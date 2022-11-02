RLJ Lodging Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
- Completed transformative conversions and rebrandings at Charleston and Mandalay Beach
- Addressed all 2023 maturities
- Acquired one hotel in Nashville
- Active share buy backs
RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Highlights
Pro forma RevPAR of $137.09 for Q3, representing 94.5% of 2019 levels, an improvement from Q2 2022 RevPAR as percentage of 2019
Total revenue of $318.1 million
Net income attributable to common shareholders of $11.3 million
Net income per basic and diluted share attributable to common shareholders of $0.07
Pro forma Hotel EBITDA of $100.0 million
Adjusted EBITDA of $92.0 million
Adjusted FFO per basic and diluted common share and unit of $0.40
Repurchased approximately 0.7 million common shares for $7.1 million, during fourth quarter
Completed two 2022 hotel conversions
Increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.05 per common share
“Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations, led by strong group production, continued recovery in business transient and leisure remaining strong while returning to normal seasonality. We saw a step up in trends post-Labor Day, especially in our Urban markets which led our RevPAR in September to achieve a new high relative to 2019 and we are pleased to see this positive momentum carry through October,” commented Leslie D. Hale, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are especially thrilled this quarter to reintroduce the iconic Mills House Hotel in Charleston and launch the new beachfront Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach, both of which joined the Curio Collection by Hilton following transformative conversions, and are already outperforming our expectations. Additionally, we remained very active on the capital allocation front and executed on multiple initiatives including further strengthening our balance sheet by addressing our near term debt maturities, continuing to take advantage of the optionality our balance sheet provides to repurchase our shares accretively and raising our dividend, all of which positions us to drive growth and shareholder value.”
The prefix “pro forma” as defined by the Company, denotes operating results which include results for periods prior to its ownership and excludes sold hotels. Pro forma RevPAR and pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin are reported on a comparable basis and therefore exclude any hotels sold during the period and non-comparable hotels that were not open for operation or were closed for renovation for comparable periods. Explanations of EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA Margin, FFO, and Adjusted FFO, as well as reconciliations of those measures to net income or loss, if applicable, are included within this release.
Financial and Operating Highlights
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30,
For the nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operational Overview: (1)
Pro forma ADR
$188.54
$160.89
$187.56
$144.02
Pro forma Occupancy
72.7%
64.2%
69.5%
56.0%
Pro forma RevPAR
$137.09
$103.22
$130.41
$80.68
Financial Overview:
Total Revenues
$318,071
$233,769
$891,471
$547,575
Pro forma Hotel Revenue
$318,673
$235,934
$894,675
$546,537
Net Income (Loss)
$17,683
($151,818)
$35,415
($283,157)
Pro forma Hotel EBITDA (2)
$100,020
$71,333
$282,423
$137,892
Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin
31.4%
30.2%
31.6%
25.2%
Adjusted EBITDA
$91,952
$60,130
$257,522
$107,280
Adjusted FFO
$63,994
$27,345
$168,288
$8,873
Adjusted FFO Per Basic and Diluted Common Share and Unit
$0.40
$0.17
$1.03
$0.05
Note:
(1) Pro forma statistics reflect the Company's 96 hotel portfolio owned as of September 30, 2022.
(2) Pro forma Hotel EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 excludes $0.2 million net income and $1.3 million net loss, respectively, from sold hotels. Pro forma Hotel EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 excludes $0.5 million net income and $5.8 million net loss, respectively, from sold hotels. Pro forma Hotel EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 includes $0.1 million net loss and $2.6 million net income, respectively, from acquired hotels. Pro forma Hotel EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 includes $0.5 million net income and $2.4 million net income, respectively, from acquired hotels.
Operational Update
Lodging fundamentals continued their positive momentum during the third quarter. The Company’s RevPAR in September achieved 98% of 2019, a new high since the pandemic, benefiting from significant improvement in group, ramping business transient which experienced a step-up post Labor Day, and continued strength in leisure. These positive trends were most impactful in the Company’s Urban markets which achieved rate premiums to the comparable period of 2019 on strong pricing power during both weekdays and weekends. These improving trends led the Company to achieve pro forma RevPAR of $137.09 and pro forma Hotel EBITDA of $100 million during the third quarter, which represented approximately 94% and 91% of 2019 levels respectively, with RevPAR recovery to 2019 achieving the highest level of the pandemic.
Conversions
In early October, the Company launched two hotel conversions, The Mills House Hotel, a Curio Collection Hotel by Hilton in Charleston, South Carolina; and Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, a Curio Collection Hotel by Hilton in Oxnard, California. The conversions are anticipated to outperform the Company's original underwriting. These conversions demonstrate the ability of the Company to unlock significant embedded value in the portfolio.
Share Repurchases
Since the beginning of October, the Company has repurchased approximately 0.7 million common shares for $7.1 million, at an average price per share of $10.62. Year to date, the Company has repurchased 4.9 million shares for $57.1 million, at an average price per share of $11.75. The Company's share buyback program currently has approximately $193.0 million of remaining capacity.
Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $1.1 billion of total liquidity, comprising approximately $488.1 million of unrestricted cash and $600.0 million available under its revolving credit facility ("Revolver"), and $2.2 billion of debt outstanding.
In October 2022, the Company exercised its option to extend the maturities of approximately $225.0 million of term loans to 2024. Additionally in November 2022, the Company entered into a $200.0 million term loan maturing in January 2028, inclusive of extension options. The proceeds will be used to repay $100.0 million term loan and $94.0 million of 2023 maturing term loans. The $200.0 million term loan will be funded in two tranches, $105.0 million which was funded at closing and $95.0 million to be funded through a delayed draw in early 2023.
Dividends
The Company’s Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share of beneficial interest of the Company in the third quarter. The dividend was paid on October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022.
The Company's Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4875 on the Company’s Series A Preferred Shares in the third quarter. The dividend was paid on October 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022.
2022 Outlook
Given continued uncertainties the Company is unable to provide a future outlook at this time.
About Us
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, (4) EBITDAre, (5)Adjusted EBITDA, (6) Hotel EBITDA, and (7) Hotel EBITDA Margin. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss as a measure of its operating performance. FFO, Adjusted FFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA Margin, as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company defines such terms.
Funds From Operations (“FFO”)
The Company calculates Funds from Operations (“FFO”) in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which defines FFO as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have instead historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most real estate industry investors consider FFO to be helpful in evaluating a real estate company’s operations. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), even though FFO does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common shareholders.
The Company’s calculation of FFO may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies who do not use the NAREIT definition of FFO or do not calculate FFO per diluted share in accordance with NAREIT guidance. Additionally, FFO may not be helpful when comparing the Company to non-REITs. The Company presents FFO attributable to common shareholders, which includes unitholders of limited partnership interest (“OP units”) in RLJ Lodging Trust, L.P., the Company’s operating partnership, because the OP units are redeemable for common shares of the Company. The Company believes it is meaningful for the investor to understand FFO attributable to all common shares and OP units.
EBITDA and EBITDAre
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”) is defined as net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) income tax expense; and (3) depreciation and amortization expense. The Company considers EBITDA useful to an investor in evaluating and facilitating comparisons of its operating performance between periods and between REITs by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from its operating results. In addition, EBITDA is used as one measure in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.
In addition to EBITDA, the Company presents EBITDAre in accordance with NAREIT guidelines, which defines EBITDAre as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDAre provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between REITs.
Adjustments to FFO and EBITDA
The Company adjusts FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre for certain items that the Company considers either outside the normal course of operations or extraordinary. The Company believes that Adjusted FFO, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDAre provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding its ongoing operating performance that, when considered with net income or loss, FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of its operating performance. The Company adjusts FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre for the following items:
Transaction Costs: The Company excludes transaction costs expensed during the period
Pre-Opening Costs: The Company excludes certain costs related to pre-opening of hotels
Non-Cash Expenses: The Company excludes the effect of certain non-cash items such as the amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash income taxes, and non-cash expense related to discontinued interest rate hedges
Other Non-Operational Expenses: The Company excludes the effect of certain non-operational expenses representing income and expenses outside the normal course of operations
Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin
With respect to Consolidated Hotel EBITDA, the Company believes that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and certain non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. The Company believes property-level results provide investors with supplemental information about the ongoing operational performance of the Company’s hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies.
Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA includes prior ownership information provided by the sellers of the hotels for periods prior to our acquisition of the hotels, which has not been audited and excludes results from sold hotels as applicable. Pro forma Hotel EBITDA and pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin exclude the results of non-comparable hotels. The following is a summary of pro forma hotel adjustments:
Pro forma adjustments: Acquired hotels
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, pro forma adjustments included the following acquired hotels:
Hampton Inn & Suites Atlanta Midtown acquired in August 2021
AC Hotel Boston Downtown acquired in October 2021
Moxy Denver Cherry Creek acquired in December 2021
21c Hotel Nashville acquired in July 2022
Pro forma adjustments: Sold hotels
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, pro forma adjustments included the following sold hotels:
Courtyard Houston Sugarland sold in January 2021
Residence Inn Chicago Naperville sold in May 2021
Residence Inn Indianapolis Fishers sold in May 2021
Fairfield Inn & Suites Chicago Southeast Hammond sold in July 2021
Residence Inn Chicago Southeast Hammond sold in August 2021
Courtyard Chicago Southeast Hammond sold in August 2021
Embassy Suites Secaucus-Meadowlands ground lease expired in October 2021
DoubleTree Hotel Metropolitan New York City sold in December 2021
Marriott Denver Airport at Gateway Park sold in March 2022
SpringHill Suites Denver North Westminster sold in April 2022
RLJ Lodging Trust
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Investment in hotel properties, net
$
4,171,428
$
4,219,116
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
6,777
6,522
Cash and cash equivalents
488,146
665,341
Restricted cash reserves
51,504
48,528
Hotel and other receivables, net of allowance of $302 and $274, respectively
42,393
31,091
Lease right-of-use assets
138,335
144,988
Prepaid expense and other assets
68,190
33,390
Total assets
$
4,966,773
$
5,148,976
Liabilities and Equity
Debt, net
$
2,212,752
$
2,409,438
Accounts payable and other liabilities
150,946
155,136
Advance deposits and deferred revenue
21,987
20,047
Lease liabilities
117,810
123,031
Accrued interest
9,492
19,110
Distributions payable
14,596
8,347
Total liabilities
2,527,583
2,735,109
Equity
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized
Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 12,950,000 shares authorized; 12,879,475 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value of $328,266, at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
366,936
366,936
Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 162,726,642 and 166,503,062 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
1,627
1,665
Additional paid-in capital
3,056,603
3,092,883
Distributions in excess of net earnings
(1,041,610
)
(1,046,739
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
41,805
(17,113
)
Total shareholders’ equity
2,425,361
2,397,632
Noncontrolling interests:
Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership
6,341
6,316
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
7,488
9,919
Total noncontrolling interest
13,829
16,235
Total equity
2,439,190
2,413,867
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,966,773
$
5,148,976
RLJ Lodging Trust
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30,
For the nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Operating revenues
Room revenue
$
267,363
$
200,051
$
753,818
$
469,377
Food and beverage revenue
30,600
17,013
82,655
36,238
Other revenue
20,108
16,705
54,998
41,960
Total revenues
318,071
233,769
891,471
547,575
Expenses
Operating expenses
Room expense
68,394
51,951
188,015
124,276
Food and beverage expense
23,375
12,576
61,314
25,841
Management and franchise fee expense
25,390
16,225
71,846
34,216
Other operating expenses
82,021
67,599
227,563
173,602
Total property operating expenses
199,180
148,351
548,738
357,935
Depreciation and amortization
46,559
47,065
140,346
140,923
Impairment losses
—
138,899
—
144,845
Property tax, insurance and other
20,744
21,290
66,206
65,419
General and administrative
13,446
12,630
40,928
35,564
Transaction costs
(773
)
(154
)
(575
)
101
Total operating expenses
279,156
368,081
795,643
744,787
Other income (expense), net
710
676
8,716
(8,579
)
Interest income
1,281
222
1,800
826
Interest expense
(22,625
)
(26,933
)
(71,041
)
(81,194
)
(Loss) gain on sale of hotel properties, net
(57
)
1,947
996
3,133
Gain on extinguishment of indebtedness, net
—
7,100
—
893
Income (loss) before equity in (loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures
18,224
(151,300
)
36,299
(282,133
)
Equity in (loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures
(150
)
(232
)
255
(470
)
Income (loss) before income tax expense
18,074
(151,532
)
36,554
(282,603
)
Income tax expense
(391
)
(286
)
(1,139
)
(554
)
Net income (loss)
17,683
(151,818
)
35,415
(283,157
)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests:
Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership
(53
)
727
(74
)
1,391
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
(36
)
3,084
(29
)
4,326
Net income (loss) attributable to RLJ
17,594
(148,007
)
35,312
(277,440
)
Preferred dividends
(6,279
)
(6,279
)
(18,836
)
(18,836
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
11,315
$
(154,286
)
$
16,476
$
(296,276
)
Basic per common share data:
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders - basic
$
0.07
$
(0.94
)
$
0.10
$
(1.81
)
Weighted-average number of common shares
160,368,297
164,068,011
162,681,840
163,964,227
Diluted per common share data:
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted
$
0.07
$
(0.94
)
$
0.10
$
(1.81
)
Weighted-average number of common shares
160,784,709
164,068,011
163,064,462
163,964,227
RLJ Lodging Trust
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Funds from Operations (FFO) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Unitholders
For the three months ended September 30,
For the nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$
17,683
$
(151,818
)
$
35,415
$
(283,157
)
Preferred dividends
(6,279
)
(6,279
)
(18,836
)
(18,836
)
Depreciation and amortization
46,559
47,065
140,346
140,923
Loss (gain) on sale of hotel properties, net
57
(1,947
)
(996
)
(3,133
)
Impairment losses
—
138,899
—
144,845
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
(36
)
3,084
(29
)
4,326
Adjustments related to consolidated joint ventures (1)
(47
)
(2,476
)
(144
)
(2,626
)
Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures (2)
241
291
831
876
FFO
58,178
26,819
156,587
(16,782
)
Transaction costs
(773
)
(154
)
(575
)
101
Gain on extinguishment of indebtedness, net
—
(7,100
)
—
(893
)
Amortization of share-based compensation
5,420
5,165
16,074
12,765
Non-cash income tax expense
—
—
—
—
Corporate and property-level severance (3)
—
904
—
904
Derivative (gains) losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) reclassified to earnings (4)
—
—
(5,866
)
10,658
Other expenses (5)
1,169
1,711
2,068
2,120
Adjusted FFO
$
63,994
$
27,345
$
168,288
$
8,873
Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-basic
$
0.40
$
0.17
$
1.03
$
0.05
Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-diluted
$
0.40
$
0.17
$
1.03
$
0.05
Basic weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (6)
161,140
164,840
163,454
164,736
Diluted weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (6)
161,557
165,183
163,836
165,014
Note:
(1) Includes depreciation and amortization expense allocated to the noncontrolling interest in the consolidated joint ventures.
(2) Includes our ownership interest in the depreciation and amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint ventures.
(3) Severance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes severance for associates at hotels operating under collective bargaining agreements.
(4) Reclassification of interest rate swap (gains) losses from accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to earnings for discontinued interest rate hedges.
(5) Represents expenses and income outside of the normal course of operations, including $0.3 million and $0.5 million of non-cash interest expense related to discontinued interest rate hedges, and $0.9 million and $1.5 million of pre-opening costs during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. Other expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 included hurricane costs not covered by insurance of $1.5 million.
(6) Includes 0.8 million weighted-average operating partnership units for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
For the three months ended September 30,
For the nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$
17,683
$
(151,818
)
$
35,415
$
(283,157
)
Depreciation and amortization
46,559
47,065
140,346
140,923
Interest expense, net of interest income
21,344
26,711
69,241
80,368
Income tax expense
391
286
1,139
554
Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures (1)
354
408
1,169
1,225
EBITDA
86,331
(77,348
)
247,310
(60,087
)
Loss (gain) on sale of hotel properties, net
57
(1,947
)
(996
)
(3,133
)
Impairment losses
—
138,899
—
144,845
EBITDAre
86,388
59,604
246,314
81,625
Transaction costs
(773
)
(154
)
(575
)
101
Gain on extinguishment of indebtedness, net
—
(7,100
)
—
(893
)
Amortization of share-based compensation
5,420
5,165
16,074
12,765
Corporate and property-level severance (2)
—
904
—
904
Derivative gains (losses) in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) reclassified to earnings (3)
—
—
(5,866
)
10,658
Other expenses (4)
917
1,711
1,575
2,120
Adjusted EBITDA
91,952
60,130
257,522
107,280
General and administrative
8,026
7,465
24,854
22,799
Other corporate adjustments
358
(111
)
(1
)
(417
)
Consolidated Hotel EBITDA
100,336
67,484
282,375
129,662
Pro forma adjustments - (income) loss from sold hotels
(213
)
1,252
(510
)
5,843
Pro forma adjustments - income from acquired hotels
(103
)
2,597
558
2,387
Pro forma Hotel EBITDA
$
100,020
$
71,333
$
282,423
$
137,892
Note: Pro forma statistics reflect the Company's 96 hotel portfolio owned as of September 30, 2022.
(1) Includes our ownership interest in the interest, depreciation, and amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint ventures.
(2) Severance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes severance for associates at hotels operating under collective bargaining agreements.
(3) Reclassification of interest rate swap (gains) losses from accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to earnings for discontinued interest rate hedges.
(4) Represents expenses and income outside of the normal course of operations, including $0.9 million and $1.5 million of pre-opening costs during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. Other expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes hurricane costs not covered by insurance of $1.5 million.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin
For the three months ended September 30,
For the nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total revenue
$
318,071
$
233,769
$
891,471
$
547,575
Pro forma adjustments - revenue from sold hotels
—
(6,377
)
(2,337
)
(17,522
)
Pro forma adjustments - revenue from prior ownership of acquired hotels
614
8,553
5,585
16,533
Other corporate adjustments / non-hotel revenue
(12
)
(11
)
(44
)
(49
)
Pro forma Hotel Revenue
$
318,673
$
235,934
$
894,675
$
546,537
Pro forma Hotel EBITDA
$
100,020
$
71,333
$
282,423
$
137,892
Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin
31.4
%
30.2
%
31.6
%
25.2
%
Note: Pro forma statistics reflect the Company's 96 hotel portfolio owned as of September 30, 2022.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Consolidated Debt Summary
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
Loan
Base Term
(Years)
Maturity
(incl. extensions)
Floating / Fixed (1)
Interest Rate (2)
Balance as of
September 30, 2022 (3)
Mortgage Debt
Mortgage loan - 1 hotel
10
Jan 2029
Fixed
5.06%
$
25,000
Mortgage loan - 7 hotels
3
Apr 2024
Floating
3.30%
200,000
Mortgage loan - 3 hotels
5
Apr 2026
Floating
2.53%
96,000
Mortgage loan - 4 hotels
5
Apr 2026
Floating
3.43%
85,000
Weighted Average / Mortgage Total
3.25%
$
406,000
Corporate Debt
Revolver (4)
4
May 2025
Floating
4.59%
$
—
$150 Million Term Loan Maturing 2024 (5)
2
Jun 2024
Floating
2.63%
100,000
$400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2023
5
Jan 2023
Floating
3.74%
52,261
$400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2024 (6)
5
Jan 2024
Floating
3.74%
151,683
$225 Million Term Loan Maturing 2023
5
Jan 2023
Floating
3.74%
41,745
$225 Million Term Loan Maturing 2024 (7)
5
Jan 2024
Floating
3.08%
72,973
$400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2025 (8)
5
May 2025
Floating
3.12%
400,000
$500 Million Senior Notes due 2026
5
Jul 2026
Fixed
3.75%
500,000
$500 Million Senior Notes due 2029
8
Sep 2029
Fixed
4.00%
500,000
Weighted Average / Corporate Total
3.59%
$
1,818,662
Weighted Average / Total
3.53%
$
2,224,662
Note:
(1) The floating interest rate is hedged with an interest rate swap.
(2) Interest rates as of September 30, 2022.
(3) Excludes the impact of fair value adjustments and deferred financing costs.
(4) As of September 30, 2022, there was $600.0 million of borrowing capacity on the Revolver, which is charged an unused commitment fee of 0.25% annually.
(5) The Company has the option to extend the maturity one additional year to June 2024.
(6) This term loan includes a one-year extension option for approximately $151.7 million of the principal balance, which was exercised in October 2022.
(7) This term loan includes a one-year extension option for approximately $73.0 million of the principal balance, which was exercised in October 2022.
(8) Reflects an interest rate swap of $375.4 million on the $400.0 million term loan.