50® Top P&C Performer every year since the list's inception in 1991.

At 10 a.m. central daylight time (CDT) tomorrow, October 21, 2021, RLI management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fyykgewf.

Except for historical information, this news release may include forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) including, without limitation, statements reflecting our current expectations about the future performance of our company or our business segments or about future market conditions. These statements are subject to certain risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Various risk factors that could affect future results are listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020.

--more--

2

About RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI's products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries - RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI's insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 46 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 25 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

Media Contact

Aaron Diefenthaler

Vice President, Chief Investment Officer & Treasurer

309-693-5846

Aaron.Diefenthaler@rlicorp.com

3

Supplemental disclosure regarding the earnings impact of specific items:

Reserve Development and Catastrophe Losses,

Net of Reinsurance

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves

$

26.4

$

22.0

$

83.8

$

49.5

Favorable development in property prior years' reserves

$

0.5

$

4.0

$

8.4

$

9.5

Favorable development in surety prior years' reserves

$

2.5

$

3.2

$

2.6

$

11.1

Net incurred losses related to:

2021 storms

$

(1.0

)

$

-

$

(25.0

)

$

-

3Q 2021 hurricanes

$

(34.0

)

$

-

$

(34.0

)

$

-

2020 and prior events(4)

$

0.1

$

(38.1

)

$

2.1

$

(55.1

)

Operating Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating Earnings Per Share(1)

$

0.65

$

0.42

$

2.61

$

1.84

Specific items included in operating earnings per share:(2) (3)

Net favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves

$

0.40

$

0.34

$

1.30

$

0.78

Net favorable development in property prior years' reserves

$

-

$

0.01

$

0.09

$

0.05

Net favorable development in surety prior years' reserves

$

0.03

$

0.05

$

0.01

$

0.16

Net incurred losses related to:

2021 storms

$

(0.01

)

$

-

$

(0.37

)

$

-

3Q 2021 hurricanes

$

(0.50

)

$

-

$

(0.50

)

$

-

2020 and prior events(4)

$

-

$

(0.60

)

$

0.03

$

(0.85

)

(1)

See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

(2)

Includes incentive and profit sharing-related impacts which affected policy acquisition, insurance operating and general corporate expenses.

(3)

Reserve development reflects changes from previously estimated losses.

(4)

Includes COVID-19 reserves established in 2020.

4

RLI CORP

2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

SUMMARIZED INCOME STATEMENT DATA:

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Net premiums earned

$

253,389

$

216,630

17.0

%

$

722,984

$

640,946

12.8

%

Net investment income

17,844

16,543

7.9

%

50,929

51,238

(0.6

)

%

Net realized gains

1,829

1,512

21.0

%

52,442

14,555

NM

Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities

(2,592

)

28,126

NM

29,526

(27,564

)

NM

Consolidated revenue

$

270,470

$

262,811

2.9

%

$

855,881

$

679,175

26.0

%

Loss and settlement expenses

143,656

127,596

12.6

%

355,574

339,819

4.6

%

Policy acquisition costs

80,449

71,032

13.3

%

232,674

213,436

9.0

%

Insurance operating expenses

15,560

16,850

(7.7

)

%

54,504

45,137

20.8

%

Interest expense on debt

1,906

1,901

0.3

%

5,711

5,701

0.2

%

General corporate expenses

2,505

2,668

(6.1

)

%

9,533

6,417

48.6

%

Total expenses

$

244,076

$

220,047

10.9

%

$

657,996

$

610,510

7.8

%

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees

9,043

8,745

3.4

%

29,407

18,359

60.2

%

Earnings before income taxes

$

35,437

$

51,509

(31.2

)

%

$

227,292

$

87,024

161.2

%

Income tax expense

6,194

9,122

(32.1

)

%

43,222

13,738

NM

Net earnings

$

29,243

$

42,387

(31.0

)

%

$

184,070

$

73,286

151.2

%

Other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax

(12,240

)

9,550

NM

(41,810

)

50,090

NM

Comprehensive earnings

$

17,003

$

51,937

(67.3

)

%

$

142,260

$

123,376

15.3

%

Operating earnings(1):

Net earnings

$

29,243

$

42,387

(31.0

)

%

$

184,070

$

73,286

151.2

%

Less:

Realized gains

(1,829

)

(1,512

)

21.0

%

(52,442

)

(14,555

)

NM

Income tax on realized gains

385

318

21.1

%

11,013

3,057

NM

Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities

2,592

(28,126

)

NM

(29,526

)

27,564

NM

Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities

(544

)

5,905

NM

6,200

(5,789

)

NM

Operating earnings

$

29,847

$

18,972

57.3

%

$

119,315

$

83,563

42.8

%

Return on Equity:

Net earnings (trailing four quarters)

22.8

%

12.5

%

Comprehensive earnings (trailing four quarters)

19.7

%

16.9

%

Per Share Data:

Diluted:

Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's)

45,689

45,426

45,714

45,339

Net earnings per share

$

0.64

$

0.93

(31.2

)

%

$

4.03

$

1.62

148.8

%

Less:

Realized gains

(0.04

)

(0.03

)

33.3

%

(1.15

)

(0.32

)

NM

Income tax on realized gains

0.01

0.01

0.0

%

0.24

0.07

NM

Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities

0.05

(0.62

)

(108.1

)

%

(0.65

)

0.60

NM

Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities

(0.01

)

0.13

(107.7

)

%

0.14

(0.13

)

NM

EPS from operations(1)

$

0.65

$

0.42

54.8

%

$

2.61

$

1.84

41.8

%

Comprehensive earnings per share

$

0.37

$

1.14

(67.5

)

%

$

3.11

$

2.72

14.3

%

Cash dividends per share - ordinary

$

0.25

$

0.24

4.2

%

$

0.74

$

0.71

4.2

%

Net Cash Flow provided by Operations

$

115,932

$

79,471

45.9

%

$

280,441

$

163,244

71.8

%

(1)

See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

NM = Not Meaningful

5

RLI CORP

2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

% Change

SUMMARIZED BALANCE SHEET DATA:

Fixed income, at fair value

$

2,394,669

$

2,196,626

9.0

%

(amortized cost - $2,310,314 at 9/30/21)

(amortized cost - $2,061,467 at 12/31/20)

Equity securities, at fair value

565,238

524,006

7.9

%

(cost - $311,392 at 9/30/21)

(cost - $293,190 at 12/31/20)

Other invested assets

52,480

54,232

(3.2

)

%

Cash and cash equivalents

89,618

62,217

44.0

%

Total investments and cash

$

3,102,005

$

2,837,081

9.3

%

Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable

177,162

174,628

1.5

%

Ceded unearned premiums

127,765

113,488

12.6

%

Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses

602,154

443,729

35.7

%

Deferred policy acquisition costs

104,309

88,425

18.0

%

Property and equipment

50,860

51,406

(1.1

)

%

Investment in unconsolidated investees

158,721

128,382

23.6

%

Goodwill and intangibles

53,562

53,719

(0.3

)

%

Other assets

56,128

47,627

17.8

%

Total assets

$

4,432,666

$

3,938,485

12.5

%

Unpaid losses and settlement expenses

$

2,033,517

$

1,750,049

16.2

%

Unearned premiums

673,809

586,386

14.9

%

Reinsurance balances payable

38,093

42,265

(9.9

)

%

Funds held

89,288

81,747

9.2

%

Income taxes - deferred

78,308

80,235

(2.4

)

%

Bonds payable, long-term debt

149,629

149,489

0.1

%

Accrued expenses

74,155

75,925

(2.3

)

%

Other liabilities

45,611

36,411

25.3

%

Total liabilities

$

3,182,410

$

2,802,507

13.6

%

Shareholders' equity

1,250,256

1,135,978

10.1

%

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

4,432,666

$

3,938,485

12.5

%

OTHER DATA:

Common shares outstanding (in 000's)

45,245

45,143

Book value per share

$

27.63

$

25.16

9.8

%

Closing stock price per share

$

100.27

$

104.15

(3.7

)

%

Statutory surplus

$

1,220,341

$

1,121,592

8.8

%

6

RLI CORP

2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

UNDERWRITING SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

Casualty

Ratios

Property

Ratios

Surety

Ratios

Total

Ratios

2021

Gross premiums written

$

232,796

$

90,148

$

33,302

$

356,246

Net premiums written

178,586

68,444

31,623

278,653

Net premiums earned

162,852

60,886

29,651

253,389

Net loss & settlement expenses

84,139

51.7

%

55,695

91.5

%

3,822

12.9

%

143,656

56.7

%

Net operating expenses

55,764

34.2

%

21,749

35.7

%

18,496

62.4

%

96,009

37.9

%

Underwriting income (loss)(1)

$

22,949

85.9

%

$

(16,558

)

127.2

%

$

7,333

75.3

%

$

13,724

94.6

%

2020

Gross premiums written

$

204,008

$

68,535

$

30,320

$

302,863

Net premiums written

157,330

48,895

28,823

235,048

Net premiums earned

143,002

45,380

28,248

216,630

Net loss & settlement expenses

78,076

54.6

%

46,874

103.3

%

2,646

9.4

%

127,596

58.9

%

Net operating expenses

50,933

35.6

%

18,457

40.7

%

18,492

65.4

%

87,882

40.6

%

Underwriting income (loss)(1)

$

13,993

90.2

%

$

(19,951

)

144.0

%

$

7,110

74.8

%

$

1,152

99.5

%

Nine Months Ended September 30,

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

Casualty

Ratios

Property

Ratios

Surety

Ratios

Total

Ratios

2021

Gross premiums written

$

658,021

$

256,596

$

95,508

$

1,010,125

Net premiums written

510,913

194,373

90,842

796,128

Net premiums earned

467,817

168,393

86,774

722,984

Net loss & settlement expenses

228,807

48.9

%

111,643

66.3

%

15,124

17.4

%

355,574

49.2

%

Net operating expenses

164,756

35.2

%

65,434

38.9

%

56,988

65.7

%

287,178

39.7

%

Underwriting income (loss)(1)

$

74,254

84.1

%

$

(8,684

)

105.2

%

$

14,662

83.1

%

$

80,232

88.9

%

2020

Gross premiums written

$

553,291

$

194,542

$

88,015

$

835,848

Net premiums written

436,621

141,885

83,735

662,241

Net premiums earned

421,637

135,115

84,194

640,946

Net loss & settlement expenses

249,992

59.3

%

84,395

62.5

%

5,432

6.5

%

339,819

53.0

%

Net operating expenses

149,242

35.4

%

54,596

40.4

%

54,735

65.0

%

258,573

40.4

%

Underwriting income (loss)(1)

$

22,403

94.7

%

$

(3,876

)

102.9

%

$

24,027

71.5

%

$

42,554

93.4

%

(1)

See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

7

Disclaimer

RLI Corporation published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 20:21:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RLI CORP.
04:30pRLI CORP. : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:27pRLI : Books Lower Q3 GAAP Earnings, Higher Revenue
MT
04:23pRLI : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
04:19pRLI CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
04:15pRLI : Earnings Flash (RLI) RLI Posts Q3 Revenue $270.5M, vs. Street Est of $266.2M
MT
04:15pRLI : Earnings Flash (RLI) RLI Posts Q3 EPS $0.65, vs. Street Est of $0.57
MT
04:11pRLI : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
BU
10/19RLI : Keefe Bruyette & Woods Upgrades RLI to Outperform from Market Perform, Adjusts Price..
MT
10/07Financial Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
10/07RLI : Reports Q3 Pretax Catastrophe Losses of $30 Million to $35 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RLI CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 126 M - -
Net income 2021 220 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 4 750 M 4 750 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart RLI CORP.
Duration : Period :
RLI Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RLI CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 105,03 $
Average target price 119,25 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan E. Michael Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Craig William Kliethermes President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Todd Wayne Bryant Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bryan T. Fowler Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Aaron P. Diefenthaler Treasurer, Chief Investment Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RLI CORP.-1.82%4 750
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.54.89%50 149
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.70%38 769
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION15.07%37 404
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.15.13%36 809
SAMPO OYJ32.08%29 443