Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  RLI Corp.    RLI

RLI CORP.

(RLI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/04 04:10:00 pm
105.72 USD   -0.83%
05:31pRLI  : Announces Leadership Promotions and Changes
BU
02/25RLI CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/23RLI  : Investor Presentation 4th Quarter, 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RLI : Announces Leadership Promotions and Changes

03/04/2021 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today that it has promoted or named several leaders to new roles.

Product Leadership Promotions and Changes

Eric Raudins, Vice President, Personal Lines, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Transactional Insurance Solutions, and will oversee RLI’s Personal Lines and Commercial Transactional Insurance Solutions products. Raudins joined RLI in 2012 as Assistant Vice President, Specialty Markets and was promoted to Vice President, Personal Lines in 2014. Prior to joining RLI, he served as Chief Operating Officer for RIS Holdings, LLC. Raudins has 30 years of industry experience.

Jill Johnson, Vice President, Branch Operations, has assumed the role of Vice President, Personal Lines and will oversee RLI’s Personal Umbrella, Hawaii Homeowners and Home Business products. Johnson joined RLI in 1993 as Underwriter, Specialty Markets, and held several underwriting and operations roles before being promoted to Vice President, Branch Operations in 2016. Prior to joining RLI, she served as Personal Lines Underwriter and Call Center Supervisor at CIGNA. Johnson has 37 years of industry experience.

Eric White, Assistant Vice President, Risk Services, has been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Transactional Insurance Solutions and will oversee RLI’s Easy Excess, Environmental Liability, General Binding Authority and Security Guard Liability products. White joined RLI in 2007 as Assistant Manager, Property, and held several risk services leadership roles before being promoted to Assistant Vice President, Risk Services in 2014. Prior to joining RLI, he served as Senior Underwriter at Pekin Insurance. White has 20 years of industry experience.

Justin Doss, Assistant Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Specialty Personal Lines, has been promoted to Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Transactional Insurance Solutions, and is responsible for leading the group’s sales and marketing initiatives. Doss joined RLI in 2016 as Manager, Sales for Specialty Personal Lines and held several sales leadership roles before being promoted to Assistant Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Specialty Personal Lines in 2019. Prior to RLI, he served as Senior District Sales Manager at Erie Insurance Group. Doss has 20 years of industry experience.

Executive Leadership Changes

Kevin Horwitz, Vice President, Claim, has assumed the role of Vice President, Innovation Management and Policy Development. In this newly created position, Horwitz is responsible for identifying, evaluating and supporting emerging product, policy, InsurTech and innovation opportunities. Horwitz joined RLI in 2010 as Manager, Claim, and held several Claim leadership roles before being promoted to Vice President, Claim in 2015. Prior to joining RLI, he served as Claim Consultant at CNA. Horwitz has 20 years of industry experience.

“Each of these leaders brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and proven leadership to their new roles,” said RLI Corp. President & COO Craig Kliethermes. “These changes will help position RLI for continued growth, advance the customer experience and enhance our focus on providing innovative products and solutions.”

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 45 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 25 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RLI CORP.
05:31pRLI  : Announces Leadership Promotions and Changes
BU
02/25RLI CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/23RLI  : Investor Presentation 4th Quarter, 2020
PU
02/19RLI  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
02/11RLI CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/11RLI  : Declares Regular Dividend
BU
02/01RLI CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
01/29RLI  : RBC Capital Adjusts RLI's Price Target to $102 From $95, Maintains Sector..
MT
01/27RLI CORP. : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/27RLI CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 999 M - -
Net income 2021 130 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,3x
Yield 2021 2,02%
Capitalization 4 813 M 4 813 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart RLI CORP.
Duration : Period :
RLI Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RLI CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 107,00 $
Last Close Price 106,60 $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan E. Michael Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Craig William Kliethermes President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Todd Wayne Bryant Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bryan T. Fowler Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Aaron P. Diefenthaler Treasurer, Chief Investment Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RLI CORP.2.35%4 813
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC24.17%40 654
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES6.23%38 011
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.00%34 924
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION1.21%33 698
SAMPO OYJ8.24%25 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ