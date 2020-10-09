RMG ACQUISITION INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of RMG Acquisition Corp. - RMG

Log in
10/09/2020 | 02:24pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG) with Romeo Systems, Inc. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether RMG is overpaying for Romeo Systems, Inc.

If you believe that this transaction is overrvalued and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed transaction, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rmg/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 2,09 M - -
Net cash 2019 1,18 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 137x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 298 M 298 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 80,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bob S. Mancini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Kassin President, COO, Secretary & Director
D. James Carpenter Chairman
Craig W. Broderick Independent Director
W. Grant Gregory Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RMG ACQUISITION CORP.3.71%298
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.94%23 684
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB7.93%12 186
KINNEVIK AB52.25%10 913
LIFCO AB (PUBL)19.32%6 988
SOMFY SA37.60%4 865
