RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights

Portfolio Comparable RevPAR of $152.89; an increase of 4.5% from last year

Total revenue of $357.0 million

Net income of $41.7 million

Net income per diluted share attributable to common shareholders of $0.22

Comparable Hotel EBITDA of $122.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $113.8 million

Adjusted FFO per diluted common share and unit of $0.56

Recast $600.0 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility, extending maturity to May 2027

Entered into a new $225.0 million senior unsecured term loan, maturing May 2026

Repurchased 2.5 million common shares for approximately $25.5 million at an average price per share of $10.23

“We were pleased with our second quarter results as our portfolio once again achieved RevPAR growth ahead of the industry. Our results continued to benefit from our urban-centric portfolio which saw ongoing improvement in corporate demand, strength in urban leisure travel, continued strong production in group, and rising inbound international demand, all of which provided the momentum that drove our RevPAR growth,” commented Leslie D. Hale, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are successfully executing on our strategy to unlock significant incremental value embedded within our portfolio with our Nashville hotel joining the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, in addition to the ramping of our recently completed conversions. We are also demonstrating our ability to execute on the optionality of our strong balance sheet by repurchasing our shares, increasing our quarterly dividend by 25% and deploying capital towards our current year conversions."

The prefix “comparable” as defined by the Company, denotes operating results which include results for periods prior to its ownership and excludes sold hotels. Explanations of EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA Margin, FFO, and Adjusted FFO, as well as reconciliations of those measures to net income or loss, if applicable, are included within this release.

Financial and Operating Highlights ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operational Overview: (1) Comparable ADR $203.53 $196.09 $201.41 $187.03 Comparable Occupancy 75.1% 74.6% 71.9% 67.9% Comparable RevPAR $152.89 $146.37 $144.72 $127.01 Financial Overview: Total Revenues $356,960 $330,501 $671,463 $573,400 Comparable Hotel Revenue $356,904 $333,491 $671,392 $576,001 Net Income $41,720 $33,202 $52,234 $17,732 Comparable Hotel EBITDA (2) $122,797 $119,152 $213,723 $182,403 Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin 34.4% 35.7% 31.8% 31.7% Adjusted EBITDA $113,829 $110,978 $196,513 $165,570 Adjusted FFO $87,836 $80,999 $143,916 $104,892 Adjusted FFO Per Diluted Common Share and Unit $0.56 $0.49 $0.90 $0.64

Note: (1) Comparable statistics reflect the Company's 96 hotel portfolio owned as of June 30, 2023. (2) Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 excludes $0.2 million and $0.1 million net income, respectively, from sold hotels. Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 excludes $0.4 million and $0.3 million net income, respectively, from sold hotels. Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2022 includes $0.6 million net income from acquired hotels. Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2022 includes $0.7 million net income from acquired hotels.

Operational Update

During the second quarter, the Company’s portfolio generated Comparable RevPAR of $152.89, an increase of 4.5% from the comparable period in 2022 and achieved 96.4% of the comparable period in 2019. ADR during the second quarter of 2023 increased by 3.8% compared to the comparable period in 2022, achieving 106.5% of the comparable period in 2019. The Company’s performance during the second quarter was positively impacted by continued strength in ADR across the portfolio and sustained improvement in urban markets.

Conversions

As previously announced, the Company's Nashville property joined the Tapestry Collection by Hilton. This marks the Company’s third conversion in 2023, joining previously announced conversions in New Orleans and Houston, and building on its three successful 2022 completed conversions. The affiliation with the Tapestry Collection allows this outstanding lifestyle boutique hotel to fully unlock its potential by immediately leveraging Hilton’s extensive Hilton Honors system. The 124-room property will undergo a comprehensive renovation next year and relaunch as a rebranded lifestyle boutique hotel within the Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

Share Repurchases

During the second quarter the Company repurchased 2.5 million common shares for approximately $25.5 million at an average price per share of $10.23. Additionally, year-to-date through June 30, 2023, the Company has repurchased approximately 5.2 million common shares for approximately $52.9 million, at an average price per share of $10.23. As of August 3, 2023, the 2023 Share Repurchase Program had a remaining capacity of $235.0 million.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $1.1 billion of total liquidity, comprising approximately $476.9 million of unrestricted cash and $600.0 million available under its revolving credit facility ("Revolver"), and $2.2 billion of debt outstanding, 93.0% of which is currently either fixed or hedged.

During the second quarter, the Company amended its $600.0 million Revolver, extending the maturity of the Revolver to May 2027 with the option to extend up to one additional year. Additionally, the Company entered into a new $225.0 million senior unsecured term loan maturing May 2026, with two, one-year extension options to May 2028. The proceeds from the new term loan were used to repay two term loans maturing in January 2024. In addition, all of the Company's unsecured credit agreements were amended to modify the calculation of certain financial covenants, creating more flexibility.

The Company remained active in managing interest rate risk and executed $250.0 million in interest rate swaps in May, with a weighted average rate of 2.88%.

Dividends

The Company’s Board of Trustees declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.08 per common share of beneficial interest of the Company. The dividend was paid on July 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023. The Company’s Board of Trustees also declared an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per common share of beneficial interest of the Company for the third quarter of 2023, which represents a 25% increase from the prior quarter dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2023.

The Company's Board of Trustees declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.4875 on the Company’s Series A Preferred Shares. The dividend was paid on July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023. The Company's Board of Trustees recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4875 on the Company’s Series A Preferred Shares. The dividend will be paid on October 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2023.

Q3 2023 Outlook

Based on current trends and assuming no material disruptions to travel caused by pandemics or worsening macro-economic conditions, the Company's third quarter 2023 outlook is as follows:

Q3 2023 Comparable RevPAR $137.00 to $143.00 Comparable Hotel EBITDA $94.0M to $104.0M Adjusted EBITDA $85.0M to $95.0M Adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.37 to $0.44

No future acquisitions, dispositions, financings, or share repurchases are incorporated into the Company's outlook and could result in a material change to the Company's outlook.

Earnings Call

About Us

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Forward Looking Statements

This information contains certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, that are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the use of the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “will continue,” “intend,” “should,” “may,” or similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, such forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events or guarantees of future performance and our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements and urges investors to carefully review the disclosures the Company makes concerning risks and uncertainties in the sections entitled “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements,” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

RLJ Lodging Trust

Non-GAAP and Accounting Commentary

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“Non-GAAP”) Financial Measures

The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, (4) EBITDAre, (5)Adjusted EBITDA, (6) Hotel EBITDA, and (7) Hotel EBITDA Margin. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss as a measure of its operating performance. FFO, Adjusted FFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA Margin, as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company defines such terms.

Funds From Operations (“FFO”)

The Company calculates Funds from Operations (“FFO”) in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which defines FFO as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have instead historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most real estate industry investors consider FFO to be helpful in evaluating a real estate company’s operations. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), even though FFO does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common shareholders.

The Company’s calculation of FFO may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies who do not use the NAREIT definition of FFO or do not calculate FFO per diluted share in accordance with NAREIT guidance. Additionally, FFO may not be helpful when comparing the Company to non-REITs. The Company presents FFO attributable to common shareholders, which includes unitholders of limited partnership interest (“OP units”) in RLJ Lodging Trust, L.P., the Company’s operating partnership, because the OP units may be redeemed for common shares of the Company. The Company believes it is meaningful for the investor to understand FFO attributable to all common shares and OP units.

EBITDA and EBITDAre

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”) is defined as net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) income tax expense; and (3) depreciation and amortization expense. The Company considers EBITDA useful to an investor in evaluating and facilitating comparisons of its operating performance between periods and between REITs by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization expense) from its operating results. In addition, EBITDA is used as one measure in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

In addition to EBITDA, the Company presents EBITDAre in accordance with NAREIT guidelines, which defines EBITDAre as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDAre provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between REITs.

Adjustments to FFO and EBITDA

The Company adjusts FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre for certain items that the Company considers outside the normal course of operations. The Company believes that Adjusted FFO, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDAre provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding its ongoing operating performance that, when considered with net income or loss, FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre, are beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company's operating performance. The Company adjusts FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre for the following items:

Transaction Costs: The Company excludes transaction costs expensed during the period

The Company excludes transaction costs expensed during the period Pre-Opening Costs: The Company excludes certain costs related to pre-opening of hotels

The Company excludes certain costs related to pre-opening of hotels Non-Cash Expenses: The Company excludes the effect of certain non-cash items such as the amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash income tax expense or benefit, and non-cash interest expense related to discontinued interest rate hedges

The Company excludes the effect of certain non-cash items such as the amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash income tax expense or benefit, and non-cash interest expense related to discontinued interest rate hedges Other Non-Operational Expenses: The Company excludes the effect of certain non-operational expenses representing income and expenses outside the normal course of operations

Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin

With respect to Consolidated Hotel EBITDA, the Company believes that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and certain non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. The Company believes property-level results provide investors with supplemental information about the ongoing operational performance of the Company’s hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies.

Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA margin include prior ownership information provided by the sellers of the hotels for periods prior to our acquisition of the hotels and excludes results from sold hotels as applicable. The following is a summary of Comparable hotel adjustments:

Comparable adjustments: Acquired hotels

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, Comparable adjustments included the following acquired hotel:

21c Hotel Nashville acquired in July 2022

Comparable adjustments: Sold hotels

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, comparable adjustments included the following sold hotels:

Marriott Denver Airport at Gateway Park sold in March 2022

SpringHill Suites Denver North Westminster sold in April 2022

RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Investment in hotel properties, net $ 4,150,176 $ 4,180,328 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 7,480 6,979 Cash and cash equivalents 476,936 481,316 Restricted cash reserves 34,396 55,070 Hotel and other receivables, net of allowance of $291 and $319, respectively 41,748 38,528 Lease right-of-use assets 139,163 136,915 Prepaid expense and other assets 82,601 79,089 Total assets $ 4,932,500 $ 4,978,225 Liabilities and Equity Debt, net $ 2,218,737 $ 2,217,555 Accounts payable and other liabilities 126,901 155,916 Advance deposits and deferred revenue 25,042 23,769 Lease liabilities 120,376 117,010 Accrued interest 22,067 20,707 Distributions payable 19,292 14,622 Total liabilities 2,532,415 2,549,579 Equity Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 12,950,000 shares authorized; 12,879,475 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value of $328,266, at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 366,936 366,936 Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 157,686,191 and 162,003,533 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,577 1,620 Additional paid-in capital 3,011,350 3,054,958 Distributions in excess of net earnings (1,035,566 ) (1,049,441 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 41,733 40,591 Total shareholders’ equity 2,386,030 2,414,664 Noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership 6,380 6,313 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 7,675 7,669 Total noncontrolling interest 14,055 13,982 Total equity 2,400,085 2,428,646 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,932,500 $ 4,978,225 Note: The corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Operating revenues Room revenue $ 295,496 $ 280,676 $ 556,328 $ 486,455 Food and beverage revenue 38,132 31,154 71,420 52,055 Other revenue 23,332 18,671 43,715 34,890 Total revenues 356,960 330,501 671,463 573,400 Expenses Operating expenses Room expense 70,333 65,793 136,384 119,621 Food and beverage expense 28,037 21,770 54,174 37,939 Management and franchise fee expense 29,277 26,067 55,459 46,456 Other operating expenses 84,207 76,888 166,831 145,542 Total property operating expenses 211,854 190,518 412,848 349,558 Depreciation and amortization 44,925 46,922 89,921 93,787 Property tax, insurance and other 24,684 22,949 49,332 45,462 General and administrative 14,627 13,348 28,283 27,482 Transaction costs 4 136 24 198 Total operating expenses 296,094 273,873 580,408 516,487 Other income, net 736 721 1,585 8,006 Interest income 5,011 347 8,675 519 Interest expense (24,543 ) (23,855 ) (48,673 ) (48,416 ) (Loss) gain on sale of hotel properties, net (44 ) (364 ) (44 ) 1,053 Loss on extinguishment of indebtedness, net (169 ) — (169 ) — Income before equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures 41,857 33,477 52,429 18,075 Equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures 220 283 501 405 Income before income tax expense 42,077 33,760 52,930 18,480 Income tax expense (357 ) (558 ) (696 ) (748 ) Net income 41,720 33,202 52,234 17,732 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership (171 ) (125 ) (188 ) (21 ) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (154 ) (111 ) (6 ) 7 Net income attributable to RLJ 41,395 32,966 52,040 17,718 Preferred dividends (6,279 ) (6,279 ) (12,557 ) (12,557 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 35,116 $ 26,687 $ 39,483 $ 5,161 Basic per common share data: Net income per share attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 0.22 $ 0.16 $ 0.25 $ 0.03 Weighted-average number of common shares 156,424,444 163,539,446 157,945,406 163,857,785 Diluted per common share data: Net income per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.16 $ 0.25 $ 0.03 Weighted-average number of common shares 156,741,187 163,784,573 158,381,380 164,217,150 Note: The Statements of Comprehensive Income and corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Funds from Operations (FFO) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Unitholders For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 41,720 $ 33,202 $ 52,234 $ 17,732 Preferred dividends (6,279 ) (6,279 ) (12,557 ) (12,557 ) Depreciation and amortization 44,925 46,922 89,921 93,787 Loss (gain) on sale of hotel properties, net 44 364 44 (1,053 ) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (154 ) (111 ) (6 ) 7 Adjustments related to consolidated joint venture (1) (44 ) (49 ) (87 ) (98 ) Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint venture (2) 236 295 473 590 FFO 80,448 74,344 130,022 98,408 Transaction costs 4 136 24 198 Pre-opening costs (3) 639 378 860 612 Loss on extinguishment of indebtedness, net 169 — 169 — Amortization of share-based compensation 6,089 5,470 11,781 10,654 Non-cash income tax expense — 135 — — Non-cash interest expense related to discontinued interest rate hedges 482 285 964 241 Derivative gains in accumulated other comprehensive income reclassified to earnings (4) — — — (5,866 ) Other expenses (5) 5 251 96 645 Adjusted FFO $ 87,836 $ 80,999 $ 143,916 $ 104,892 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-basic $ 0.56 $ 0.49 $ 0.91 $ 0.64 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.49 $ 0.90 $ 0.64 Basic weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (6) 157,196 164,311 158,717 164,630 Diluted weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (6) 157,513 164,556 159,153 164,989

Notes: (1) Includes depreciation and amortization expense allocated to the noncontrolling interest in the consolidated joint venture. (2) Includes our ownership interest in the depreciation and amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint venture. (3) Represents expenses related to the brand conversions of certain hotel properties prior to opening. (4) Reclassification of interest rate swap gains from accumulated other comprehensive income to earnings for discontinued interest rate hedges. (5) Represents expenses and income outside of the normal course of operations. (6) Includes 0.8 million weighted-average operating partnership units for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 41,720 $ 33,202 $ 52,234 $ 17,732 Depreciation and amortization 44,925 46,922 89,921 93,787 Interest expense, net of interest income 19,532 23,508 39,998 47,897 Income tax expense 357 558 696 748 Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint venture (1) 345 408 690 815 EBITDA 106,879 104,598 183,539 160,979 Loss (gain) on sale of hotel properties, net 44 364 44 (1,053 ) EBITDAre 106,923 104,962 183,583 159,926 Transaction costs 4 136 24 198 Pre-opening costs (2) 639 378 860 612 Loss on extinguishment of indebtedness, net 169 — 169 — Amortization of share-based compensation 6,089 5,470 11,781 10,654 Derivative gains in accumulated other comprehensive income reclassified to earnings (3) — — — (5,866 ) Other expenses (4) 5 32 96 46 Adjusted EBITDA 113,829 110,978 196,513 165,570 General and administrative 8,538 7,878 16,502 16,828 Other corporate adjustments 666 (194 ) 1,137 (359 ) Consolidated Hotel EBITDA 123,033 118,662 214,152 182,039 Comparable adjustments - income from sold hotels (236 ) (106 ) (429 ) (297 ) Comparable adjustments - income from acquired hotels — 596 — 661 Comparable Hotel EBITDA $ 122,797 $ 119,152 $ 213,723 $ 182,403

Notes: Comparable statistics reflect the Company's 96 hotel portfolio owned as of June 30, 2023. (1) Includes our ownership interest in the interest, depreciation, and amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint venture. (2) Represents expenses related to the brand conversions of certain hotel properties prior to opening. (3) Reclassification of interest rate swap gains from accumulated other comprehensive income to earnings for discontinued interest rate hedges. (4) Represents expenses and income outside of the normal course of operations.

RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands except %) (unaudited) Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenue $ 356,960 $ 330,501 $ 671,463 $ 573,400 Comparable adjustments - revenue from sold hotels (35 ) (117 ) (35 ) (2,337 ) Comparable adjustments - revenue from prior ownership of acquired hotels — 3,124 — 4,970 Other corporate adjustments / non-hotel revenue (21 ) (17 ) (36 ) (32 ) Comparable Hotel Revenue $ 356,904 $ 333,491 $ 671,392 $ 576,001 Comparable Hotel EBITDA $ 122,797 $ 119,152 $ 213,723 $ 182,403 Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin 34.4 % 35.7 % 31.8 % 31.7 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Debt Summary (Amounts in thousands except %) (unaudited) Loan Base Term (Years) Maturity (incl. extensions) Floating / Fixed (1) Interest Rate (2) Balance as of June 30, 2023 (3) Mortgage Debt Mortgage loan - 1 hotel 10 Jan 2029 Fixed 5.06 % $ 25,000 Mortgage loan - 7 hotels (4) 3 Apr 2024 Floating 5.94 % 200,000 Mortgage loan - 3 hotels 5 Apr 2026 Floating 4.95 % 96,000 Mortgage loan - 4 hotels 5 Apr 2026 Floating 5.51 % 85,000 Weighted Average / Mortgage Total 5.56 % $ 406,000 Corporate Debt Revolver (5) 4 May 2028 Floating — $ — $225 Million Term Loan Maturing 2026 3 May 2028 Floating 3.02 % 225,000 $200 Million Term Loan Maturing 2026 3 January 2028 Floating 3.50 % 200,000 $400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2025 5 May 2025 Floating 3.43 % 400,000 $500 Million Senior Notes due 2026 5 July 2026 Fixed 3.75 % 500,000 $500 Million Senior Notes due 2029 8 September 2029 Fixed 4.00 % 500,000 Weighted Average / Corporate Total 3.63 % $ 1,825,000 Weighted Average / Total 3.98 % $ 2,231,000

Notes: (1) The floating interest rate is hedged with an interest rate swap. (2) Interest rates as of June 30, 2023, inclusive of the impact of interest rate hedges. (3) Excludes the impact of fair value adjustments and deferred financing costs. (4) In April 2023 the Company exercised the right to a one-year extension on this loan. (5) As of June 30, 2023, there was $600.0 million of borrowing capacity on the Revolver, which is charged an unused commitment fee of 0.25% annually.

