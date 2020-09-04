Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  RMMI Corp.    RMMI   CA74968N1042

RMMI CORP.

(RMMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RMMI Corp. Announces Termination of Hemp Biomass Purchase Agreement and Cancellation of Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 10:00pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2020) - RMMI Corp. (CSE: RMMI) ("RMMI" or the "Company") announces that it has terminated its previously announced agreement to purchase 136,077 kg of hemp biomass from Clearwater CannGrow Ltd. (the "Hemp Biomass Purchase") and has cancelled 9,111,112 common shares in the capital of RMMI ("Common Shares") related to the Hemp Biomass Purchase. The Company is also announcing that Joey Bedard-Brunet has resigned as Chief Operating Officer (the "Resignation")

Following the Resignation, Mr. Bedard-Brunet holds no role as officer, director, employee or consultant of the Company.

RMMI remains committed to build a low cost, highly efficient hemp processing and CBD extraction business focused on serving a premier set of customers in Canada and abroad.

About RMMI Corp.

RMMI is an Alberta based company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Rocky Mountain Marijuana Inc., is licensed under the Cannabis Act (Canada) to cultivate, produce, process and sell cannabis in various forms. RMMI's vision is to build a low cost, highly efficient, hemp processing and CBD extraction business focused on serving a premier set of customers in Canada and abroad.

Contact Information:

Peter Cheung, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
ir@rmmi.ca
403-910-9191

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"). By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in our public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Trading in the securities of RMMI should be considered highly speculative.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63311


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RMMI CORP.
09/04RMMI Corp. Announces Termination of Hemp Biomass Purchase Agreement and Cance..
NE
08/31RMMI Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placeme..
NE
07/08RMMI CORP : . Announces Completion Of Hemp Biomass Purchase From Clearwater Cann..
AQ
06/22RMMI CORP : . Announces Purchase of 136,077 kg of High CBD Hemp Biomass From Cle..
AQ
06/03RMMI : IIROC Trade Resumption - RMMI
AQ
06/02RMMI CORP : . Announces Strategic Shift Into Hemp Processing and CBD Extraction
AQ
05/29RMMI : IIROC Trading Halt - RMMI
AQ
04/06RMMI CORP : . Provides Update
AQ
2019RMMI CORP : . Announces Extension of Secured Notes
AQ
2019RMMI CORP : . Announces Receipt of its Cultivation, Processing and Medical Sales..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,38 M -1,06 M -1,06 M
Net Debt 2019 0,55 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,30x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 7,53 M 5,74 M 5,76 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart RMMI CORP.
Duration : Period :
RMMI Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Earl Connors Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Cheung Chief Financial Officer
Surinder Singh Chief Scientist
Eugene Chen Director
David D. Guebert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RMMI CORP.0.00%6
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD8.23%6 390
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-21.05%6 033
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.19.19%5 095
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.27.91%4 484
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.71.44%2 609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group