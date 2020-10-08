RNB Retail and Brands : The Stockholm District Court approves RNB Retail and Brands subsidiaries´ requests for extending corporate reorganisation

PRESS RELEASE

October 8, 2020

The Stockholm District Court approves RNB Retail and Brands subsidiaries´ requests for extending corporate reorganisation

The corporate reorganisations in RNB Retail and Brands AB (publ) subsidiaries Departments & Stores Europe AB, Polarn O. Pyret AB and Brothers AB are allowed to continue until 23 December 2020.

Stockholm District Court has today decided that the corporate reorganisations may continue for another three months, i.e. until 23 December 2020.

Stockholm District Court decided on 23 September 2020 on negotiations on a public composition agreement (composition negotiations). Guarantee meetings during the composition proceedings for the three companies will be held on October 16, 2020.

For more details on the corporate reorganization please visit: www.rnb.se/en/Reorganisation/

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Lustin, CEO and President. Phone: +46 8 410 524 63,

e-mail: kristian.lustin@retailandbrands.se

For pictures please visit www.rnb.se/Press/

Follow us: www.linkedin.com/company/rnb-retail-and-brands-ab/

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on October 8, 2020.

RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS owns, operates and develops fashion wear, ready-to-wear clothing, accessories, jewelry and cosmetics stores and e-commerce that focus on providing excellent service and a world-class shopping experience. Sales are conducted through the concepts Brothers, Departments & Stores, Man of a kind and Polarn O. Pyret. The Group has around 190 stores and e-commerce platforms in 10 countries. RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (RNBS). www.rnb.se