NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for RLX, FREY, MDXH, SMFL, and IAUX.

InvestorsObserver (PRNewsfoto/InvestorsObserver)

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

  1. RLX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=RLX&prnumber=111320234
  2. FREY: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=FREY&prnumber=111320234
  3. MDXH: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=MDXH&prnumber=111320234
  4. SMFL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SMFL&prnumber=111320234
  5. IAUX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=IAUX&prnumber=111320234

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-rlx-technology-freyr-battery-mdxhealth-smart-for-life-inc-or-i-80-gold-301986156.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver