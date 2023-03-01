Advanced search
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RLX Technology to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 10, 2023

03/01/2023 | 01:01am EST
- Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on March 10, 2023 -

BEIJING, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, before the U.S. markets open on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 10, 2023 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 10, 2023).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

+800-963-976

Hong Kong, China:

+852-5808-1995

Mainland China:

400-120-6115

Participant Code:

9162095

Participants should dial-in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 17, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

4638951

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit https://ir.relxtech.com

Contacts

In China:

RLX Technology Inc.
Head of Investor Relations
Sam Tsang
Email: ir@relxtech.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rlx-technology-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-march-10-2023-301758990.html

SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
