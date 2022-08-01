Log in
    RLJ   US74965L1017

RLJ LODGING TRUST

(RLJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:36 2022-08-01 am EDT
12.21 USD   -2.24%
RLJ LODGING TRUST : 21c Museum Hotel Nashville Acquisition Summary – August 2022
PU
09:08aRLJ Lodging Trust Acquires a Boutique Lifestyle Hotel in Downtown Nashville and Repurchases Shares
BU
Barclays Adjusts RLJ Lodging Trust's Price Target to $15 From $18, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
RLJ Lodging Trust : 21c Museum Hotel Nashville Acquisition Summary – August 2022

08/01/2022 | 09:15am EDT
21c Museum Hotel Nashville

Location: Nashville, TN

Acquisition Price: $59.0M ($476K per key)

Year Developed: 2017

Rooms: 124 Rooms & Suites

Amenities: F&B, 8.0K SF Art Gallery / Meeting Space, Retail, Fitness Center, Business Center, and Spa

Bullseye Deal

Rooms-oriented

High margins

High growth market

Heart of demand

location

High RevPAR

Investment Thesis

  • High quality hotel
  • Recently developed asset
  • A+ core location in high growth submarket
  • Off-markettransaction
  • Lifestyle appeal
  • Accretive to RLJ:
    • ~$285 stabilized RevPAR
    • ~8.0% - 8.5% NOI yield

Nashville Market & Submarket Highlights

  • Nashville a strong growth market with a diversified economy
    • Ranked in Top 5 Metros for population growth and job creation
    • Diverse demand generators attracting leisure, corporate, and group
    • Robust pipeline with over $5B in major construction underway
  • Benefiting from existing and emerging corporate expansions and relocations
    • Oracle, Amazon, Nissan, AllianceBernstein, HCA Healthcare, and EY
  • $1.2B Nashville International Airport expansion underway following consecutive record-breaking growth
  • Nashville hotel fundamentals continue to lead and outperform
    • Nation leading RevPAR growth +8.4% from 2009 - 2019
  • Downtown Nashville a top performing submarket
    • CBD RevPAR is the highest in the metro area

Hotel Highlights

  • Walking distance to new, high-endNashville Yards mixed-use development
    • 3.0M Class A office space (including two Amazon towers), 400K retail and entertainment, 1,000 residential units
  • Offers immediate access to existing and developing sports and entertainment venues and the convention center
  • Unencumbered boutique lifestyle hotel, well-positioned to capture the experiential traveler in a seven-days-a-week demand market

Disclaimer

RLJ Lodging Trust published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 13:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 196 M - -
Net income 2022 24,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 91,9x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 2 052 M 2 052 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 97,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 12,49 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
Managers and Directors
Leslie D. Hale President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Sean M. Mahoney Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert L. Johnson Executive Chairman
Kate B. Henriksen Co-Chief Investment Officer
Jeffrey Dauray Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RLJ LODGING TRUST-10.34%2 052
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.13.55%32 928
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.6.84%13 282
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.2.42%12 730
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-3.72%4 825
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.3.28%3 818