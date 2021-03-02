Log in
RLJ LODGING TRUST

(RLJ)
RLJ Lodging Trust : Raymond James Conference – March 2021

03/02/2021 | 08:34am EST
RLJ is well-positioned to benefit early during recovery and outperform throughout the entire lodging cycle

  • Lodging fundamentals are improving and expected to see a step change in 2H 2021 with vaccine distribution and office reopenings

  • 97 hotels open, representing 96% of the portfolio

  • RLJ's portfolio benefitting from improving fundamentals given portfolio construct and geographic diversification

  • Open hotels achieved positive Hotel EBITDA in 2H-2020 and cash burn continues to improve

  • Positioned to return to pre-pandemic profitability sooner

  • Liquidity of $1.1B provides capital to pursue growth opportunities

  • Embedded long-term catalysts including Wyndham / other conversions, ROI projects and capital market opportunities remain intact

RLJ's portfolio construct, embedded growth catalysts and sizable liquidity uniquely position the Company to navigate the current environment and outperform longer-term

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

HILTON CABANA MIAMI BEACH

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Majority of portfolio now open and benefitting from sequential improvement in demand

  • 96% of RLJ's portfolio is now open

    • 97 of 101 hotels are open

    • Remaining suspended properties are primarily full-service hotels located in urban markets (New York and San Francisco) and one clustered hotel (Chicago)

  • Open hotels achieving strong relative performance and gaining market share

    • Open hotels achieved 37.5% occupancy and gained over 900 bps of market share in Q4 2020

    • Open hotels generated occupancy of 37.1% in January'21 and ADR of $111, ahead of December'20

  • Leisure demand and pockets of business transient and group driving occupancy

    • Leisure-oriented markets continue to outperform, with markets such as South Florida, Orlando and Charleston achieving occupancy of 50% or more during Q4 2020

    • Business transient and group rooms revenues improving

  • Open hotels continue disciplined cost containment

    • Significant reduction in staffing, elimination of non-essential amenities and services and modification of brand standards and traditional operating model

  • RLJ will continue to evaluate remaining hotel reopenings

RLJ will continue to operate hotels to minimize operating shortfalls

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RLJ Lodging Trust published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 13:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 712 M - -
Net income 2021 -213 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 535 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,9x
Yield 2021 0,23%
Capitalization 2 536 M 2 536 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,12x
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart RLJ LODGING TRUST
Duration : Period :
RLJ Lodging Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RLJ LODGING TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 15,10 $
Last Close Price 15,49 $
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leslie D. Hale President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Sean M. Mahoney Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert L. Johnson Executive Chairman-Trustees Board
Kate B. Henriksen Co-Chief Investment Officer
Jeffrey Dauray Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RLJ LODGING TRUST9.47%2 536
VICI PROPERTIES INC.13.22%15 493
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC12.24%11 582
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.4.34%10 298
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.27.00%5 138
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC7.99%4 443
