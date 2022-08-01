RLJ Lodging Trust : 21c Museum Hotel Nashville Acquisition Summary – August 2022
21c Museum Hotel Nashville
Location: Nashville, TN
Acquisition Price: $59.0M ($476K per key)
Year Developed:
2017
Rooms: 124 Rooms & Suites
Amenities: F&B, 8.0K SF Art Gallery / Meeting Space, Retail, Fitness Center, Business Center, and Spa
Bullseye Deal
Rooms-oriented
High margins
High growth market
Heart of demand
location
High RevPAR
Investment Thesis
High quality hotel
Recently developed asset
A+ core location in high growth submarket
Off-markettransaction
Lifestyle appeal
Accretive to RLJ:
~$285 stabilized RevPAR
~8.0% - 8.5% NOI yield
Nashville Market & Submarket Highlights
Nashville a strong growth market with a diversified economy
Ranked in Top 5 Metros for population growth and job creation
Diverse demand generators attracting leisure, corporate, and group
Robust pipeline with over $5B in major construction underway
Benefiting from existing and emerging corporate expansions and relocations
Oracle, Amazon, Nissan, AllianceBernstein, HCA Healthcare, and EY
$1.2B Nashville International Airport expansion underway following consecutive record-breaking growth
Nashville hotel fundamentals continue to lead and outperform
Nation leading RevPAR growth +8.4% from 2009 - 2019
Downtown Nashville a top performing submarket
CBD RevPAR is the highest in the metro area
Hotel Highlights
Walking distance to new, high-end Nashville Yards mixed-use development
3.0M Class A office space (including two Amazon towers), 400K retail and entertainment, 1,000 residential units
Offers immediate access to existing and developing sports and entertainment venues and the convention center
Unencumbered boutique lifestyle hotel, well-positioned to capture the experiential traveler in a seven-days-a-week demand market
