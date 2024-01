Official RLJ LODGING TRUST press release

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton hotel has been named the ‘Best New Hotel Across the US’ for 2023 by USA Today. The 250-room, all-suite lifestyle resort underwent a transformative renovation and repositioning in 2022.

“We are appreciative of USA Today and its readers for recognizing Zachari Dunes as the Best New Hotel Across the US in 2023,” commented Leslie D. Hale, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This award is an endorsement of the RLJ team’s ability to identify and unlock the deep value embedded in its portfolio and the incredible potential of this iconic oceanfront hotel.”

About Us

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.

Forward Looking Statements

