RMMI Corporate Update - Addition to the Management Team

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - RMMI Corp. (CSE: RMMI) ("RMMI" or the "Company"), a licensed producer and processor under the Cannabis Act (Canada), is pleased to announce that it has named Manish Grigo as its Chief Strategy Officer. Manish will be working with the Company and implementing a capital markets strategy.

Manish was previously an Equity Research Analyst for over ten years covering diversified and technology industries; and over the last three years has been working with publicly listed companies as a corporate development consultant.

"Over the last few quarters, the Company has shifted away from cultivation to processing and extraction and is pursuing a cost leadership strategy. We are pleased to add Manish to the team, where he can work with RMMI to create value for our shareholders," said Peter Cheung, Interim CEO and CFO.

About RMMI Corp.

RMMI is a Canadian company licensed, through its subsidiary, to cultivate, produce, process and sell cannabis in various forms. The Company's vision is to enhance shareholder value by establishing cost leadership in hemp processing and CBD extraction coupled with a global distribution strategy.

Contact Information:

Manish Grigo, Chief Strategy Officer

mgrigo@rmmi.ca

416-569-3292

Peter Cheung, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

ir@rmmi.ca

403-910-9191

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"). By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in our public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Trading in the securities of RMMI should be considered highly speculative.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

