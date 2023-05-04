RLJ Lodging Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
05/04/2023 | 04:39pm EDT
- Q1 RevPAR increased 27.0% from 2022
- Repurchased $40 million of common shares
- Increased quarterly dividend to $0.08 per common share
RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
First Quarter And Year To Date Highlights
Portfolio Comparable RevPAR of $136.45, an increase of 27.0% from Q1 2022 and achieved 95% of the comparable period in 2019
Total revenue of $314.5 million
Net income of $10.5 million
Net income per diluted share attributable to common shareholders of $0.03
Comparable Hotel EBITDA of $90.9 million
Adjusted EBITDA of $82.7 million
Adjusted FFO per diluted common share and unit of $0.35
Repurchased approximately 3.9 million common shares for approximately $40 million at an average price per share of $10.22
Increased quarterly dividend by 60% to $0.08 per common share
Exercised option to extend maturity of $225 million of term loans and a $200 million secured loan to 2024
“We are pleased to see the positive momentum in lodging fundamentals continue, especially in urban markets which benefited from further improvement in business travel, strong group demand, healthy leisure and rising international travel,” commented Leslie D. Hale, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These positive trends allowed our portfolio to achieve strong year-over-year RevPAR growth with continuing pricing power, which led to our first quarter results coming in ahead of our expectations. A number of our key urban markets including San Diego, New York and Washington DC, exceeded 2019 ADR by 10% or more during the quarter. Additionally, we continued to demonstrate the optionality that our strong balance sheet provides by executing on our incremental growth initiatives, opportunistically repurchasing our shares on a leverage neutral basis and meaningfully increasing our quarterly dividend by 60%, which underscore the benefits of our strong free cash flow profile.”
The prefix “comparable” as defined by the Company, denotes operating results which include results for periods prior to its ownership and excludes sold hotels. Explanations of EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA Margin, FFO, and Adjusted FFO, as well as reconciliations of those measures to net income or loss, if applicable, are included within this release.
Financial and Operating Highlights
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
Operational Overview: (1)
Comparable ADR
$199.07
$175.82
Comparable Occupancy
68.5%
61.1%
Comparable RevPAR
$136.45
$107.42
Financial Overview:
Total Revenues
$314,503
$242,899
Comparable Hotel Revenue
$314,488
$242,510
Net Income (Loss)
$10,514
($15,469)
Comparable Hotel EBITDA (2)
$90,926
$63,251
Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin
28.9%
26.1%
Adjusted EBITDA
$82,685
$54,594
Adjusted FFO
$56,080
$23,894
Adjusted FFO Per Basic and Diluted Common Share and Unit
$0.35
$0.14
Note:
(1) Comparable statistics reflect the Company's 96 hotel portfolio owned as of March 31, 2023.
(2) Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the three months ended March 31 2022 excludes $0.2 million net income from sold hotels. Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2022 includes $0.1 million net income from acquired hotels.
Operational Update
During the first quarter, the Company’s portfolio generated Comparable RevPAR of $136.45, an increase of 27.0% from the comparable period in 2022 and achieved 95% of the comparable period in 2019. Occupancy during the first quarter of 2023 increased by 12.2% while ADR increased by 13.2% compared to the comparable period in 2022, achieving 90% and 105% of occupancy and ADR for the comparable period in 2019, respectively. The Company’s strong performance during the first quarter was positively impacted by broad based improvement in all segments of demand, most notably in urban markets where the Company generates over two-thirds of its earnings.
Share Repurchases
Year-to-date through May 4, 2023, the Company has repurchased approximately 3.9 million common shares for approximately $40 million, at an average price per share of $10.22, including 1.2 million shares repurchased so far during the second quarter for $12.5 million at an average price per share of $10.21.
The Company's Board of Trustees recently approved a new one-year share repurchase program to acquire up to an aggregate $250.0 million of common and preferred shares under the same terms as the expiring program.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $1.1 billion of total liquidity, comprising approximately $474.3 million of unrestricted cash and $600.0 million available under its revolving credit facility ("Revolver"), and $2.2 billion of debt outstanding, 93% of which is currently either fixed or hedged.
During the first quarter of 2023, the Company drew down the final $95 million in proceeds on its amended $200 million term loan and utilized these proceeds to pay off $94 million in term loans maturing in January 2023. Additionally, the Company extended the maturity to January 2024 of approximately $225 million of its term loans maturing in January 2023, and $200 million of a secured loan maturing in 2023 to April 2024.
Dividends
The Company’s Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share of beneficial interest of the Company. The dividend was paid on April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023.
The Company's Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4875 on the Company’s Series A Preferred Shares. The dividend was paid on April 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023.
Q2 2023 Outlook
Based on current trends and assuming no materials disruptions to travel caused by pandemics or worsening macro-economic conditions, the Company's second quarter 2023 is as follows:
Q2 2023
Comparable RevPAR
$155.00 to $159.00
Comparable Hotel EBITDA
$121.0M to $130.0.M
Adjusted EBITDA
$112.0M to $121.0M
Adjusted FFO per diluted share
$0.51 to $0.57
No future acquisitions, dispositions, financings, or share repurchases are incorporated into the Company's outlook and could result in a material change to the Company's outlook.
Earnings Call
The Company will conduct its quarterly analyst and investor conference call on May 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780 for international participants and requesting RLJ Lodging Trust’s first quarter earnings conference call. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company’s website at http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for two weeks.
Supplemental Information
Please refer to the schedule of supplemental information for additional detail and comparable operating statistics, which is available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.
About Us
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
Comparable adjustments: Acquired hotels
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, Comparable adjustments included the following acquired hotel:
21c Hotel Nashville acquired in July 2022
Comparable adjustments: Sold hotels
For the three months ended March 31, 2022, comparable adjustments included the following sold hotels:
Marriott Denver Airport at Gateway Park sold in March 2022
SpringHill Suites Denver North Westminster sold in April 2022
RLJ Lodging Trust
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
Assets
Investment in hotel properties, net
$
4,165,843
$
4,180,328
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
7,260
6,979
Cash and cash equivalents
474,332
481,316
Restricted cash reserves
31,244
55,070
Hotel and other receivables, net of allowance of $323 and $319, respectively
41,178
38,528
Lease right-of-use assets
135,480
136,915
Prepaid expense and other assets
76,615
79,089
Total assets
$
4,931,952
$
4,978,225
Liabilities and Equity
Debt, net
$
2,219,284
$
2,217,555
Accounts payable and other liabilities
144,775
155,916
Advance deposits and deferred revenue
27,904
23,769
Lease liabilities
116,193
117,010
Accrued interest
11,144
20,707
Distributions payable
19,412
14,622
Total liabilities
2,538,712
2,549,579
Equity
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized
Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 12,950,000 shares authorized; 12,879,475 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value of $328,266, at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
366,936
366,936
Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 160,077,784 and 162,003,533 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
1,601
1,620
Additional paid-in capital
3,034,682
3,054,958
Distributions in excess of net earnings
(1,057,939
)
(1,049,441
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
34,175
40,591
Total shareholders’ equity
2,379,455
2,414,664
Noncontrolling interests:
Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership
6,264
6,313
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
7,521
7,669
Total noncontrolling interest
13,785
13,982
Total equity
2,393,240
2,428,646
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,931,952
$
4,978,225
Note: The corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
Revenues
Operating revenues
Room revenue
$
260,832
$
205,779
Food and beverage revenue
33,288
20,901
Other revenue
20,383
16,219
Total revenues
314,503
242,899
Expenses
Operating expenses
Room expense
66,051
53,828
Food and beverage expense
26,137
16,169
Management and franchise fee expense
26,182
20,388
Other operating expenses
82,624
68,654
Total property operating expenses
200,994
159,039
Depreciation and amortization
44,996
46,865
Property tax, insurance and other
24,648
22,513
General and administrative
13,656
14,134
Transaction costs
20
62
Total operating expenses
284,314
242,613
Other income, net
849
7,285
Interest income
3,664
172
Interest expense
(24,130
)
(24,561
)
Gain on sale of hotel properties, net
—
1,417
Income (loss) before equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures
10,572
(15,401
)
Equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures
281
122
Income (loss) before income tax expense
10,853
(15,279
)
Income tax expense
(339
)
(190
)
Net income (loss)
10,514
(15,469
)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests:
Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership
(17
)
104
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
148
118
Net income (loss) attributable to RLJ
10,645
(15,247
)
Preferred dividends
(6,279
)
(6,279
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
4,366
$
(21,526
)
Basic per common share data:
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders - basic
$
0.03
$
(0.13
)
Weighted-average number of common shares
159,483,268
164,179,661
Diluted per common share data:
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted
$
0.03
$
(0.13
)
Weighted-average number of common shares
160,143,748
164,179,661
Note: The Statements of Comprehensive Income and corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Funds from Operations (FFO) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Unitholders
For the three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
Net income (loss)
$
10,514
$
(15,469
)
Preferred dividends
(6,279
)
(6,279
)
Depreciation and amortization
44,996
46,865
Gain on sale of hotel properties, net
—
(1,417
)
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
148
118
Adjustments related to consolidated joint venture (1)
(43
)
(49
)
Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint venture (2)
237
295
FFO
49,573
24,064
Transaction costs
20
62
Pre-opening costs (3)
222
234
Amortization of share-based compensation
5,692
5,185
Non-cash income tax expense
—
(135
)
Non-cash interest expense related to discontinued interest rate hedges
482
336
Derivative gains in accumulated other comprehensive income reclassified to earnings (4)
—
(5,866
)
Other expenses (5)
91
14
Adjusted FFO
$
56,080
$
23,894
Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-basic
$
0.35
$
0.14
Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-diluted
$
0.35
$
0.14
Basic weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (6)
160,255
164,951
Diluted weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (6)
160,916
165,516
Notes:
(1)
Includes depreciation and amortization expense allocated to the noncontrolling interest in the consolidated joint venture.
(2)
Includes our ownership interest in the depreciation and amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint venture.
(3)
Represents expenses related to the brand conversions of certain hotel properties prior to opening.
(4)
Reclassification of interest rate swap gains from accumulated other comprehensive income to earnings for discontinued interest rate hedges.
(5)
Represents expenses outside of the normal course of operations.
(6)
Includes 0.8 million weighted-average operating partnership units for the three month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
For the three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
Net income (loss)
$
10,514
$
(15,469
)
Depreciation and amortization
44,996
46,865
Interest expense, net of interest income
20,466
24,389
Income tax expense
339
190
Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint venture (1)
345
407
EBITDA
76,660
56,382
Gain on sale of hotel properties, net
—
(1,417
)
EBITDAre
76,660
54,965
Transaction costs
20
62
Pre-opening costs (2)
222
234
Amortization of share-based compensation
5,692
5,185
Derivative gains in accumulated other comprehensive income reclassified to earnings (3)
—
(5,866
)
Other expenses (4)
91
14
Adjusted EBITDA
82,685
54,594
General and administrative
7,964
8,949
Other corporate adjustments
470
(166
)
Consolidated Hotel EBITDA
91,119
63,377
Comparable adjustments - income from sold hotels
(193
)
(191
)
Comparable adjustments - income from acquired hotels
—
65
Comparable Hotel EBITDA
$
90,926
$
63,251
Notes: Comparable statistics reflect the Company's 96 hotel portfolio owned as of March 31, 2023.
(1)
Includes our ownership interest in the interest, depreciation, and amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint venture.
(2)
Represents expenses related to the brand conversions of certain hotel properties prior to opening.
(3)
Reclassification of interest rate swap gains from accumulated other comprehensive income to earnings for discontinued interest rate hedges.
(4)
Represents expenses outside of the normal course of operations.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Amounts in thousands except %)
(unaudited)
Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin
For the three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
Total revenue
$
314,503
$
242,899
Comparable adjustments - revenue from sold hotels
—
(2,220
)
Comparable adjustments - revenue from prior ownership of acquired hotels
—
1,846
Other corporate adjustments / non-hotel revenue
(15
)
(15
)
Comparable Hotel Revenue
$
314,488
$
242,510
Comparable Hotel EBITDA
$
90,926
$
63,251
Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin
28.9
%
26.1
%
RLJ Lodging Trust
Consolidated Debt Summary
(Amounts in thousands except %)
(unaudited)
Loan
Base Term (Years)
Maturity
(incl. extensions)
Floating / Fixed (1)
Interest Rate (2)
Balance as of
March 31, 2023 (3)
Mortgage Debt
Mortgage loan - 1 hotel
10
Jan 2029
Fixed
5.06%
$ 25,000
Mortgage loan - 7 hotels (4)
3
Apr 2024
Floating
4.35%
200,000
Mortgage loan - 3 hotels
5
Apr 2026
Floating
2.53%
96,000
Mortgage loan - 4 hotels
5
Apr 2026
Floating
4.89%
85,000
Weighted Average / Mortgage Total
4.08%
$ 406,000
Corporate Debt
Revolver (5)
4
May 2025
Floating
-
$ —
$200 Million Term Loan Maturing 2026
3
January 2028
Floating
3.43%
200,000
$400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2024
5
January 2024
Floating
6.71%
151,683
$225 Million Term Loan Maturing 2024
5
January 2024
Floating
4.57%
72,973
$400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2025
5
May 2025
Floating
3.27%
400,000
$500 Million Senior Notes due 2026
5
July 2026
Fixed
3.75%
500,000
$500 Million Senior Notes due 2029
8
September 2029
Fixed
4.00%
500,000
Weighted Average / Corporate Total
3.96%
$ 1,824,656
Weighted Average / Total
3.98%
$ 2,230,656
Notes:
(1) The floating interest rate is hedged with an interest rate swap.
(2) Interest rates as of March 31, 2023.
(3) Excludes the impact of fair value adjustments and deferred financing costs.
(4) In April 2023 the Company exercised the right to a one-year extension on this loan.
(5) As of March 31, 2023, there was $600.0 million of borrowing capacity on the Revolver, which is charged an unused commitment fee of 0.25% annually.