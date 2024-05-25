May 25, 2024 at 10:19 am EDT

RMC Switchgears Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 1,726.31 million compared to INR 1,252.72 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,734.61 million compared to INR 1,257.34 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 148.87 million compared to INR 117.41 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 14.44 compared to INR 12.2 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 14.44 compared to INR 12.2 a year ago.