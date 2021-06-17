Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RLX Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLX   US74969N1037

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

(RLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RLX Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies RLX Technology, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/17/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RLX Technology, Inc. ("RLX" or "the Company") (NYSE: RLX) and certain of its directors, officers, and underwriters on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired RLX American Depository Shares ("ADS") pursuant or traceable to RLX's January 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rlx.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Registration Statement used to effectuate the Company's IPO misstated and/or omitted facts concerning its then-existing exposure to China's ongoing campaign to establish a national standard for e-cigarettes, which would bring them into line with ordinary cigarette regulations, and that RLX's reported financials were not nearly as robust as the offering materials projected, nor were they indicative of future results. The complaint alleges that as a result, investors purchased RLX shares at artificially inflated prices.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rlx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in RLX you have until August 9, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
11:02aRLX INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies RLX Technology,..
BU
06/16INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
06/15China's Full Truck Alliance targets over $20 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
06/15TENCENT  : China's Full Truck Alliance targets over $20 bln valuation in U.S. IP..
RE
06/15THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class A..
BU
06/15GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces th..
BU
06/13RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securiti..
BU
06/11THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of RLX Technology In..
BU
06/11GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
06/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is Bein..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 868 M 1 689 M 1 689 M
Net income 2021 2 659 M 413 M 413 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 94 453 M 14 765 M 14 683 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
RLX Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 137,30 CNY
Last Close Price 60,13 CNY
Spread / Highest target 218%
Spread / Average Target 128%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ying Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chao Lu Chief Financial Officer
Zhenjing Zhu Independent Director
Mo Yang Independent Director
Long Jiang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.0.00%14 765
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.15.54%87 665
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.5.42%35 763
ITC LIMITED-0.55%34 901
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-21.59%9 631
KT&G CORPORATION2.53%9 449