RM plc: Notification of Full Year Results

RM plc (RM.)
12 March 2024
RM plc
NotificationofFull YearResults
RMplcwillannounce itsfull yearresultsforthetwelvemonthsended30November2023on Thursday 14 March 2024.
A presentation by Management for analysts and investors will be published on the Company website following the publication of the RNS at 7:00am and can be accessed from
www.rmplc.com.
Contacts:
RM plc investorrelations@rm.com
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer
Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer
Fiona O’Nolan, Investor Relations
Headland Consultancy (Financial PR) +44 203 805 4822
Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com)
Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com)
Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com)
Notes to Editors:
About RM
RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. Fifty years on, we are a trusted Global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimiseaccreditation outcome.
RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses include:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|309228
|EQS News ID:
|1856797
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service