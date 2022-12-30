RM Infrastructure Income : 2023 UK PRIIP KID

This product does not track or compare itself to an index, benchmark, target or proxy. However if you hold the product through an investment adviser/ investment manager, that person may set an appropriate benchmark against which you could compare its performance.

As the Fund invests across different global regions, the return can also be affected by the macro-economic factors impacting on those economies.

The main drivers of the Fund's performance will be the investment manager's degree of success in selecting investments and the market value of those investments.

High credit losses will reduce returns as this will erode investor capital and reduce income returns. Periods of weak economic growth can lead to these higher-than- average credit losses

Low credit losses within the portfolio will lead to enhanced returns as there is an expectation of credit losses that might not be realised. Typically, positive economic conditions are conducive to low credit losses within the portfolio.

Under adverse market conditions, an investor could suffer significant and prolonged, or even permanent, loss of capital. The maximum possible loss is 100% of the money invested in the Company. There is no minimum guaranteed level of capital to be returned.

3. What happens if the manufacturer is unable to pay out?

The value of the shares in the PRIIP is directly impacted by the solvency status of RM Infrastructure Income plc. No service provider to the PRIIP has any obligation to make any payment to you in respect of the Ordinary Shares. There are no investor compensation or guarantee schemes available to investors, should RM Infrastructure Income plc be unable to pay out. You should be prepared to assume the risk that you could lose all of your investment.

4. What are the costs?

The Reduction in Yield (RIY) shows what impact the total costs you pay will have on the investment return you might get. The total costs take into account one-off,on-going and incidental costs.

The amounts shown here are the cumulative costs of the product itself, for three different holding periods. The figures assume you invest GBP 10,000. The figures are estimates and may change in the future.

The person selling you or advising you about this product may charge you other costs. If so, this person will provide you with information about these costs, and show you the impact that all costs will have on your investment over time.

Costs overtime

After 1 year After 2 years After 3 years (Recommended holding period) Total costs GBP 187 GBP 385 GBP 585 Impact on return (RIY) 1.87% 1.87% 1.87% Composition of Costs One-Off costs Entry costs 0.00% The impact of the costs you pay when entering your investment. This is the most you will pay, and you could pay less Exit costs 0.00% The impact of the costs of exiting your investment Portfolio transaction costs 0.00% The impact of the costs of us buying and selling underlying Ongoing costs investments for the product Other ongoing costs 1.87% The impact of the costs that we take each year for managing your investments and the costs presented in Section Incidental costs Performance fees 0.00% The impact of the performance fee. We take these from your investment if the product outperforms its benchmark Carried interests 0.00% The impact of carried interests

5. How long should I hold it and can I take money out early?

The recommended holding period for the product is 3 years, however, the shares of the PRIIP trade continuously on the London Stock Exchange and is not bound by any prescribed redemption or sale restrictions.

6. How can I complain?

As a shareholder of RM Infrastructure Income plc you do not have the right to complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) about the management of the PRIIP. Any complaints concerning this Product or the key information document should be sent to PFSUKTeamMailbox@sannegroup.com or RM Infrastructure Income plc, 6th Floor, 125 London Wall, London, EC2Y 5AS - Attention: Company Secretary.

