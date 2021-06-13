Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RLX Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLX   US74969N1037

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

(RLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against RLX Technology Inc.

06/13/2021 | 01:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) (“RLX”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired RLX American Depository Shares ("ADS") pursuant or traceable to RLX’s January 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO").

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired RLX ADS pursuant or traceable to the IPO may, no later than August 9, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/rlx-technology-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=rlx_technology

RLX claims to be the “No. 1 branded e-vapor company in China,” which it also claims is its “largest potential market.” On January 19, 2021, RLX filed its final amendment to a Form F-1 registration statement (the “Registration Statement”), which registered 133,975,000 RLX ADS for public sale. On January 22, 2021, the defendants priced the IPO at $12 per ADS and filed the final prospectus for the IPO, which forms part of the Registration Statement. Through the IPO, the defendants issued and sold approximately 116,500,000 RLX ADS, all pursuant to the Registration Statement, for gross proceeds of nearly $1.4 billion.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement misrepresented and omitted, among other things, RLX’s exposure to China’s then-existing campaign to establish a national standard for e-cigarettes that would bring them into line with regular cigarette regulations.

The truth was revealed when draft regulations were posted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, before the market opened on March 22, 2021, eight weeks after RLX’s IPO, which confirmed e-cigarettes and new tobacco products would be regulated similar to traditional tobacco offerings. Following this news, the price of RLX’s shares suffered an enormous decline. On March 22, 2021, RLX’s ADS closed at $10.15 per ADS, down nearly 48% from its previous close of $19.46 per ADS on March 19, 2021, the previous trading day.

Then, on June 2, 2021 RLX published its first quarter 2021 financial results, announcing only a 48% increase in net revenues quarter over quarter, and second quarter guidance suggesting that its gross margin would “remain steady.” Following this news, RLX’s shares declined, closing on June 4, 2021 at $9.90 per ADS, down nearly 9% from its June 3, 2021 close of $10.87 per ADS. Before the commencement of the lawsuit, RLX’s shares traded as low as $7.89 per ADS, or more than 32% below the IPO price.

RLX investors may, no later than August 9, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
01:49pRLX CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securiti..
BU
06/11THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of RLX Technology In..
BU
06/11GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
06/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is Bein..
BU
06/11INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of RLX T..
BU
06/11SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
06/10RLX ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action La..
BU
06/10RLX TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
06/10SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
06/10RLX TECHNOLOGY  : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the RLX ..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 868 M 1 699 M 1 699 M
Net income 2021 2 659 M 416 M 416 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 95 254 M 14 891 M 14 891 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
RLX Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 137,30 CNY
Last Close Price 60,64 CNY
Spread / Highest target 216%
Spread / Average Target 126%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ying Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chao Lu Chief Financial Officer
Zhenjing Zhu Independent Director
Mo Yang Independent Director
Long Jiang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.0.00%14 891
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.21.37%92 088
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.4.19%35 396
ITC LIMITED-0.53%34 947
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-19.93%9 855
KT&G CORPORATION1.56%9 373