Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RM Infrastructure Income PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMII   GB00BYMTBG55

RM INFRASTRUCTURE INCOME PLC

(RMII)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-12-30 am EST
85.00 GBX    0.00%
01:01pRm Infrastructure Income : 2023 uk priip kid
PU
12/29UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/28UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RM Infrastructure Income : 2023 UK PRIIP KID

12/30/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Key Information Document ("KID")

Purpose

This document provides you with key information about this investment product. It is not marketing material. The information is required by law to help you understand the nature, risks, costs, potential gains and losses of this product and to help you compare it with other products.

Product

Product name:

RM Infrastructure Income plc (PRIIP)

Product manufacturer:

RM Infrastructure Income plc

ISIN:

GB00BYMTBG55

Contact Details:

Call: +44 203 327 9720 for more information

Website:

www.rm-funds.co.uk

Competent authority:

Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA")

Date and time of production: 31 December 2022

You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

1. What is this product?

Type:

The PRIIP was incorporated in England and Wales on 27 October 2016, as public company limited by shares

and listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market. There is no fixed maturity date.

Shares of the PRIIP are bought and sold via markets. Typically, at any given time on any given day, the price

you pay for a share will be higher than the price at which you could sell it and brokers may additionally charge

commissions.

The product may borrow to purchase assets for the company. This will magnify any gains or losses made by

the company.

Objectives:

The PRIIP's investment objective is to generate attractive and regular dividends through investment in secured

debt instruments of UK SMEs and mid-market corporates including any loan, promissory notes, lease, bond,

or preference shares.

Intended retail

Typical investors in the PRIIP are expected to be institutional investors and professionally advised or

investor:

financially sophisticated investors, who can evaluate the merits and risks of such an investment and whom

have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses.

2. What are the risks and what could I get in return?

Risk indicator

3

We have classified this product as 3 out of 7, which is a medium-

low risk class. This rates the potential losses from future

performance at a medium-low level and poor market conditions

Lower risk

Higher risk

are unlikely to impact our capacity to pay you.

This risk indicator assumes you keep the product for at least 3

This product does not include protection from future market

performance, so risk can vary significantly due to potential short-

years (the 'recommended minimum holding period'). The actual

term market availability. As a result, realisations in such market

risk can vary significantly if you cash in at an early stage and you

conditions will significantly impact on how much you get back.

may get back less. You may not be able to sell your product easily

Investors shall note that the product may be exposed to risks

or may have to sell at a price that significantly impacts on how much

such as counterparty risk, currency risk, credit risk, interest rate

you get back.

risk, leverage and counterparty risk, market risk and liquidity

The summary risk indicator is a guide to the level of risk of this

risk. For further details of the Fund's risks please see the

product compared to other products. It shows how likely it is that the

Prospectus which is available from the Company's website:

product will lose money because of movements in the markets or

because we are not able to pay you.

www.rm-funds.co.uk

1 / 3

Investment performance information

The main drivers of the Fund's performance will be the investment manager's degree of success in selecting investments and the market value of those investments.

As the Fund invests across different global regions, the return can also be affected by the macro-economic factors impacting on those economies.

This product does not track or compare itself to an index, benchmark, target or proxy. However if you hold the product through an investment adviser/ investment manager, that person may set an appropriate benchmark against which you could compare its performance.

What could affect my return positively ?

What could affect my return negatively?

Low credit losses within the portfolio will lead to enhanced returns as there is an expectation of credit losses that might not be realised. Typically, positive economic conditions are conducive to low credit losses within the portfolio.

High credit losses will reduce returns as this will erode investor capital and reduce income returns. Periods of weak economic growth can lead to these higher-than- average credit losses

Under adverse market conditions, an investor could suffer significant and prolonged, or even permanent, loss of capital. The maximum possible loss is 100% of the money invested in the Company. There is no minimum guaranteed level of capital to be returned.

3. What happens if the manufacturer is unable to pay out?

The value of the shares in the PRIIP is directly impacted by the solvency status of RM Infrastructure Income plc. No service provider to the PRIIP has any obligation to make any payment to you in respect of the Ordinary Shares. There are no investor compensation or guarantee schemes available to investors, should RM Infrastructure Income plc be unable to pay out. You should be prepared to assume the risk that you could lose all of your investment.

4. What are the costs?

The Reduction in Yield (RIY) shows what impact the total costs you pay will have on the investment return you might get. The total costs take into account one-off,on-going and incidental costs.

The amounts shown here are the cumulative costs of the product itself, for three different holding periods. The figures assume you invest GBP 10,000. The figures are estimates and may change in the future.

The person selling you or advising you about this product may charge you other costs. If so, this person will provide you with information about these costs, and show you the impact that all costs will have on your investment over time.

Costs overtime

After 1 year

After 2 years

After 3 years

(Recommended holding period)

Total costs

GBP 187

GBP 385

GBP 585

Impact on return (RIY)

1.87%

1.87%

1.87%

Composition of Costs

One-Off costs

Entry costs

0.00%

The impact of the costs you pay when entering your investment.

This is the most you will pay, and you could pay less

Exit costs

0.00%

The impact of the costs of exiting your investment

Portfolio transaction costs

0.00%

The impact of the costs of us buying and selling underlying

Ongoing

costs

investments for the product

Other ongoing costs

1.87%

The impact of the costs that we take each year for managing your

investments and the costs presented in Section

Incidental

costs

Performance fees

0.00%

The impact of the performance fee. We take these from your

investment if the product outperforms its benchmark

Carried interests

0.00%

The impact of carried interests

5. How long should I hold it and can I take money out early?

The recommended holding period for the product is 3 years, however, the shares of the PRIIP trade continuously on the London Stock Exchange and is not bound by any prescribed redemption or sale restrictions.

6. How can I complain?

As a shareholder of RM Infrastructure Income plc you do not have the right to complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) about the management of the PRIIP. Any complaints concerning this Product or the key information document should be sent to PFSUKTeamMailbox@sannegroup.com or RM Infrastructure Income plc, 6th Floor, 125 London Wall, London, EC2Y 5AS - Attention: Company Secretary.

2 / 3

7. Other relevant information

The prospectus and any other information can be obtained from the following websites: www.rm-funds.co.uk

www.londonstockexchange.com

Information on the gearing and borrowing limit can be found on page 61 of the prospectus. Additional information on the Risk Factors can be found on page 26-42 of the prospectus.

Depending on how you buy these shares you may incur other costs, including platform fees. The distributor will provide you with additional documents where necessary.

3 / 3

Disclaimer

RM Infrastructure Income plc published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 18:00:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RM INFRASTRUCTURE INCOME PLC
01:01pRm Infrastructure Income : 2023 uk priip kid
PU
12/29UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/28UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/23UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/30UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/29UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/28UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/25UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/24UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/01RM Infrastructure Income plc Declares Interim Dividend of the Period from 1 July to 30 ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12,4 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net income 2021 9,01 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net Debt 2021 16,7 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 6,84%
Capitalization 100 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart RM INFRASTRUCTURE INCOME PLC
Duration : Period :
RM Infrastructure Income PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RM INFRASTRUCTURE INCOME PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Norman Crighton Non-Executive Chairman
James William Robson Chief Investment Officer
Michael Guy Hilliard Heald Independent Non-Executive Director
Marlene Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RM INFRASTRUCTURE INCOME PLC-10.53%121
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC8.68%4 271
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-43.15%43