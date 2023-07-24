RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. reported second quarter 2023 net earnings of $77.7 million ($1.69 per share), compared to a net loss of $2.2 million ($0.05 per share) for the second quarter of 2022. Operating earnings(1)(2) for the second quarter of 2023 were $53.3 million ($1.16 per share), compared to $60.7 million ($1.34 per share) for the same period in 2022.

Second Quarter Year to Date Earnings Per Diluted Share 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) $ 1.69 $ (0.05 ) $ 3.83 $ 1.00 Operating earnings (1) (2) $ 1.16 $ 1.34 $ 2.79 $

(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures. (2) Equity in earnings of Maui Jim and the related taxes were excluded from operating earnings per share in 2022 due to the sale of RLI’s investment in Maui Jim in the third quarter of 2022.

Highlights for the quarter included:

Underwriting income (1) of $41.2 million on a combined ratio (1) of 87.2.

of $41.2 million on a combined ratio of 87.2. 21% increase in gross premiums written.

56% increase in net investment income.

Favorable development in prior years’ loss reserves, resulting in a $17.0 million net increase in underwriting income.

Losses from second quarter storms, resulting in a $15.5 million net decrease in underwriting income.

Book value per share of $29.65, an increase of 17% (inclusive of dividends) from year-end 2022.

“We are pleased to report an 87 combined ratio for the quarter and an 83 combined ratio year to date,” said RLI Corp. President & CEO Craig Kliethermes. “All three product segments contributed to our strong results. Our property segment continues to experience hard market conditions, which drove significant premium growth in the quarter. Casualty and surety segment premiums increased slightly, as product exits, market conditions and underwriting discipline moderated growth. Our profitability and growth in book value highlight the benefits of our diverse product portfolio and continued focus on responsible underwriting.”

Underwriting Income

RLI achieved $41.2 million of underwriting income in the second quarter of 2023 on an 87.2 combined ratio, compared to $56.0 million on an 80.2 combined ratio in 2022.

Results for both years include favorable development in prior years’ loss reserves, which resulted in a $17.0 million and $20.9 million net increase to underwriting income from 2023 and 2022, respectively.

The following table highlights underwriting income and combined ratios by segment for the second quarter.

Underwriting Income(1) Combined Ratio(1) (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Casualty $ 7.0 $ 21.5 Casualty 96.3 87.9 Property 25.9 26.1 Property 74.6 65.0 Surety 8.3 8.4 Surety 75.0 72.9 Total $ 41.2 $ 56.0 Total 87.2 80.2

(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

Other Income

Net investment income for the quarter increased 55.8% to $28.8 million, compared to the same period in 2022. The investment portfolio’s total return was 1.1% for the quarter and 3.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

RLI’s comprehensive earnings were $57.9 million for the quarter ($1.26 per share), compared to a comprehensive loss of $99.8 million ($2.20 per share) for the same quarter in 2022. In addition to net earnings, comprehensive earnings included after-tax unrealized losses from the fixed income portfolio, due to rising interest rates.

Dividends Paid in Second Quarter of 2023

On June 20, 2023, the company paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, a $0.01 increase over the prior quarter. RLI’s cumulative dividends total more than $761 million paid over the last five years.

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures

Management has included certain non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures in presenting the company’s results. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures further explain the company’s results of operations and allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the company’s business. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, our definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Operating earnings and operating earnings per share (EPS) consist of our GAAP net earnings adjusted by net realized gains/(losses), net unrealized gains/(losses) on equity securities and taxes related thereto. Additionally, equity in earnings of Maui Jim and the related taxes were excluded from operating earnings and operating EPS for 2022 due to the sale of RLI’s investment in the third quarter of 2022. Net earnings and net earnings per share are the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and operating EPS. A reconciliation of the operating earnings and operating EPS to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the 2023 financial highlights below.

Underwriting income or profit represents the pretax profitability of our insurance operations and is derived by subtracting loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses from net premium earned, which are all GAAP financial measures. The combined ratio, which is derived from components of underwriting income, is a performance measure commonly used by property and casualty insurance companies and is calculated as the sum of loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses, divided by net premiums earned, which are all GAAP measures.

Other News

On July 11, 2023, RLI was named as one of the insurance industry’s top performing companies by Ward Benchmarking, a business unit of Aon, for the 33rd consecutive year. RLI is the only property & casualty insurance company to be recognized as a Ward’s 50® P&C Top Performer every year since the list’s inception in 1991.

At 10 a.m. central daylight time (CDT) tomorrow, July 25, 2023, RLI management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/705943023.

Except for historical information, this news release may include forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) including, without limitation, statements reflecting our current expectations about the future performance of our company or our business segments or about future market conditions. These statements are subject to certain risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Various risk factors that could affect future results are listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022.

About RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries – RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 48 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 27 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

Supplemental disclosure regarding the earnings impact of specific items:

Reserve Development and Catastrophe Losses, Net of Reinsurance Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves $ 9.0 $ 17.3 $ 44.9 $ 44.9 Favorable development in property prior years' reserves $ 3.5 $ 3.9 $ 16.1 $ 17.3 Favorable development in surety prior years' reserves $ 4.2 $ 3.0 $ 7.4 $ 7.5 Net incurred losses related to: 2023 storms $ (18.0 ) $ — $ (22.0 ) $ — 2022 and prior events $ 3.0 $ (3.0 ) $ 3.1 $ (5.0 ) Operating Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Earnings Per Share(1) (2) $ 1.16 $ 1.34 $ 2.79 $ 2.65 Specific items included in operating earnings per share:(3) (4) Net favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ 0.66 $ 0.67 Net favorable development in property prior years' reserves $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 Net favorable development in surety prior years' reserves $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Net incurred losses related to: 2023 storms $ (0.27 ) $ — $ (0.32 ) $ — 2022 and prior events $ 0.04 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.08 )

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures. (2) Equity in earnings of Maui Jim and the related taxes were excluded from operating earnings per share in 2022 due to the sale of RLI’s investment in Maui Jim in the third quarter of 2022. (3) Includes incentive and profit sharing-related impacts which affected policy acquisition, insurance operating and general corporate expenses. (4) Reserve development reflects changes from previously estimated losses.

RLI CORP 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, SUMMARIZED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Net premiums earned $ 322,280 $ 282,810 14.0 % $ 630,003 $ 551,962 14.1 % Net investment income 28,788 18,472 55.8 % 55,872 36,355 53.7 % Net realized gains 5,580 12,804 (56.4 ) % 20,200 18,392 9.8 % Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 25,214 (100,994 ) NM 40,710 (128,804 ) NM Consolidated revenue $ 381,862 $ 213,092 79.2 % $ 746,785 $ 477,905 56.3 % Loss and settlement expenses 153,943 117,914 30.6 % 268,431 223,438 20.1 % Policy acquisition costs 102,626 89,615 14.5 % 204,070 174,902 16.7 % Insurance operating expenses 24,510 19,325 26.8 % 48,411 38,188 26.8 % Interest expense on debt 2,047 2,011 1.8 % 4,055 4,021 0.8 % General corporate expenses 4,219 2,435 73.3 % 8,433 5,798 45.4 % Total expenses $ 287,345 $ 231,300 24.2 % $ 533,400 $ 446,347 19.5 % Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees 1,514 11,654 (87.0 ) % 5,437 20,413 (73.4 ) % Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 96,031 $ (6,554 ) NM $ 218,822 $ 51,971 NM Income tax expense (benefit) 18,379 (4,315 ) NM 42,359 6,287 NM Net earnings (loss) $ 77,652 $ (2,239 ) NM $ 176,463 $ 45,684 NM Other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax (19,721 ) (97,563 ) (79.8 ) % 17,986 (213,144 ) NM Comprehensive earnings (loss) $ 57,931 $ (99,802 ) NM $ 194,449 $ (167,460 ) NM Operating earnings(1): Net earnings (loss) $ 77,652 $ (2,239 ) NM $ 176,463 $ 45,684 NM Less: Net realized gains (5,580 ) (12,804 ) (56.4 ) % (20,200 ) (18,392 ) 9.8 % Income tax on realized gains 1,171 2,689 (56.5 ) % 4,242 3,862 9.8 % Net unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities (25,214 ) 100,994 NM (40,710 ) 128,804 NM Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 5,295 (21,209 ) NM 8,549 (27,049 ) NM Equity in earnings of Maui Jim — (8,505 ) (100.0 ) % — (14,872 ) (100.0 ) % Income tax on equity in earnings of Maui Jim — 1,786 (100.0 ) % — 3,123 (100.0 ) % Operating earnings(2) $ 53,324 $ 60,712 (12.2 ) % $ 128,344 $ 121,160 5.9 % Return on Equity: Net earnings (trailing four quarters) 56.9 % 14.4 % Comprehensive earnings (trailing four quarters) 53.1 % (6.1 ) % Per Share Data: Diluted: Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's) 46,044 45,354 46,045 45,748 Net earnings (loss) per share(2) $ 1.69 $ (0.05 ) NM $ 3.83 $ 1.00 NM Less: Net realized gains (0.12 ) (0.28 ) (57.1 ) % (0.44 ) (0.40 ) 10.0 % Income tax on realized gains 0.03 0.06 (50.0 ) % 0.09 0.08 12.5 % Net unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities (0.55 ) 2.23 NM (0.88 ) 2.82 NM Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 0.11 (0.47 ) NM 0.19 (0.59 ) NM Equity in earnings of Maui Jim — (0.19 ) (100.0 ) % — (0.33 ) (100.0 ) % Income tax on equity in earnings of Maui Jim — 0.04 (100.0 ) % — 0.07 (100.0 ) % Operating earnings per share(1)(2) $ 1.16 $ 1.34 (13.4 ) % $ 2.79 $ 2.65 5.3 % Comprehensive earnings (loss) per share $ 1.26 $ (2.20 ) NM $ 4.22 $ (3.66 ) NM Cash dividends per share - ordinary $ 0.27 $ 0.26 3.8 % $ 0.53 $ 0.51 3.9 % Net Cash Flow provided by Operations $ 174,376 $ 131,631 32.5 % $ 243,595 $ 170,645 42.7 %

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures. (2) Equity in earnings of Maui Jim and the related taxes were excluded from operating earnings and operating earnings per share in 2022 due to the sale of RLI’s investment in Maui Jim in the third quarter of 2022. NM = Not Meaningful

RLI CORP 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 % Change SUMMARIZED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Fixed income, at fair value $ 2,689,100 $ 2,666,950 0.8 % (amortized cost - $2,946,920 at 6/30/23) (amortized cost - $2,945,273 at 12/31/22) Equity securities, at fair value 552,566 498,382 10.9 % (cost - $340,184 at 6/30/23) (cost - $328,019 at 12/31/22) Short-term investments 271,296 36,229 648.8 % Other invested assets 60,907 47,922 27.1 % Cash and cash equivalents 16,707 22,818 (26.8 ) % Total investments and cash $ 3,590,576 $ 3,272,301 9.7 % Accrued investment income 22,525 21,259 6.0 % Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable 229,471 189,501 21.1 % Ceded unearned premiums 112,353 138,457 (18.9 ) % Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses 720,858 740,089 (2.6 ) % Deferred policy acquisition costs 148,336 127,859 16.0 % Property and equipment 48,358 49,573 (2.5 ) % Investment in unconsolidated investees 55,250 58,275 (5.2 ) % Goodwill and intangibles 53,562 53,562 0.0 % Income taxes - deferred 29,864 40,269 (25.8 ) % Other assets 54,693 75,923 (28.0 ) % Total assets $ 5,065,846 $ 4,767,068 6.3 % Unpaid losses and settlement expenses $ 2,361,577 $ 2,315,637 2.0 % Unearned premiums 891,103 785,085 13.5 % Reinsurance balances payable 35,931 61,100 (41.2 ) % Funds held 102,429 101,144 1.3 % Income taxes - current 5,326 — NM Current portion of long-term debt 199,956 199,863 0.0 % Accrued expenses 70,220 94,869 (26.0 ) % Other liabilities 47,392 32,029 48.0 % Total liabilities $ 3,713,934 $ 3,589,727 3.5 % Shareholders' equity 1,351,912 1,177,341 14.8 % Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 5,065,846 $ 4,767,068 6.3 % OTHER DATA: Common shares outstanding (in 000's) 45,596 45,470 Book value per share $ 29.65 $ 25.89 14.5 % Closing stock price per share $ 136.47 $ 131.27 4.0 % Statutory surplus $ 1,539,490 $ 1,437,324 7.1 %

RLI CORP 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS UNDERWRITING SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP Casualty Ratios Property Ratios Surety Ratios Total Ratios 2023 Gross premiums written $ 251,057 $ 221,889 $ 35,018 $ 507,964 Net premiums written 208,978 177,830 32,733 419,541 Net premiums earned 187,048 101,841 33,391 322,280 Net loss & settlement expenses 110,195 58.9 % 41,139 40.4 % 2,609 7.8 % 153,943 47.8 % Net operating expenses 69,876 37.4 % 34,825 34.2 % 22,435 67.2 % 127,136 39.4 % Underwriting income(1) $ 6,977 96.3 % $ 25,877 74.6 % $ 8,347 75.0 % $ 41,201 87.2 % 2022 Gross premiums written $ 248,315 $ 135,848 $ 34,626 $ 418,789 Net premiums written 201,247 100,356 32,716 334,319 Net premiums earned 177,123 74,690 30,997 282,810 Net loss & settlement expenses 94,250 53.2 % 20,477 27.4 % 3,187 10.3 % 117,914 41.7 % Net operating expenses 61,431 34.7 % 28,108 37.6 % 19,401 62.6 % 108,940 38.5 % Underwriting income(1) $ 21,442 87.9 % $ 26,105 65.0 % $ 8,409 72.9 % $ 55,956 80.2 %

Six Months Ended June 30, GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP Casualty Ratios Property Ratios Surety Ratios Total Ratios 2023 Gross premiums written $ 468,891 $ 380,735 $ 73,350 $ 922,976 Net premiums written 390,179 302,696 69,251 762,126 Net premiums earned 373,079 190,608 66,316 630,003 Net loss & settlement expenses 194,883 52.2 % 67,576 35.5 % 5,972 9.0 % 268,431 42.6 % Net operating expenses 139,388 37.4 % 68,772 36.0 % 44,321 66.8 % 252,481 40.1 % Underwriting income(1) $ 38,808 89.6 % $ 54,260 71.5 % $ 16,023 75.8 % $ 109,091 82.7 % 2022 Gross premiums written $ 464,136 $ 245,446 $ 68,366 $ 777,948 Net premiums written 376,860 182,351 64,998 624,209 Net premiums earned 348,879 142,130 60,953 551,962 Net loss & settlement expenses 178,099 51.0 % 40,840 28.7 % 4,499 7.4 % 223,438 40.5 % Net operating expenses 121,691 34.9 % 52,709 37.1 % 38,690 63.5 % 213,090 38.6 % Underwriting income(1) $ 49,089 85.9 % $ 48,581 65.8 % $ 17,764 70.9 % $ 115,434 79.1 %

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

