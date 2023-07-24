RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. reported second quarter 2023 net earnings of $77.7 million ($1.69 per share), compared to a net loss of $2.2 million ($0.05 per share) for the second quarter of 2022. Operating earnings(1)(2) for the second quarter of 2023 were $53.3 million ($1.16 per share), compared to $60.7 million ($1.34 per share) for the same period in 2022.
Second Quarter
Year to Date
Earnings Per Diluted Share
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net earnings (loss)
$
1.69
$
(0.05
)
$
3.83
$
1.00
Operating earnings (1) (2)
$
1.16
$
1.34
$
2.79
$
|(1)
See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
(2)
Equity in earnings of Maui Jim and the related taxes were excluded from operating earnings per share in 2022 due to the sale of RLI’s investment in Maui Jim in the third quarter of 2022.
Highlights for the quarter included:
- Underwriting income(1) of $41.2 million on a combined ratio(1) of 87.2.
- 21% increase in gross premiums written.
- 56% increase in net investment income.
- Favorable development in prior years’ loss reserves, resulting in a $17.0 million net increase in underwriting income.
- Losses from second quarter storms, resulting in a $15.5 million net decrease in underwriting income.
- Book value per share of $29.65, an increase of 17% (inclusive of dividends) from year-end 2022.
“We are pleased to report an 87 combined ratio for the quarter and an 83 combined ratio year to date,” said RLI Corp. President & CEO Craig Kliethermes. “All three product segments contributed to our strong results. Our property segment continues to experience hard market conditions, which drove significant premium growth in the quarter. Casualty and surety segment premiums increased slightly, as product exits, market conditions and underwriting discipline moderated growth. Our profitability and growth in book value highlight the benefits of our diverse product portfolio and continued focus on responsible underwriting.”
Underwriting Income
RLI achieved $41.2 million of underwriting income in the second quarter of 2023 on an 87.2 combined ratio, compared to $56.0 million on an 80.2 combined ratio in 2022.
Results for both years include favorable development in prior years’ loss reserves, which resulted in a $17.0 million and $20.9 million net increase to underwriting income from 2023 and 2022, respectively.
The following table highlights underwriting income and combined ratios by segment for the second quarter.
Underwriting Income(1)
Combined Ratio(1)
(in millions)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Casualty
$
7.0
$
21.5
Casualty
96.3
87.9
Property
25.9
26.1
Property
74.6
65.0
Surety
8.3
8.4
Surety
75.0
72.9
Total
$
41.2
$
56.0
Total
87.2
80.2
|(1)
See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
Other Income
Net investment income for the quarter increased 55.8% to $28.8 million, compared to the same period in 2022. The investment portfolio’s total return was 1.1% for the quarter and 3.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
RLI’s comprehensive earnings were $57.9 million for the quarter ($1.26 per share), compared to a comprehensive loss of $99.8 million ($2.20 per share) for the same quarter in 2022. In addition to net earnings, comprehensive earnings included after-tax unrealized losses from the fixed income portfolio, due to rising interest rates.
Dividends Paid in Second Quarter of 2023
On June 20, 2023, the company paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, a $0.01 increase over the prior quarter. RLI’s cumulative dividends total more than $761 million paid over the last five years.
Non-GAAP and Performance Measures
Management has included certain non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures in presenting the company’s results. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures further explain the company’s results of operations and allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the company’s business. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, our definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.
Operating earnings and operating earnings per share (EPS) consist of our GAAP net earnings adjusted by net realized gains/(losses), net unrealized gains/(losses) on equity securities and taxes related thereto. Additionally, equity in earnings of Maui Jim and the related taxes were excluded from operating earnings and operating EPS for 2022 due to the sale of RLI’s investment in the third quarter of 2022. Net earnings and net earnings per share are the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and operating EPS. A reconciliation of the operating earnings and operating EPS to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the 2023 financial highlights below.
Underwriting income or profit represents the pretax profitability of our insurance operations and is derived by subtracting loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses from net premium earned, which are all GAAP financial measures. The combined ratio, which is derived from components of underwriting income, is a performance measure commonly used by property and casualty insurance companies and is calculated as the sum of loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses, divided by net premiums earned, which are all GAAP measures.
Other News
On July 11, 2023, RLI was named as one of the insurance industry’s top performing companies by Ward Benchmarking, a business unit of Aon, for the 33rd consecutive year. RLI is the only property & casualty insurance company to be recognized as a Ward’s 50® P&C Top Performer every year since the list’s inception in 1991.
At 10 a.m. central daylight time (CDT) tomorrow, July 25, 2023, RLI management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/705943023.
Except for historical information, this news release may include forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) including, without limitation, statements reflecting our current expectations about the future performance of our company or our business segments or about future market conditions. These statements are subject to certain risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Various risk factors that could affect future results are listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022.
About RLI
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries – RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 48 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 27 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.
Supplemental disclosure regarding the earnings impact of specific items:
Reserve Development and Catastrophe Losses,
Net of Reinsurance
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves
$
9.0
$
17.3
$
44.9
$
44.9
Favorable development in property prior years' reserves
$
3.5
$
3.9
$
16.1
$
17.3
Favorable development in surety prior years' reserves
$
4.2
$
3.0
$
7.4
$
7.5
Net incurred losses related to:
2023 storms
$
(18.0
)
$
—
$
(22.0
)
$
—
2022 and prior events
$
3.0
$
(3.0
)
$
3.1
$
(5.0
)
Operating Earnings Per Share
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating Earnings Per Share(1) (2)
$
1.16
$
1.34
$
2.79
$
2.65
Specific items included in operating earnings per share:(3) (4)
Net favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves
$
0.14
$
0.26
$
0.66
$
0.67
Net favorable development in property prior years' reserves
$
0.05
$
0.06
$
0.24
$
0.27
Net favorable development in surety prior years' reserves
$
0.07
$
0.05
$
0.11
$
0.11
Net incurred losses related to:
2023 storms
$
(0.27
)
$
—
$
(0.32
)
$
—
2022 and prior events
$
0.04
$
(0.05
)
$
0.04
$
(0.08
)
(1)
See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
(2)
Equity in earnings of Maui Jim and the related taxes were excluded from operating earnings per share in 2022 due to the sale of RLI’s investment in Maui Jim in the third quarter of 2022.
(3)
Includes incentive and profit sharing-related impacts which affected policy acquisition, insurance operating and general corporate expenses.
(4)
Reserve development reflects changes from previously estimated losses.
RLI CORP
2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
SUMMARIZED INCOME STATEMENT DATA:
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
Net premiums earned
$
322,280
$
282,810
14.0
%
$
630,003
$
551,962
14.1
%
Net investment income
28,788
18,472
55.8
%
55,872
36,355
53.7
%
Net realized gains
5,580
12,804
(56.4
)
%
20,200
18,392
9.8
%
Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities
25,214
(100,994
)
NM
40,710
(128,804
)
NM
Consolidated revenue
$
381,862
$
213,092
79.2
%
$
746,785
$
477,905
56.3
%
Loss and settlement expenses
153,943
117,914
30.6
%
268,431
223,438
20.1
%
Policy acquisition costs
102,626
89,615
14.5
%
204,070
174,902
16.7
%
Insurance operating expenses
24,510
19,325
26.8
%
48,411
38,188
26.8
%
Interest expense on debt
2,047
2,011
1.8
%
4,055
4,021
0.8
%
General corporate expenses
4,219
2,435
73.3
%
8,433
5,798
45.4
%
Total expenses
$
287,345
$
231,300
24.2
%
$
533,400
$
446,347
19.5
%
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees
1,514
11,654
(87.0
)
%
5,437
20,413
(73.4
)
%
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
$
96,031
$
(6,554
)
NM
$
218,822
$
51,971
NM
Income tax expense (benefit)
18,379
(4,315
)
NM
42,359
6,287
NM
Net earnings (loss)
$
77,652
$
(2,239
)
NM
$
176,463
$
45,684
NM
Other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax
(19,721
)
(97,563
)
(79.8
)
%
17,986
(213,144
)
NM
Comprehensive earnings (loss)
$
57,931
$
(99,802
)
NM
$
194,449
$
(167,460
)
NM
Operating earnings(1):
Net earnings (loss)
$
77,652
$
(2,239
)
NM
$
176,463
$
45,684
NM
Less:
Net realized gains
(5,580
)
(12,804
)
(56.4
)
%
(20,200
)
(18,392
)
9.8
%
Income tax on realized gains
1,171
2,689
(56.5
)
%
4,242
3,862
9.8
%
Net unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities
(25,214
)
100,994
NM
(40,710
)
128,804
NM
Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities
5,295
(21,209
)
NM
8,549
(27,049
)
NM
Equity in earnings of Maui Jim
—
(8,505
)
(100.0
)
%
—
(14,872
)
(100.0
)
%
Income tax on equity in earnings of Maui Jim
—
1,786
(100.0
)
%
—
3,123
(100.0
)
%
Operating earnings(2)
$
53,324
$
60,712
(12.2
)
%
$
128,344
$
121,160
5.9
%
Return on Equity:
Net earnings (trailing four quarters)
56.9
%
14.4
%
Comprehensive earnings (trailing four quarters)
53.1
%
(6.1
)
%
Per Share Data:
Diluted:
Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's)
46,044
45,354
46,045
45,748
Net earnings (loss) per share(2)
$
1.69
$
(0.05
)
NM
$
3.83
$
1.00
NM
Less:
Net realized gains
(0.12
)
(0.28
)
(57.1
)
%
(0.44
)
(0.40
)
10.0
%
Income tax on realized gains
0.03
0.06
(50.0
)
%
0.09
0.08
12.5
%
Net unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities
(0.55
)
2.23
NM
(0.88
)
2.82
NM
Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities
0.11
(0.47
)
NM
0.19
(0.59
)
NM
Equity in earnings of Maui Jim
—
(0.19
)
(100.0
)
%
—
(0.33
)
(100.0
)
%
Income tax on equity in earnings of Maui Jim
—
0.04
(100.0
)
%
—
0.07
(100.0
)
%
Operating earnings per share(1)(2)
$
1.16
$
1.34
(13.4
)
%
$
2.79
$
2.65
5.3
%
Comprehensive earnings (loss) per share
$
1.26
$
(2.20
)
NM
$
4.22
$
(3.66
)
NM
Cash dividends per share - ordinary
$
0.27
$
0.26
3.8
%
$
0.53
$
0.51
3.9
%
Net Cash Flow provided by Operations
$
174,376
$
131,631
32.5
%
$
243,595
$
170,645
42.7
%
(1)
See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
(2)
Equity in earnings of Maui Jim and the related taxes were excluded from operating earnings and operating earnings per share in 2022 due to the sale of RLI’s investment in Maui Jim in the third quarter of 2022.
NM = Not Meaningful
RLI CORP
2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
% Change
SUMMARIZED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
Fixed income, at fair value
$
2,689,100
$
2,666,950
0.8
%
(amortized cost - $2,946,920 at 6/30/23)
(amortized cost - $2,945,273 at 12/31/22)
Equity securities, at fair value
552,566
498,382
10.9
%
(cost - $340,184 at 6/30/23)
(cost - $328,019 at 12/31/22)
Short-term investments
271,296
36,229
648.8
%
Other invested assets
60,907
47,922
27.1
%
Cash and cash equivalents
16,707
22,818
(26.8
)
%
Total investments and cash
$
3,590,576
$
3,272,301
9.7
%
Accrued investment income
22,525
21,259
6.0
%
Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable
229,471
189,501
21.1
%
Ceded unearned premiums
112,353
138,457
(18.9
)
%
Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses
720,858
740,089
(2.6
)
%
Deferred policy acquisition costs
148,336
127,859
16.0
%
Property and equipment
48,358
49,573
(2.5
)
%
Investment in unconsolidated investees
55,250
58,275
(5.2
)
%
Goodwill and intangibles
53,562
53,562
0.0
%
Income taxes - deferred
29,864
40,269
(25.8
)
%
Other assets
54,693
75,923
(28.0
)
%
Total assets
$
5,065,846
$
4,767,068
6.3
%
Unpaid losses and settlement expenses
$
2,361,577
$
2,315,637
2.0
%
Unearned premiums
891,103
785,085
13.5
%
Reinsurance balances payable
35,931
61,100
(41.2
)
%
Funds held
102,429
101,144
1.3
%
Income taxes - current
5,326
—
NM
Current portion of long-term debt
199,956
199,863
0.0
%
Accrued expenses
70,220
94,869
(26.0
)
%
Other liabilities
47,392
32,029
48.0
%
Total liabilities
$
3,713,934
$
3,589,727
3.5
%
Shareholders' equity
1,351,912
1,177,341
14.8
%
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
5,065,846
$
4,767,068
6.3
%
OTHER DATA:
Common shares outstanding (in 000's)
45,596
45,470
Book value per share
$
29.65
$
25.89
14.5
%
Closing stock price per share
$
136.47
$
131.27
4.0
%
Statutory surplus
$
1,539,490
$
1,437,324
7.1
%
RLI CORP
2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
UNDERWRITING SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Casualty
Ratios
Property
Ratios
Surety
Ratios
Total
Ratios
2023
Gross premiums written
$
251,057
$
221,889
$
35,018
$
507,964
Net premiums written
208,978
177,830
32,733
419,541
Net premiums earned
187,048
101,841
33,391
322,280
Net loss & settlement expenses
110,195
58.9
%
41,139
40.4
%
2,609
7.8
%
153,943
47.8
%
Net operating expenses
69,876
37.4
%
34,825
34.2
%
22,435
67.2
%
127,136
39.4
%
Underwriting income(1)
$
6,977
96.3
%
$
25,877
74.6
%
$
8,347
75.0
%
$
41,201
87.2
%
2022
Gross premiums written
$
248,315
$
135,848
$
34,626
$
418,789
Net premiums written
201,247
100,356
32,716
334,319
Net premiums earned
177,123
74,690
30,997
282,810
Net loss & settlement expenses
94,250
53.2
%
20,477
27.4
%
3,187
10.3
%
117,914
41.7
%
Net operating expenses
61,431
34.7
%
28,108
37.6
%
19,401
62.6
%
108,940
38.5
%
Underwriting income(1)
$
21,442
87.9
%
$
26,105
65.0
%
$
8,409
72.9
%
$
55,956
80.2
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Casualty
Ratios
Property
Ratios
Surety
Ratios
Total
Ratios
2023
Gross premiums written
$
468,891
$
380,735
$
73,350
$
922,976
Net premiums written
390,179
302,696
69,251
762,126
Net premiums earned
373,079
190,608
66,316
630,003
Net loss & settlement expenses
194,883
52.2
%
67,576
35.5
%
5,972
9.0
%
268,431
42.6
%
Net operating expenses
139,388
37.4
%
68,772
36.0
%
44,321
66.8
%
252,481
40.1
%
Underwriting income(1)
$
38,808
89.6
%
$
54,260
71.5
%
$
16,023
75.8
%
$
109,091
82.7
%
2022
Gross premiums written
$
464,136
$
245,446
$
68,366
$
777,948
Net premiums written
376,860
182,351
64,998
624,209
Net premiums earned
348,879
142,130
60,953
551,962
Net loss & settlement expenses
178,099
51.0
%
40,840
28.7
%
4,499
7.4
%
223,438
40.5
%
Net operating expenses
121,691
34.9
%
52,709
37.1
%
38,690
63.5
%
213,090
38.6
%
Underwriting income(1)
$
49,089
85.9
%
$
48,581
65.8
%
$
17,764
70.9
%
$
115,434
79.1
%
(1)
See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
