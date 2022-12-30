RM Infrastructure Income : 2023 UK PRIIP KID

This document provides you with key information about this investment product. It is not marketing material. The information is required by law to help you understand the nature, risks, costs, potential gains and losses of this product and to help you compare it with other products.
Product
Product name:
RM Infrastructure Income plc (PRIIP)
Product manufacturer:
RM Infrastructure Income plc
ISIN:
GB00BYMTBG55
Contact Details:
Call: +44 203 327 9720 for more information
Website:
www.rm-funds.co.uk
Competent authority:
Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA")
Date and time of production: 31 December 2022
You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.
1. What is this product?
Type:
The PRIIP was incorporated in England and Wales on 27 October 2016, as public company limited by shares
and listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market. There is no fixed maturity date.
Shares of the PRIIP are bought and sold via markets. Typically, at any given time on any given day, the price
you pay for a share will be higher than the price at which you could sell it and brokers may additionally charge
commissions.
The product may borrow to purchase assets for the company. This will magnify any gains or losses made by
the company.
Objectives:
The PRIIP's investment objective is to generate attractive and regular dividends through investment in secured
debt instruments of UK SMEs and mid-market corporates including any loan, promissory notes, lease, bond,
or preference shares.
Intended retail
Typical investors in the PRIIP are expected to be institutional investors and professionally advised or
investor:
financially sophisticated investors, who can evaluate the merits and risks of such an investment and whom
have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses.
2. What are the risks and what could I get in return?
Risk indicator
3
We have classified this product as 3 out of 7, which is a medium-
low risk class. This rates the potential losses from future
performance at a medium-low level and poor market conditions
Lower risk
Higher risk
are unlikely to impact our capacity to pay you.
This risk indicator assumes you keep the product for at least 3
This product does not include protection from future market
performance, so risk can vary significantly due to potential short-
years (the 'recommended minimum holding period'). The actual
term market availability. As a result, realisations in such market
risk can vary significantly if you cash in at an early stage and you
conditions will significantly impact on how much you get back.
may get back less. You may not be able to sell your product easily
Investors shall note that the product may be exposed to risks
or may have to sell at a price that significantly impacts on how much
such as counterparty risk, currency risk, credit risk, interest rate
you get back.
risk, leverage and counterparty risk, market risk and liquidity
The summary risk indicator is a guide to the level of risk of this
risk. For further details of the Fund's risks please see the
product compared to other products. It shows how likely it is that the
Prospectus which is available from the Company's website:
product will lose money because of movements in the markets or
because we are not able to pay you.
www.rm-funds.co.uk
Investment performance information
The main drivers of the Fund's performance will be the investment manager's degree of success in selecting investments and the market value of those investments.
As the Fund invests across different global regions, the return can also be affected by the macro-economic factors impacting on those economies.
This product does not track or compare itself to an index, benchmark, target or proxy. However if you hold the product through an investment adviser/ investment manager, that person may set an appropriate benchmark against which you could compare its performance.
What could affect my return positively ?
What could affect my return negatively?
Low credit losses within the portfolio will lead to enhanced returns as there is an expectation of credit losses that might not be realised. Typically, positive economic conditions are conducive to low credit losses within the portfolio.
High credit losses will reduce returns as this will erode investor capital and reduce income returns. Periods of weak economic growth can lead to these higher-than- average credit losses
Under adverse market conditions, an investor could suffer significant and prolonged, or even permanent, loss of capital. The maximum possible loss is 100% of the money invested in the Company. There is no minimum guaranteed level of capital to be returned.
3. What happens if the manufacturer is unable to pay out?
The value of the shares in the PRIIP is directly impacted by the solvency status of RM Infrastructure Income plc. No service provider to the PRIIP has any obligation to make any payment to you in respect of the Ordinary Shares. There are no investor compensation or guarantee schemes available to investors, should RM Infrastructure Income plc be unable to pay out. You should be prepared to assume the risk that you could lose all of your investment.
4. What are the costs?
The Reduction in Yield (RIY) shows what impact the total costs you pay will have on the investment return you might get. The total costs take into account one-off,on-going and incidental costs.
The amounts shown here are the cumulative costs of the product itself, for three different holding periods. The figures assume you invest GBP 10,000. The figures are estimates and may change in the future.
The person selling you or advising you about this product may charge you other costs. If so, this person will provide you with information about these costs, and show you the impact that all costs will have on your investment over time.
Costs overtime
After 1 year
After 2 years
After 3 years
(Recommended holding period)
Total costs
GBP 187
GBP 385
GBP 585
Impact on return (RIY)
1.87%
1.87%
1.87%
Composition of Costs
One-Off costs
Entry costs
0.00%
The impact of the costs you pay when entering your investment.
This is the most you will pay, and you could pay less
Exit costs
0.00%
The impact of the costs of exiting your investment
Portfolio transaction costs
0.00%
The impact of the costs of us buying and selling underlying
Ongoing
costs
investments for the product
Other ongoing costs
1.87%
The impact of the costs that we take each year for managing your
investments and the costs presented in Section
Incidental
costs
Performance fees
0.00%
The impact of the performance fee. We take these from your
investment if the product outperforms its benchmark
Carried interests
0.00%
The impact of carried interests
5. How long should I hold it and can I take money out early?
The recommended holding period for the product is 3 years, however, the shares of the PRIIP trade continuously on the London Stock Exchange and is not bound by any prescribed redemption or sale restrictions.
6. How can I complain?
As a shareholder of RM Infrastructure Income plc you do not have the right to complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) about the management of the PRIIP. Any complaints concerning this Product or the key information document should be sent to PFSUKTeamMailbox@sannegroup.com or RM Infrastructure Income plc, 6th Floor, 125 London Wall, London, EC2Y 5AS - Attention: Company Secretary.
7. Other relevant information
The prospectus and any other information can be obtained from the following websites: www.rm-funds.co.uk
www.londonstockexchange.com
Information on the gearing and borrowing limit can be found on page 61 of the prospectus. Additional information on the Risk Factors can be found on page 26-42 of the prospectus.
Depending on how you buy these shares you may incur other costs, including platform fees. The distributor will provide you with additional documents where necessary.
