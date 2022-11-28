Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RM plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RM.   GB00BJT0FF39

RM PLC

(RM.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:36 2022-11-28 am EST
45.30 GBX   +10.50%
05:16aRM agrees RM Integris and RM Finance Business sale to Key Support
AN
02:34aRM Agrees to Sell RM Education Assets
MT
10/17FTSE 100 Closes Up on UK Tax-Cut Reversal
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RM agrees RM Integris and RM Finance Business sale to Key Support

11/28/2022 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - RM PLC said on Monday it agreed to sell its RM Integris and RM Finance Business assets to Key Support Services Ltd for up to GBP16.0 million.

The Oxfordshire, England-based IT products and services provider said it agreed to sell the assets of its principal trading subsidiary RM Education Ltd for an initial GBP12.0 million paid in cash upon completion, with a further GBP4.0 million to be paid in cash subject to conditions such as competition clearance.

Completion of the sale is expected during the first half of 2023, pending shareholder approval.

RM said the net proceeds of the sale would be used to reduce the group's debt levels and strengthen its balance sheet, in line with its strategy to restructure its technology division and refocus on its core managed services business.

"This sale allows RM to better focus our resources and efforts within RM Technology to take greater advantage of the market opportunity presented by the growth in larger school groups and the increasing use of technology," said Chief Executive Officer Neil Martin.

Shares in RM PLC were up 9.8% to 45.00 pence in London on Monday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about RM PLC
05:16aRM agrees RM Integris and RM Finance Business sale to Key Support
AN
02:34aRM Agrees to Sell RM Education Assets
MT
10/17FTSE 100 Closes Up on UK Tax-Cut Reversal
DJ
10/17Goldman Sachs Expects Deeper UK Recession, Lowers BOE Forecasts
DJ
10/17BOE Terminal Rate Expectations Cool Off
DJ
10/17FTSE 100 Edges Up Ahead of UK Fiscal Statement; Hargreaves Lansdown Slides
DJ
10/17BOE Could Extend Bond-Buying Program if Gilt Market Turns Sour Again
DJ
08/23RM plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended May 31, 2022
CI
08/23RM plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended May 31, 2022
CI
08/23FTSE 100 Index Drops, Led by Industrial Stocks
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 224 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2022 -15,8 M -19,1 M -19,1 M
Net Debt 2022 45,2 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34,1 M 41,3 M 41,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 894
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart RM PLC
Duration : Period :
RM plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 41,00 GBX
Average target price 52,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil Thomas George Martin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Walter Chief Financial Officer
Helen Claire Stevenson Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Martell Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul David Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RM PLC-79.37%41
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-26.41%1 844 908
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.73%50 864
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.63%49 598
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.22%45 896
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.44%31 718