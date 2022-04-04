Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RLJ Lodging Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLJ   US74965L1017

RLJ LODGING TRUST

(RLJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RLJ Lodging Trust Sets Dates for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/04/2022 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the markets close on May 4, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call on May 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The Company recommends that you dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780 for international participants and requesting RLJ Lodging Trust’s first quarter earnings conference call.

A replay of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 5, 2022, until midnight (Eastern Time) on May 19, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering pin number 13728676.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at the Company’s website, http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available online through the Company’s Investor Relations section.

About Us

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RLJ LODGING TRUST
09:08aRLJ Lodging Trust Sets Dates for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
BU
03/30RLJ LODGING TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/30RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Glenda G. McNeal Not to Stand for Reelection as Trustee of ..
CI
03/30RLJ LODGING TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/29RLJ LODGING TRUST : Evercore ISI Presentation – March 2022
PU
03/15RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2022
BU
03/15RLJ Lodging Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on April 15, 2022
CI
03/07RLJ LODGING TRUST : Citi Global Property Conference – March 2022
PU
02/24RLJ LODGING TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/24TRANSCRIPT : RLJ Lodging Trust, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RLJ LODGING TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 139 M - -
Net income 2022 7,68 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 068 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 721x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 2 370 M 2 370 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart RLJ LODGING TRUST
Duration : Period :
RLJ Lodging Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RLJ LODGING TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 14,42 $
Average target price 18,22 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leslie D. Hale President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Sean M. Mahoney Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert L. Johnson Executive Chairman
Kate B. Henriksen Co-Chief Investment Officer
Jeffrey Dauray Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RLJ LODGING TRUST3.52%2 370
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-3.95%21 644
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.12.42%13 962
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-3.16%11 664
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-3.70%6 167
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.2.60%5 135