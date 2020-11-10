Log in
RNB Retail and Brands AB (publ)    RNBS   SE0005223674

RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (PUBL)

(RNBS)
RNB Retail and Brands : The corporate reorganisations in RNB Retail and Brands' subsidiaries are completed

11/10/2020 | 10:41am EST

PRESS RELEASE

November 10, 2020

The corporate reorganisations in RNB Retail and Brands' subsidiaries are completed

The approved composition proposals from RNB Retail and Brands AB (publ) subsidiaries Brothers AB, Departments & Stores Europe AB and Polarn O. Pyret AB have gained legal force and the corporate reorganizations are completed.

On October 16, the Stockholm District Court upheld the submitted composition proposals from Brothers AB, Departments & Stores Europe AB and Polarn O. Pyret AB. These composition proposals have now gained legal force. The corporate restructuring is thus completed for all three companies.

As the corporate reorganizations are completed, the companies return to the usual payment terms.

The composition gains that arise in the first quarter are estimated at more than SEK 200 million, which was communicated in the year-end report for the fourth quarter.

"The corporate restructuring has provided opportunities to review all parts of the operations and the implemented measures provide us with a good starting point for seeing profitable business areas ahead." said Kristian Lustin, CEO of RNB Retail and Brands.

For more information, please contact:

Kristian Lustin, CEO & President, via

Oscar Karlsson, Brunswick Group, okarlsson@brunswickgroup.com, +46 709-62 78 42

For press photos, please see www.rnb.se/Press/

Please follow us on www.linkedin.com/company/rnb-retail-and-brands-ab/

This information was submitted, by the above contact person, for official release on November 10, 2020.

RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS owns, operates and develops fashion wear, ready-to-wear clothing, accessories, jewelry and cosmetics stores and e-commerce that focus on providing excellent service and a world-class shopping experience. Sales are conducted through the concepts Brothers, Departments & Stores, Man of a kind and Polarn O. Pyret. The Group has around 190 stores and e-commerce platforms in 10 countries. RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (RNBS). www.rnb.se

Disclaimer

RNB Retail and Brands AB published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 15:40:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 784 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2020 -435 M -50,4 M -50,4 M
Net Debt 2020 1 138 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 70,2 M 8,12 M 8,14 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 757
Free-Float 25,3%
Technical analysis trends RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Per Uno Thunell Chairman
Kristian Lustin Chief Financial Officer
Carl Franke Manager-Information Technology
Michael Lemner Independent Director
Joel Lindeman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (PUBL)-36.11%8
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-15.77%97 489
KERING SA2.82%88 872
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.18.22%75 741
ROSS STORES, INC.-19.86%38 385
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-10.96%32 488
