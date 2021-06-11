Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RLX Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLX   US74969N1037

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

(RLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RLX Technology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/11/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RLX) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s January 22, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 9, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. RLX misstated and omitted facts in its offering documents related to its exposure to the Chinese government’s campaign to create a national standard for e-cigarettes that would bring them in line with traditional tobacco products such as cigarettes. The Company’s financials were not as strong as the offering documents projected and were not indicative of future performance. Based on these facts, the offering documents were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about RLX, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
02:03pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of RLX T..
BU
01:50pSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
06/10RLX ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action La..
BU
06/10RLX TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
06/10SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
06/10RLX TECHNOLOGY  : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the RLX ..
BU
06/10Investor Sues Chinese E-Cigarette Maker RLX for Allegedly Misrepresenting Ris..
DJ
06/10EQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages RLX Technology Inc. Inve..
BU
06/09INVESTOR ALERT : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action ..
BU
06/03SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP  : Announces Investigation into RLX Technology ..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 868 M 1 699 M 1 699 M
Net income 2021 2 659 M 416 M 416 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 91 883 M 14 373 M 14 364 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,81x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
RLX Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 137,30 CNY
Last Close Price 58,50 CNY
Spread / Highest target 227%
Spread / Average Target 135%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ying Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chao Lu Chief Financial Officer
Zhenjing Zhu Independent Director
Mo Yang Independent Director
Long Jiang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.0.00%14 373
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.22.29%92 791
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.4.09%35 429
ITC LIMITED0.14%35 241
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-19.27%9 904
KT&G CORPORATION0.96%9 331