RLJ Lodging Trust : Raymond James Conference – March 2021

RLJ is well-positioned to benefit early during recovery and outperform throughout the entire lodging cycle

▪ Lodging fundamentals are improving and expected to see a step change in 2H 2021 with vaccine distribution and office reopenings

▪ 97 hotels open, representing 96% of the portfolio

▪ RLJ's portfolio benefitting from improving fundamentals given portfolio construct and geographic diversification

▪ Open hotels achieved positive Hotel EBITDA in 2H-2020 and cash burn continues to improve

▪ Positioned to return to pre-pandemic profitability sooner

▪ Liquidity of $1.1B provides capital to pursue growth opportunities

▪ Embedded long-term catalysts including Wyndham / other conversions, ROI projects and capital market opportunities remain intact

RLJ's portfolio construct, embedded growth catalysts and sizable liquidity uniquely position the Company to navigate the current environment and outperform longer-term

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

HILTON CABANA MIAMI BEACH

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Majority of portfolio now open and benefitting from sequential improvement in demand

▪ 96% of RLJ's portfolio is now open ▪ 97 of 101 hotels are open ▪ Remaining suspended properties are primarily full-service hotels located in urban markets (New York and San Francisco) and one clustered hotel (Chicago)

▪ Open hotels achieving strong relative performance and gaining market share ▪ Open hotels achieved 37.5% occupancy and gained over 900 bps of market share in Q4 2020 ▪ Open hotels generated occupancy of 37.1% in January'21 and ADR of $111, ahead of December'20

▪ Leisure demand and pockets of business transient and group driving occupancy ▪ Leisure-oriented markets continue to outperform, with markets such as South Florida, Orlando and Charleston achieving occupancy of 50% or more during Q4 2020 ▪ Business transient and group rooms revenues improving

▪ Open hotels continue disciplined cost containment ▪ Significant reduction in staffing, elimination of non-essential amenities and services and modification of brand standards and traditional operating model

▪ RLJ will continue to evaluate remaining hotel reopenings