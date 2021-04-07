Log in
RLI Corp.    RLI

RLI CORP.

(RLI)
RLI : First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference

04/07/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 earnings after market close on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

The company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter results on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. CDT. This call is being webcast by Intrado and can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/32ig7qpn.

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 45 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 25 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
