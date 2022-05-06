Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RLX Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLX   US74969N1037

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

(RLX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/05 04:00:02 pm EDT
1.940 USD   -4.90%
02:15aAIM FOR ZERO : RLX Technology Plans to Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2050
PR
05/02RLX Technology Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F and Published ESG Report
PR
04/27Thinking about buying stock in Li-Cycle, Borqs Technologies, Kintara Therapeutics, Bitnile, or RLX Technology?
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aim for Zero: RLX Technology Plans to Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2050

05/06/2022 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX, "RLX") today announced its net-zero carbon emission plan, "Aim for Zero," to achieve carbon neutrality in its operation by 2033 and along RLX's value chain by 2050.

According to Aim for Zero, RLX, known for its RELX-branded e-cigarette, will take eight measures to achieve its goal of net-zero carbon emission in its value chain.

Aim for Zero

On the production side, RLX will start to reduce the waste in its offices, production lines, and laboratories and aim to lower the share of waste landfilling by 30 percent from 2021 to 2033.

RLX also plans to turn one of its self-owned factories into a zero-emission factory in 2033.

The company will also form a green supply chain partnership and encourage its supply chain partners to use more renewable energy and set up a net-zero or reduced carbon emission plan.

As for RLX's products, RLX plans to reduce disposable plastic packaging by 2025 and use only recyclable, reusable, or degradable plastic packaging by 2033. RLX will also invest in developing a zero-carbon RELX product by 2025.

The Pods Recycling project is RLX's primary emphasis on achieving the net-zero goal. By the end of 2022, the project will cover the entire nation and target increasing the recycling cartridge volume by a triple from 2022 to 2025.

RLX has recycled over 1 million cartridges through its Pods Recycling project in China, which RLX launched in 2021, aiming to turn the used cartridges into raw materials for cement and use the cement to build infrastructure in China's counties. Through the Pods Recycling project, RLX's first road made with cement has been in operations in Chengde, Hebei province of China.

RLX aims to turn at least one of its branded stores into a zero-emission green store by the end of 2023 while encouraging its employees to adapt to a low-carbon lifestyle.

RLX has not stopped pulling resources into reducing carbon emissions in the past years. According to TÜV Rheinland, a global leading independent assurance services provider, in 2021, RLX's Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen offices and laboratories achieved net-zero carbon emission in their operation.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aim-for-zero-rlx-technology-plans-to-achieve-carbon-neutrality-by-2050-301541514.html

SOURCE RLX TECHNOLOGY


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
02:15aAIM FOR ZERO : RLX Technology Plans to Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2050
PR
05/02RLX Technology Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F and Published ESG Report
PR
04/27Thinking about buying stock in Li-Cycle, Borqs Technologies, Kintara Therapeutics, Bitn..
PR
04/12Thinking about buying stock in Polarityte, RLX Technology, Bitnile, Aterian, or Cyclace..
PR
04/11RLX TECHNOLOGY : Announces Changes to Board Committee Composition - Form 6-K
PU
04/09RLX Technology Announces Changes to Board Committee Composition
PR
04/09RLX Technology Inc. Announces Changes to Board Committee Composition
CI
03/21Thinking about buying stock in DiDi Global, Vinco Ventures, BP, Exela Technologies, or ..
PR
03/17Thinking about buying stock in Camber Energy, Hycroft Mining, DiDi Global, RLX Technolo..
PR
03/16Thinking about buying stock in Nio, Mullen Automotive, RLX Technology, SoFi Technologie..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
More recommendations