    RLX   US74969N1037

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

(RLX)
  Report
Thinking about buying stock in RLX Technology, Remark Holdings, Aptose Biosciences, Outlook Therapeutics, or Alpha Pro Tech?

12/02/2021 | 09:32am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for RLX, MARK, APTO, OTLK, and APT.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-rlx-technology-remark-holdings-aptose-biosciences-outlook-therapeutics-or-alpha-pro-tech-301436301.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
11/26China brings e-cigarettes under tobacco monopoly law
RE
11/26China brings e-cigarettes under tobacco monopoly law
RE
11/26RLX Technology Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on December 3, 2021
PR
11/12Thinking about buying stock in Sundial Growers, RLX Technology, Oppfi, Farfetch, or Bli..
PR
11/12Top Premarket Gainers
MT
11/01BofA Securities Starts RLX Technology at Neutral With $6 Price Target
MT
10/13RLX TECHNOLOGY : Thinking about buying stock in Waitr Holdings, RLX Technology, Kintara Th..
PR
10/07RLX TECHNOLOGY : American Depositary Receipts Rise in Afternoon Trading
MT
10/05RLX TECHNOLOGY : Announces Change to Audit Committee Composition (Form 6-K)
PU
10/05RLX TECHNOLOGY : Announces Change to Audit Committee Composition
PR
Analyst Recommendations on RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
